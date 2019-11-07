One Dead, Two Injured In Kyiv Car Blast

One person died and two were injured in a car explosion in Kyiv, which police say could have been caused by a third party on a motorcycle.



Police said late on November 6 that a black Mercedes sedan exploded on the Brest-Lytovsk highway at approximately 9:40 p.m.

The driver died at the scene and another nearby car was damaged.



A “motorcyclist could be involved,” the police said.



Eyewitnesses told local media they saw a motorcyclist approach the passenger side of the vehicle and throw an explosive device at the car before fleeing.



Police are conducting a “special operation” to detain the suspected motorcyclist.



A video appeared of the incident published by a news site that monitors roadside accidents.

Part of the car’s roof had been blown off and windows on the passenger side were shattered.



Police are investigating the incident.

Based on reporting by Ukrinform, UNIAN, Ukrayinska Pravda, Espresso TV, and Fakty