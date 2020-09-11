One Killed, 10 Injured In Explosion In Tehran Province

An explosion in a battery workshop southwest of Tehran has killed one person, injured 10 others, and damaged dozens of cars and buildings, Iranian media reported.



The blast occurred on September 11 on the ground floor of a three-story residential building in Nasim Shahr county, local fire brigade chief Iraj Torkamani was quoted as saying



It "completely destroyed the battery workshop, killed one, and caused another [person] to lose a limb," he said.



Torkamani said it was so strong that dozens of windows were shattered, causing a “wave of panic” in the area.



The cause of the explosion was still being investigated.

Based on reporting by AFP and Tasnim