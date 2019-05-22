Russian, Armenian Casualties Reported In Italy Bus Crash

One Russian has died and 19 other people have been hospitalized after a tour bus they were traveling on crashed in the central Italian province of Tuscany, according to the Russian Embassy in Rome.

The embassy said in a statement on Facebook that it had sent staff to Siena, where victims of the May 22 crash were transported "to help and clarify the circumstances of the incident."

The statement said that two Armenian citizens were among the injured.

Armenia's Foreign Ministry confirmed that there were Armenian casualties.

Italian media reported that the double-decker tourist bus flipped over on the Siena-Florence highway and plunged into a ravine.

Russia's TASS news agency quoted sources as identifying the person who died in the crash as a 40-year-old female tour guide.

The Russian Embassy said it had opened a hotline for inquiries on the accident.

With reporting by TASS and RFE/RL's Armenian Service