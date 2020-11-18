Opposition Protests Contesting Georgian Parliamentary Election Results Continue In Tbilisi

An opposition rally in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, on November 18 was the latest in a series of protests against the official results of the October 31 parliamentary elections in which the country's ruling Georgian Dream party claimed victory. Protesters were encouraged to stand on stickers in order to abide by COVID-19 physical-distancing measures. The stickers showed the faces of Bidzina Ivanishvili, the billionaire founder of Georgian Dream, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.