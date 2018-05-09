'This Will Not Bring Anything Good': Ordinary Iranians Speak Out About U.S. Exit From Nuclear Deal

In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to leave the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, ordinary Iranians reached out to RFE/RL's Radio Farda to voice their opinions on the development.

In voice messages left using the popular social-media app Telegram, Iranians from different backgrounds and regions expressed a wide range of feelings on the issue.

Some worry about its possible negative implications on their everyday lives, while others believe it won't have any impact on them at all. Some criticize Trump, while condemning their own leaders in Tehran.

Here is a sampling of the responses (in many cases submitted anonymously but determined to have been sent from Iran):

Afshin, from the southwestern province of Fars:

"At the end of the day, the impact would be on the ordinary people of Iran. It would be ordinary people who would carry the burden of price hikes, inflation, and hardships that might come. Authorities…will continue to live in comfort and don't care about people."

A 57-year-old unemployed man:

Speaking about EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini's comment that "the EU has repeatedly stressed that the lifting of nuclear-related sanctions has a positive impact on trade and economic relations with Iran, including crucial benefits for the Iranian people."

"Mrs. Mogherini said last night that when the sanctions were lifted, the Iranian people felt relief, and that when the money kept coming to Iran it was to the benefit of the people.

"Dear Madam, I do respect you, but what do you know about what the Iranian people have been going through? I'm 57 years old, unemployed and living in a rented place with my wife and children. You've no idea about our lives.... Please, don't get involved. We've facing hardship."

Adel from Sirjan, a city in Kerman Province:



"The deal, it's existence or a lack of it, doesn't matter to us. Our problem is this regime that should be abolished. The only solution to our problems is the abolition of the regime."

Unidentified man:

"Over the past 40 years, the situation in the country has been getting increasingly worse. The deal hasn't benefited the Iranian people at all. It has only strengthened the foundation of the government of the Islamic republic. The deal has added 10 or 15 years to the Islamic republic's life. I thank Mr. Trump for leaving this shameful deal."

Soheil, a student from Iran:

"If in the future European companies, too, start leaving Iran or not coming to Iran, stop their financial dealings with Iran, then Iran would have to leave the deal. As a result, Iran would face many problems.... This will not bring anything good, at least for us Iranians."

Unidentified man:

"Mr. Khamenei, [supreme leader of Iran], please don't fight with the world superpowers, because you won't win. You would harm both yourself and as the nation. Sit in your place, live your life, and think about the nation."

Unidentified man:

"Mr. Trump's action has proven once again that America is the bully of the world. Mr. Trump's action proved that Americans should not be trusted. We, the nation of Iran, have become even more united after Mr. Trump's action and the foundation of our system has become even stronger.... As our great leader said, America and Americans should never be trusted."

Unidentified man:



"I'm very happy that [Trump] exited the deal. I don't mean this is to our benefit, no. My point is that every four months we were left wondering whether he would or would not extend it. Now, at least we know where we stand and don't have worry anymore."

Translated by Farangis Najibullah