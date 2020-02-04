One Person In Iran Sentenced To Death, Two Others To Prison For Spying For CIA

One person was sentenced to death and two more people were sentenced to prison terms for spying for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, a spokesman for Iran's judiciary said on February 4.



Iran's Supreme Court has confirmed the death sentence for Amir Rahimpour for spying and attempting to pass information about Iran's nuclear program to the United States, Gholamhossein Esmaili said, adding that the sentence will be carried out soon.



Two other people working for a charity have been sentenced to prison terms also on charges of spying for the CIA and acting against Iran's national security, Esmaili said.



"Two...CIA spies who were working under the cover of an organization and charitable foundation have been identified, tried, and sentenced to 10 years in prison for spying and five years in prison for acting against national security," he said.



The names of the individuals would not be released yet because the sentence has not been finalized, Esmaili told a press conference streamed live on the judiciary's website.



No further details were immediately available.

With reporting by Reuters