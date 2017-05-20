International Mediators Condemn Cease-Fire Violations In Nagorno-Karabakh

International mediators brokering a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict condemned recent cease-fire violations in the region in a statement issued on May 18.

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, Ambassadors Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Richard Hoagland of the United States, called upon the sides to take “all necessary measures to prevent any further escalation in the conflict zone.”

“According to information collected from multiple reliable sources, on May 15, Azerbaijani armed forces fired a missile across the Line of Contact, striking military equipment. On the evening of May 16 and continuing into May 17, Armenian armed forces retaliated with mortar fire of various calibers.

"These actions by both sides represent significant violations of the cease-fire and are cause for alarm,” the mediators said.

The mediators said there are contradictory reports regarding the targets of these recent strikes, as well as about casualties sustained and damages inflicted.

They said they would “continue to collect further data and analysis to gain more complete and accurate information about the current situation.”

