At least one person died and three were injured in a fire that hit a publishing house in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, on January 17.

The Emergency Ministry said that the fire started on the second level of the publishing house's four-story building and expanded to the third floor.

Altogether the fire spread out over an are of 100 square meters causing the ceiling of the second floor to collapse.

More than 30 people were evacuated.

The cause of the fire is not yet officially known yet.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax