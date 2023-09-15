News
U.S. Diplomat Says It's 'Too Early' To Rule Out Significant Gains For Ukraine's Counteroffensive
PRAGUE -- The U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has said it is “too early” to rule out the possibility that Kyiv's counteroffensive against Russian forces will achieve "significant gains."
Ambassador Michael Carpenter said in an interview with RFE/RL on September 15 that the West needs to provide the military capabilities Ukraine’s forces need “to be able to have that breakthrough.”
“I think it's too early at this stage in mid-September to rule out any significant gains in the counteroffensive," Carpenter said. "I think it could still be the case that they could punch through those contiguous lines of defense that the Russians have established.
“I think the bottom line is that we need to cement the Western alliance of countries, continue to stand in unity with Ukraine, and provide cutting-edge military capabilities that they need to be able to have that breakthrough.”
Kyiv launched its counteroffensive in Ukraine's east and south in June but the effort has been slowed by heavily fortified Russian defensive lines. Ukrainian officials have frequently pushed back at criticism about the pace of the Ukrainian military's strategy to take back Russian-occupied territory.
While Washington early this month downplayed such criticism, saying that notable progress has been made, there have been widespread suggestions that public support for continued aid to Ukraine could diminish if the counteroffensive fails to meet high expectations.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that “slower” arms shipments from Western countries are threatening the counteroffensive and called for Ukraine's partners to send more powerful and long-range weapons to push back Russian forces.
Carpenter said that Kyiv’s push for more weapon supplies is understandable, as “the Ukrainians are fighting an existential fight.”
“Their young men and women are dying in the trenches," he said. "And so they need everything they can get.”
Multiple news outlets reported on September 14 that Zelenskiy would meet U.S. President Joe Biden around UN General Assembly meetings in the United States next week. Zelenskiy is expected to use his in-person appearance with U.S. and world leaders to rally support and plead for advanced weapons and ammunition to fend off Russia's full-scale invasion that began in February 2022.
During Kyiv's counteroffensive, Ukrainian forces have also attacked the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally seized from Ukraine and annexed in 2014.
Carpenter said the General Assembly “is an important time” for Zelenskiy to meet with world leaders and to secure support as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive.
“This is a moment for Zelenskiy to speak to the president but also to the American people,” Carpenter said.
He also said that the visit would be an opportunity “to underscore that Ukraine's fight is not just a desire to reconquer territories that have been occupied by a foreign power, but it's really a fight for the future of the international system as such, for the principles that we, in the OSCE, hold dear -- sovereignty, inviolability of borders, territorial integrity."
Last week, the United States announced new aid for Ukraine totaling more than $1 billion, including over $665 million in military and civilian security assistance.
Washington has been Kyiv’s largest security partner, investing more than $44 billion in security assistance since 2021.
Ukraine is almost entirely dependent on Western military aid and equipment to wage its defense against the Russian invasion, now approaching its 19 month. Kyiv has repeatedly pressed the United States and other allies for more powerful weaponry, such as F-16 fighter jets, which could be put into service as early as next year.
More News
- By AP
EU Lets Ukrainian Grain Ban Expire, Even As Countries Threaten To Pass Their Own
The European Union on September 15 decided not to renew a ban on Ukrainian food heading to nearby countries that have complained that an influx of agricultural products from the war-torn nation has hurt their farmers. The move sets up a clash with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania, which have said that food coming from Ukraine has become stuck within their borders, creating a glut that has driven down prices for local farmers and hurt their livelihoods. The issue threatens European unity on supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. Bulgaria had decided to allow Ukrainian imports to bring down food prices. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Belarusian Supreme Court Labels Respected Investigative Center As 'Extremist'
The Belarusian Prosecutor-General’s Office said on September 15 that the country's Supreme Court has recognized the Belarusian Investigative Center (BRTs) as an "extremist organization." Registered in the Czech Republic, BRTs received the national Free Word prize four times from 2018-21 for reports revealing corruption among Belarusian officials. According to the Belarusian Prosecutor-General, BRTs in its reports aims "to escalate tensions in Belarusian society, create a negative attitude towards authorities, and damage Belarus' image on the international level." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Central Asian Leaders Address Water Challenges, Security At Summit In Tajikistan
Calls to share scarce water resources and cooperate on security issues featured heavily in a two-day summit of the five Central Asian leaders that wrapped up in Dushanbe on September 15.
Joining the heads of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan for the fifth annual Consultative Meeting of the Leaders of Central Asia was Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, invited as an “honored guest.”
Amid perceived threats from the Taliban in Afghanistan and persistent droughts and water shortages in the entire region, discussions at the Tajik-hosted event revolved around border security and water-energy resource management.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon expressed concerns about what he called two “alarming” recent attempts by militants affiliated with Jamaat Ansarrulah, an Islamist extremist group based in Afghanistan that is considered a terrorist organization by Dushanbe, to breach his country’s border.
WATCH: In the midst of a growing water crisis in Central Asia, Uzbek well diggers are forced to constantly go deeper to supply rural farmers. With water tables falling, diggers can no longer guarantee farmers they will find a reliable source of irrigation. Climate change, misuse of resources, and government policies are being blamed.
"We have faced attempts by various terrorist groups to break through and illegally cross the state border. They aimed to commit a series of terrorist attacks in the capital and other regions of Tajikistan," he claimed.
Tajikistan said on September 6 that it had killed three members of Jamaat Ansarrulah, which is made up mostly of ethnic Tajiks and aims to overthrow the Tajik government, as they attempted to enter the country in late August.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov emphasized the region's growing energy and water challenges in recent years, noting increased electricity consumption during harsh winters and a scarcity of water resources in summer.
"I propose to begin work on renewing and improving cooperation within the framework of the 1998 agreement on the use of water and energy resources of the Naryn/Syr-Darya [basin] between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, which provides for a balanced exchange of water and energy resources," he said.
Despite that deal on the balanced use of transboundary river-water potential signed 25 years ago, compliance with it has waned in Central Asia as water becomes more scarce.
Kazakh President Qasym-Jomart Toqaev called for an action plan to be created to increase industrial cooperation among the Central Asian states. He said the plan would create a closed cycle of production for specific types of goods, with the potential to export them outside the region.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev suggested the formation of a free-trade zone without exceptions or restrictions in order to increase trade turnover.
"It is necessary to adopt a comprehensive regional program providing for the formation of sustainable trade and logistics chains in the region as well as the opening and expansion of cross-border trade and cooperation centers," Mirziyoev said.
The Uzbek president also called for "eliminating barriers to mutual trade, and to create common electronic platforms for customs administration…as well as the launch of a regional e-commerce platform."
Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhammedov expressed his country’s readiness to supply natural gas and electricity to fellow Central Asian countries and further abroad via their territories.
The first meeting of the leaders of Central Asian states began in 2018, and last year’s gathering was held in July in the northern Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata. Just three months later, deadly clashes broke out along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border that led to more than 100 people being killed and hundreds of others injured.
The contentious issue of the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border was not included on the agenda of the September 15 meeting.
Jailed Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi Says Amini's Death Symbolizes 'Weakness' Of Regime
Prominent jailed Iranian rights activist Narges Mohammadi says the death of Mahsa Amini a year ago has become a day that symbolizes "the oppression of the theocratic authoritarian regime against Iranian women."
In a message from Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison, Mohammadi on September 15, a day before the first anniversary of Amini's death, called for unity, urging Iranians to stand together in "revolutionary protest" and become symbols of dissent.
She highlighted the Woman, Life, Freedom movement that erupted in the wake of the 22-year-old's death as a testament to the resilience of protesters and the waning authority of the "theocratic authoritarian regime."
Amini died while in the custody of the morality police for an alleged head-scarf violation. Demonstrations against the Islamic regime over the incident quickly escalated, with the subsequent brutal government crackdown leading to the deaths of hundreds, including at least 64 teenagers and 34 women.
Mohammadi, who has been imprisoned multiple times over the past decade for her civil rights activities, emphasized the nation's mourning due to the "massacre and execution of young people on the streets and in prisons."
She said the violence against citizens has left the regime facing "disaster, disgust, and destabilizing fear."
She further argued that the Islamic republic's increased repression is a sign of its "depths of humiliation" rather than its strength. As the regime expands its oppressive measures, it is, according to Mohammadi, sinking deeper into a "quagmire of illegitimacy."
"The ultimate victory is certain," Mohammadi, who recently recent saw her prison sentence extended to a total of 10 years and nine months, along with an additional punishment of 154 lashes, said.
Mohammadi has been vocal in protesting prison conditions, publishing numerous letters highlighting the state of prisons and violence against inmates, especially those detained during nationwide protests.
Last year, in a letter addressed to Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, Mohammadi described the "assault on women during arrest and in detention centers" as part of the Islamic republic's "suppression program" against activist women.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Ambassador To Russia Visits Jailed Wall Street Journal Reporter
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy has met with imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, the envoy's fourth such visit since the American journalist was detained in March on espionage charges he denies. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said in a social media post that Gershkovich "remains strong and is keeping up with the news." The embassy added that "we reiterate our call for his and Paul Whelan's immediate release." Russia has alleged, without providing evidence, that Gershkovich attempted to obtain military secrets while on a trip to Yekaterinburg. The Wall Street Journal denies the claims.
Figure Skater Drobiazko Loses Lithuanian Citizenship Over Event In Russia
Moscow-born figure skater Margarita Drobiazko has lost her Lithuanian citizenship over her participation in an event in Russia in August 2022.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda signed a decree annulling Drobiazko's citizenship on September 15 after lawmakers initiated a process to take away Drobiazko's citizenship in June.
Earlier in March, the Lithuanian parliament adopted a law that allows the revocation of the citizenship of individuals who had been granted Lithuanian passports for outstanding contributions to the country's culture and sports but whose actions posed a threat to the Baltic state's national security.
In August last year, Nauseda signed a decree depriving Drobiazko and her husband, Povilas Vanagas, who is also a well-known figure skater born in Lithuania, of the Order of the Lithuanian Grand Duke Gediminas over their participation in the event in question, which was organized by Tatyana Navka, the wife of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Nauseda at the time called the couple's participation in the event in the Russian city of Sochi "cynical" and said the Lithuanian government’s decision to grant Drobiazko Lithuanian citizenship in 1993 "looks like a miserable farce" under the circumstances of Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
After the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Drobiazko started representing Lithuania in international figure-skating events along with Vanagas. In 1993, she obtained Lithuanian citizenship; seven years later, the pair married. They have been residing in Moscow for many years.
The couple earned bronze medals at the 2000 World Championship and at the European Championships in 2000 and 2006.
Last year, Ukraine’s Olympic Committee sacked Olympic champion Viktor Petrenko from the post of vice president of the Ukrainian Figure Skating Federation (UFFK) and expelled him from the organization for taking part in the Navka's event.
U.S. Issues Iran Sanctions On Anniversary Of Mahsa Amini's Death
The United States is sanctioning more than two dozen individuals and entities connected to Iran's "violent suppression" of protests in the wake of Mahsa Amini's death last year in the custody of Iran's morality police, the U.S. Treasury Department said on September 15.
The sanctions target 29 people and groups, including 18 key members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Iran's Law Enforcement Forces (LEF), as well as the head of Iran's Prisons Organizations, the department said.
They also target officials linked to Iran's Internet blockade as well as several media outlets.
Meanwhile, the European Union has threatened to tighten sanctions on the Iranian government.
All available options are being considered to address issues related to the human rights situation in the country, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on September 15 on behalf of member states.
The EU and its 27 members strongly reiterated their support for the fundamental rights of Iranian women and men.
All those arbitrarily detained should be released immediately, including EU citizens and those with dual nationality, he said.
'They Deserve Some Peace': U.S. Envoy Rejects Support For Anti-Taliban Factions In Afghanistan
A top U.S. diplomat to Afghanistan has categorically ruled out Washington's support for a new war in the nation, saying Afghans "deserve some peace" after more than four decades of international conflict ended two years ago when American and international troops left as Taliban militants seized power.
In an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, Karen Decker, the chargé d’affaires of the U.S. mission to Afghanistan, dismissed any support for anti-Taliban armed factions such as the National Resistance Front (NRF) and the Afghanistan Freedom Front (AFF), saying Afghans themselves have been adamantly against the launch of any new conflict.
“No. Absolutely not! We do not support renewed conflict in Afghanistan. Full stop," she said in response to a question about whether Washington would support these groups.
"The one overwhelming message I hear from Afghans inside the country is no more war," she said, adding that Washington would "support" and "promote" a dialogue among Afghans.
Most of its neighbors have resisted supporting another round of war in Afghanistan after the hard-line Islamist Taliban swept to power in the wake of the final withdrawal of U.S.-led NATO troops two years ago.
After the pro-Western Afghan republic collapsed on August 15, 2021, some defunct Afghan security force members joined the NRF and other smaller groups to attack Taliban forces in the northern provinces of Panjshir and Baghlan. This raised the possibility that four decades of war in Afghanistan could enter a new phase.
Ahmad Massoud, the NRF’s leader in exile, recently visited Moscow in what was seen as an effort to win support for the NRF and pressure the Taliban, which has marked its two years in power so far by severely restricting rights and freedoms, especially for women.
Decker, however, questioned whether the Kremlin could support a new Afghanistan conflict.
"The Russians are kind of busy right now doing something else in Ukraine, so I don't know if that is a realistic scenario," she noted in a thinly veiled reference to Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which continues to take a heavy toll on its military resources.
“Any proxy warfare? Absolutely not,” she said. “The Afghan people have had more than 40 years of war. They deserve some peace.”
Decker said that Washington supports a dialogue among Afghans to work out the future of their country, including forming an inclusive government.
After returning to power, the Taliban's internationally unrecognized government has refused to share power with other Afghan political groups and armed factions.
Instead, it has recreated its extremist Islamic emirate. Exclusively led by senior Taliban leaders, the de facto government has banned women from education, work, and public life. The Taliban has also denied Afghans many fundamental rights and freedoms.
Taliban officials, however, point to a commission as evidence of their willingness to embrace reconciliation among citizens in the country.
The commission has invited former senior government members and state officials to come back to the country as long as they do not participate in politics.
Ukraine Plans Big Rise In Defense Spending In 2024 Draft Budget
Ukraine's government approved on September 15 a draft budget for next year, planning for higher defense spending and counting on continued Western financial support to cover the expected deficit. The draft 2024 budget puts the deficit at 1.548 trillion hryvnyas ($42 billion) or at about 20.4 percent of gross domestic product. More than half of all planned Ukrainian budget spending next year, or 1.7 trillion hryvnyas, is planned for the defense sector to fund the war effort against Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022. The draft has yet to be approved by parliament. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Taliban Detains 18 Staffers At Humanitarian NGO's Offices, Including American Surgeon
The ruling Taliban has detained 18 staff members of the International Assistance Mission (IAM) in Afghanistan from the humanitarian group's offices in the central Ghor Province, including an American surgeon. The IAM said in a statement on September 15 that it believed all 18 of the team members had been transferred to the Afghan capital, Kabul. The group said the detentions had taken place over 11 days. The long-serving NGO said, "We are unaware of the circumstances that led to these incidents and have not been advised of the reason for the detention of our staff members." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Finland Joins Baltic States In Banning Entry Of Russian-Registered Vehicles
Finland said on September 15 that all vehicles with Russian license plates will be banned from entering the country as of September 16. Earlier this week, the Baltic states, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, introduced similar bans for Russian-registered automobiles in line with a European Commission measure, according to which cars with such plates are not allowed to enter the EU as part of sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine. The restrictions affect all owners of Russian-registered cars, including EU citizens and permanent residents of EU member states. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.K. Targets Iranian Officials One Year After Death Of Mahsa Amini
The British government on September 15 announced sanctions targeting several Iranian officials including the culture minister and the mayor of Tehran on the eve of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini. The U.K.'s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said the new measures "focus on senior Iranian decision makers responsible for drafting and implementing Iran's mandatory hijab legislation." The sanctions include Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili, a deputy, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, and an Iranian police spokesman. Amini died last year after her arrest over the dress code for women.
Iran Has Not Given 'Conditions' For Releasing Swedish Diplomat, EU Says
Iran has not detailed any conditions under which it would release a Swedish EU diplomat held captive for over 500 days, a senior EU official said on September 15. Johan Floderus was arrested in April 2022 at Tehran's airport. The Swede, who works for the EU diplomatic service, is being held at Tehran's notorious Evin prison. Iran's judiciary said on September 12 that Floderus had "committed crimes" and an investigation was being finalized.
Russian Central Bank Hikes Rates To 13 Percent, Issues Hawkish Guidance
Russia's central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 13 percent on September 15, jacking up the cost of borrowing for the third meeting in succession in response to a weak ruble and other persistent inflationary pressures. A month ago, responding to the ruble tumbling past 100 to the dollar and a public call from the Kremlin for tighter monetary policy, the bank hiked rates to 12 percent at an emergency meeting. On September 15, it gave hawkish guidance that it would consider further rate increases at upcoming meetings and said inflationary risks remained significant. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
EU Hails End Of Monitoring Mechanism for Romania, Bulgaria
The European Commission formally closed the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) for Bulgaria and Romania, introduced in 2007 to monitor the two EU members states' progress on judicial reforms and fighting corruption.
Sofia and Bucharest welcomed the September 15 move, saying it was a "recognition" for their efforts to bring their systems in line with the norms of the bloc.
Romania and Bulgaria joined the European Union in 2007 and were placed under an unprecedented EU monitoring mechanism as a "transitional measure to facilitate progress" in the fields of judicial reforms and anti-corruption, as well as on organized crime for Bulgaria.
The European Commission said now that Sofia and Bucharest "have satisfactorily fulfilled the obligations" set out in the mechanism, thus warranting the termination of the CVM.
"I would like to congratulate Bulgaria and Romania for the significant progress they made since their accession to the EU," President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said. "Today we recognize these efforts by putting an end to the CVM."
The monitoring of the rule of law in Bulgaria and Romania will continue in the framework of the annual reports, issued by the European Commission for all the EU member states.
“Their commitment and close work with the commission over the years has paid off. It will be important to keep the momentum and continue the efforts under the annual rule of law cycle," commission Vice President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova said.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov welcomed the removal of the monitoring, saying, "another barrier to be equal with the rest of the European Union countries in every respect has been removed."
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, meanwhile, called the removal of the mechanism "a great success."
"However, this is not the time to slow down the anti-corruption fight," Iohannis said, adding that it "still needs constant efforts and tangible results."
In October 2019, the commission published its last monitoring report on Bulgaria and in November 2022 the last one on Romania.
For both member states, the commission concluded that the two countries had "satisfactorily met their obligations," but needed to continue working to implement "specific commitments listed in the conclusions of the reports."
This work was completed as of June 2023, the European Commission said on September 15.
Among Bulgaria's last commitments, listed in the 2019 report, was putting in place procedures concerning the accountability of the prosecutor-general. Bulgaria's parliament adopted in June a mechanism for the independent investigation of the prosecutor-general, but it has not been put in practice yet, sparking debate over its effectiveness.
Despite the progress, Bulgaria and Romania are still among the lowest-ranking EU member states in Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perception Index, alongside Hungary.
Russian Voting-Rights Group Leader's Detention Appeal Rejected
A Moscow court on September 15 rejected an appeal filed by the co-chairman of the Golos movement, Grigory Melkonyants, against his pretrial arrest. Melkonyants was placed in pretrial detention last month until at least October 17 on a charge of "running an undesirable organization," which carries a sentence of up to six years in prison. Police searched the Moscow office of Golos and the homes of the movement's members in Moscow and other parts of Russia on August 17. Established in 2013, Golos has monitored elections in Russia and other countries since the early 2000s. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Jails Man Over 'Treasonous' Smuggling Of Missile Parts To U.S.
A Russian man has been convicted of treason and jailed for 12 1/2 years for sending missile components to the United States, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on September 15. News of the verdict -- announced in an FSB statement via Russian news agencies -- came after Moscow said it was expelling two senior U.S. diplomats it accused of working with a Russian to collect sensitive information, a move Washington said was "wholly without merit." Relations between Moscow and Washington have plunged because of the war in Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Putin, Lukashenka Discuss Bilateral Ties, Meeting With North Korean Leader
Authoritarian Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka met with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on September 15 in the resort city of Sochi for talks on bilateral ties and integration within the so-called union state amid their international isolation over the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The Kremlin said in a statement the two leaders also discussed Putin's meeting this week with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, who offered his country's "full and unconditional support" to defend what he said was Russia's security interests.
The statement said Lukashenka noted at the Sochi meeting -- the seventh time Putin and Lukashanka have met this year alone -- that "three more months" are needed to accomplish the needed steps to complete the integration efforts between Russia and Belarus, and he expressed hope that his country will be included in the development of the Russia-North Korea partnership. He did not elaborate.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Putin called relations with Belarus "stable and reliable" while also highlighting "mutual issues and mutual obligations." He also called speculation that he had asked Kim for help in fighting the war against Ukraine "complete nonsense."
Kim is reported to have visited military- and civil-aviation factories in Komsomolsk-on-Amur on September 15, completing his visit to Russia.
While Belarus has not sent forces to join Russia's war in Ukraine, it has allowed Moscow to use its territory as a staging ground for the full-scale invasion it launched in February 2022.
The two allies signed documents allowing for the placement of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus -- the first relocation of such warheads outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union -- in May. The announcement sparked immediate criticism from governments around the world, while NATO called it "dangerous and irresponsible."
On September 13, the European Parliament passed a resolution condemning Belarus's involvement in Russia's war on Ukraine and called Lukashenka's regime "an accomplice in the crimes committed by Russia."
The resolution expressed concern about "the rampant political, economic, military, and cultural subordination of Belarus to Moscow," calling Belarus "a satellite state of Russia."
The resolution also denounced the "illegal transfer of more than 2,150 children, including orphans" from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine to Belarus and called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to consider issuing a warrant for Lukashenka's arrest.
The ICC in March issued arrest warrants for Putin and Russia's commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of being responsible for the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine, which constitutes a war crime.
The resolution also condemned the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory, calling it a "blatant violation of Belarus's nuclear-free status."
Belarus has welcomed closer relations with Moscow since a wave of crushing sanctions were imposed on it by the West after a deadly government crackdown on massive protests following a disputed 2020 presidential election that handed Lukashenka a sixth term. More sanctions have followed over Minsk's role in the Ukraine war.
Lukashenka showed his loyalty in late June when he took part in talks to end a mutiny by the private Wagner Group, claiming he helped halt the revolt by agreeing with mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and Putin to host Wagner troops in Belarus.
HRW Flags 'Chokehold On Dissent' In Iran Ahead Of Amini Death Anniversary
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has warned of "ramped-up repression" to stifle peaceful dissent and expression ahead of the September 16 anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death in custody, which sparked a year of massive protests. The watchdog group cited "intimidation, arrests, prosecutions, and trials of activists, artists, dissidents, lawyers, academics, students, and family members of those who were killed during the 2022 protests." It said Iran's clerical leadership was also boosting enforcement tactics to ensure compliance with the strict dress code for women, which was at the center of the 22-year-old Amini's detention.
Kazakh Tycoon Related To Former President's Family Gets Six Years In Prison
ASTANA -- A court in Astana sentenced Kazakh tycoon Qairat Boranbaev, whose daughter is a widow of a grandson of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, to six years in prison after a retrial procedure.
Boranbaev's co-defendants, Roman Nakhanov and Taiyr Zhanuzaq, were sentenced to six years and five years in prison respectively in the same case on September 15, the court said.
Hours earlier, prosecutor Olzhas Qairollaev had asked the court to hand the same prison terms to the three men.
Qairollaev emphasized then that Boranbaev had agreed to cooperate with investigators and cover the financial damages caused by his criminal activities.
Boranbaev, Nakhanov, and Zhanuzaq, were sentenced to eight years in prison each on embezzlement charges in late March. The trio had pleaded not guilty at the time.
In June, a court in Astana canceled the sentences, citing the absence of key documents the charges against the three men were based on.
On August 22, Boranbaev's lawyer, Daniyar Qanafin, stated at a new hearing of the case in Astana that his client had changed his plea and accepted that he embezzled 14.6 billion tenges (more than $32 million), which he had returned to the State Treasury.
Qanafin also announced that his client was ready to make a deal with investigators and prosecutors.
Boranbaev's daughter, Alima Boranbaeva, and Nazarbaev's grandson, Aisultan Nazarbaev, married in 2013. In September 2020, Aisultan Nazarbaev, who reportedly suffered from drug addiction and had run-ins with the law in the United Kingdom, died in London at the age of 29.
Boranbaev, 56, was arrested following unprecedented anti-government protests in early January 2022 after which the Kazakh regime began to quietly target Nazarbaev, his family, and other allies -- many of whom held powerful or influential posts in government, security agencies, and profitable energy companies.
In September 2022, another court in Astana sentenced Nazarbaev's nephew Qairat Satybaldy to six years in prison on corruption charges.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has made a series of moves since the unrest to push Nazarbaev, who ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, further into the background following his resignation in 2019.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of "elbasy" -- leader of the nation.
Even after Nazarbaev's resignation, many Kazakhs remained bitter over the oppression of his reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January 2022, when unprecedented, nationwide anti-government protests were sparked by a fuel-price hike.
The demonstrations unexpectedly exploded into deadly unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich country's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev's relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned.
Two Karakalpak Activists Facing Extradition To Uzbekistan Released From Kazakh Detention
Kazakh authorities have released from detention two Karakalpak activists who face extradition to Uzbekistan, where supporters say they would be at serious risk of politically motivated prosecution and torture over last year's mass protests in the Karakalpakstan region.
Kazakhstan-based Karakalpak activist Aqylbek Muratbai told RFE/RL on September 15 that Koshkarbai Toremuratov and Zhangeldy Zhaksymbetov had been released two days earlier after spending exactly one year in detention awaiting a Kazakh court decision on their possible extradition to Uzbekistan.
Kazakh law does not allow individuals awaiting extradition to be held for more than one year.
Last month, Kazakh authorities rejected asylum requests by Toremuratov and Zhaksymbetov, who appealed the decision. It may take up to one year for the appeals to be considered by Kazakhstan's Supreme Court.
"Uzbekistan's extradition request remains valid.... We hope that [Toremuratov and Zhaksymbetov] will be allowed to leave Kazakhstan for a third country," Muratbai said.
Toremuratov and Zhaksymbetov were arrested in September 2022 at the request of Uzbek officials, who accused the two men of undermining of Uzbekistan's constitutional order.
In January, an Uzbek court sentenced 22 Karakalpak activists to prison terms on charges including undermining the constitutional order for taking part in the mass protests in Karakalpakstan in July 2022.
In March, another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in the protests in the region's capital, Nukus, were convicted, with 28 of them sentenced to prison terms of between five and 11 years. Eleven defendants were handed parole-like sentences.
Uzbek authorities say 21 people died in Karakalpakstan during the protests, which were sparked by the announcement of a planned change to the constitution that would have undermined the region's right to self-determination.
However, the Austria-based Freedom for Eurasia human rights group said last month that at least 70 people were killed during the unrest.
The violence forced President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest, without further explanation, before backing away from the proposed changes.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
Arrested Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoyskiy Faces New Corruption Charges
Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on September 15 that arrested tycoon Ihor Kolomoyskiy faces a new, third charge, the latest for illegally obtaining 5.8 billion hryvnyas ($156 million) through fictitious cash deposits. Last week, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine said Kolomoyskiy was a suspect in a criminal investigation for embezzlement from Privatbank. Kolomoyskiy is one of Ukraine's richest men and a former ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He was detained on September 2 after being named in a fraud and money-laundering case. His arrest came as Ukraine vowed to crack down on corruption amid Western criticism.
Russia's Shoigu Says Navy To Receive 12 New Ships This Year
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on September 15 that the Russian Navy has received two new ships this year and is to receive another 12 by the end of 2023, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported. TASS, another state news agency, quoted Shoigu as saying that the country was developing new nuclear submarines and undersea drones. In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the navy would receive 30 new ships in 2023. In his comments, Shoigu did not give a reason for the sharp decrease in expected deliveries.
U.S. 'Disappointed' At Serbia-Kosovo Talks, Echoes EU Warning That 'Time Is Running Out'
The United States has expressed disappointment at the lack of progress in the latest round of EU-facilitated talks between Balkan neighbors Serbia and Kosovo aimed at normalizing relations.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell signaled frustration at Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti after the talks in Brussels on September 14, which also involved Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
The negotiations are part of a decade-long U.S. and EU diplomatic push to repair some of the wounds from bloody internecine wars in the 1990s, after the breakup of Yugoslavia.
"We are disappointed that progress was not made today," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement to RFE/RL's Balkan Service. "As we’ve repeatedly said, the EU-facilitated Dialogue is the only path forward for Kosovo and Serbia."
Serbia refuses to recognize its former province's 2008 declaration of independence, and tensions between ethnic Serbs and Kosovar institutions spilled over into violence against NATO peacekeepers in May after locals boycotted local elections in four mostly Serb municipalities in northern Kosovo.
Belgrade also continues to unilaterally support ethnic Serbs through parallel institutions and ethnic-based political parties, which Pristina regards as illegal meddling.
Vucic and Kurti orally agreed to advance the normalization process at mediated talks in February, although specific follow-up steps have failed to materialize.
"We expect both countries to take seriously their obligations under the agreement on the path to normalization they reached earlier this year," the State Department said. "Time is running out."
It demanded progress including the establishment of an association of Serb-majority municipalities, as Pristina pledged a decade ago but has avoided laying the legal groundwork for.
The State Department said it was "united" in support of the Serbia-Kosovo dialogue with the informal decision-making group, known as the Quint, that includes Britain, France, Germany, and Italy.
"We will be consulting internally and with our European partners on next steps," it said.
Borrell, who mediated the September 14 negotiations and has said he sees resolving the long-running dispute between Belgrade and Pristina as essential to their efforts to join the European Union, said that Kurti rejected Brussels' compromise proposal.
Kosovo under Kurti has insisted that Serbia first recognize its independence before relations can be normalized.
"Kurti was not ready to take a step forward," Borrell said, adding that the Kosovar leader "insisted instead on formalizing de facto recognition as the first step."
Vucic, who accepted the compromise offer presented by the EU, said the talks were "unsuccessful," blaming Kurti for the lack of progress.
Kurti said there was "full readiness" from Kosovo to work out an agreement but accused Vucic of "sabotaging" the talks.
Kurti also claimed the European Union had sided with Belgrade, saying Brussels "only adopted Serbia's conditionality" of establishing an association of Serb-majority municipalities in Kosovo, which was "unacceptable" to Pristina.
Western patience with Kurti appeared to wear thin in May and June after Pristina ignored outside warnings and tried to forcibly install four mayors in mostly Serbian northern municipalities following boycotted by-elections to fill posts vacated by protesting Serbs.
The resulting tensions erupted into violence that injured dozens of NATO KFOR peacekeepers and some ethnic Serb protesters.
Weeks later, Serbian authorities detained three Kosovar police officers near their mutual border under unclear circumstances and held them for days.
Relations between Serbia and Kosovo, where ethnic Albanians are a majority, have been on edge for decades.
Kosovo's 1998-99 war of independence from Serbia left more than 10,000 people dead -- most of them ethnic Albanians. More than 1,600 people are still considered missing.
With reporting by AP and AFP
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
