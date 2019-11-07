One Dead, Two Injured In Kyiv Car Blast

One person died and two were injured in a car explosion in Kyiv, which police say could have been caused by a third party on a motorcycle.
Police said late on November 6 that a black Mercedes sedan exploded on the Brest-Lytovsk highway at approximately 9:40 p.m.
The driver died at the scene and another nearby car was damaged.
A “motorcyclist could be involved,” the police said.
Eyewitnesses told local media they saw a motorcyclist approach the passenger side of the vehicle and throw an explosive device at the car before fleeing.
Police are conducting a “special operation” to detain the suspected motorcyclist.
A video appeared of the incident published by a news site that monitors roadside accidents.
Part of the car’s roof had been blown off and windows on the passenger side were shattered.
Police are investigating the incident.