Thousands of anti-government activists in Pakistan converged on Islamabad to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan Supporters of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party left the northwestern city of Swat on motorcycles and trucks aiming to get to the capital for rallies planned for October 31. JUI leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman called for the protests, and supporters from across Pakistan responded. Police have set up a designated area for the protests amid heavy security measures in Islamabad. They have warned the protesters not to disrupt the daily life of the city. Rahman says the July 2018 elections results were manipulated in favor of Khan's Tehrik-e-Insaaf party. He is demanding fresh parliamentary elections.