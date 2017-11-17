OSCE Head Says Minsk Must Be Implemented, With Or Without Peacekeepers

The head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe says that regardless of a potential UN peacekeeping operation in eastern Ukraine -- where government forces have been battling pro-Russia separatists since 2014 -- both sides must implement the full range of measures in the Minsk peace agreements. In an interview with RFE/RL's Balkan Service during a visit to Macedonia's capital, Skopje, on November 16, OSCE Secretary-General Thomas Greminger also said the organization is routinely discussing the human rights situation in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula that was annexed by Russia in 2014. (RFE/RL's Balkan Service)