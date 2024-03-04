Navalny Mourners Continue To Pay Respects Despite Police Presence

Supporters have continued pay tribute to the late Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny for the fourth straight day since his burial on March 1. Mourners queued in long lines to visit the gravesite of the anti-corruption campaigner, who died in prison under suspicious circumstances. Speaking with Current Time, Russian political analyst Ruslan Aisin said the "Kremlin couldn't do anything" to stop people from paying their respects to Navalny.