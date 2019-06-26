Accessibility links

Pakistan

One Cop, Three Militants Killed In Shooting In Pakistan

Loralai district has been the scene of previous violence, like the attack on police headquarters that prompted this demonstration in January.

Three suspected terrorists have stormed a police station in Pakistan's Balochistan Province, sparking a gun battle that killed an officer and the assailants, authorities say.

District police chief Jawad Tariq says at least one police officer was also wounded in the June 26 attack in Loralai district.

Tariq says two suicide bombers detonated their vests and a third assailant was killed by police shortly after coming under attack.

In a brief statement, the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility but gave no further details.

Balochistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region's natural resources, such as gas and oil.

Pakistani militants also have a presence in Balochistan bordering Afghanistan.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa
