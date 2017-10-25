One Man Killed, Three Wounded In Kyiv Explosion

An explosion in Kyiv late on October 25 killed one man and wounded three others, including Ukrainian lawmaker Ihor Mosiychuk of the opposition nationalist Radical Party, an Interior Ministry official said in a post on Facebook.

The explosion occurred as Mosiychuk and several other people were leaving the building of a local television station in Kyiv's Solomyanskiy district.



"A total of four people were wounded in the explosion," ministry adviser Zoryan Shkiryak said on Facebook.

"Unfortunately, one could not be saved. He died from the wounds he received on the way to the hospital. This man is around 30 years old and his identity is being checked," Shkiryak said, adding that both Mosiychuk and Ukrainian political analyst Vitaliy Bala, who was with him at the time of the blast, are in the hospital.

​Shkiryak said the explosion appears to have been caused by a motorcycle parked near the exit of the TV station, and looked like "an attempt on somebody's life.”

Mosiychuk's press service said on Facebook: “There was an attempt on the life of Ihor Mosiychuk, a direct explosion when he was coming out of the building of Expreso TV6."



Mosiychukdid not suffer life-threatening injuries, his press service said.

Mosiychuck's fellow Radical Party lawmaker Dmytro Linko said on Facebook: “Ihor has many fragmentation wounds and is being operated on, an aide is also seriously wounded.”

Kyiv police spokeswoman Oksana Blyshchyk said at 9:05 p.m. that authorities had received information about a car explosion in the Solomyanskiy district of Kyiv. There was no immediate word from police on possible suspects or a motive for the attack.

Radical party lawmaker Evhen Deidei posted photos on his Facebook page that showed the burnt-out shell of a motorcycle in front of a blast-hit vehicle.

"Judging by the damage to the car and the shrapnel holes in the doors, the power of the explosion was pretty strong," he said.

