Pakistan, Afghanistan Trade Attacks Leaving Dozens Dead In Border Region

The sound of heavy gunfire ripped through the night in the border areas between Afghanistan and Pakistan as days of escalating tensions boiled over with both sides claiming to have killed dozens of militants and security forces.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban-led government, said Kabul had launched on February 26 "a large-scale offensive operation against Pakistani military centers and military installations along the Durand Line," a volatile border that cuts through traditional Pashtun and Baloch tribal territories.

He added that 40 Pakistani security personnel had been killed. The claim could not be independently verified.

Pakistani troops retaliated, Pakistani officials said, with Information Minister Attaullah Tarar saying that 36 Afghan border security forces had been killed in the fighting.

The latest wave of attacks came after Pakistani air strikes four days earlier killed at least 18 people in Afghanistan's Nangarhar and Paktika provinces.

Pakistan said it had launched those strikes on seven militant sites inside Afghanistan in a "retributive response" to recent suicide attacks it said were carried out by Afghan-based extremists. Pakistan claimed the strikes killed as many as 80 militants.

Taliban-run Afghan security structures rejected the claim as "false," while government officials also said they were preparing "an appropriate and calculated response."

Afghanistan denies Pakistan's accusations that it is sheltering the Pakistani Taliban, an offshoot of the Afghan Taliban that appears to operate separately.

Tensions have run high between the two countries since Pakistan conducted air strikes on Kabul in October 2025 and followed up with additional attacks on Afghan territory.

Dozens of soldiers from both sides were killed in artillery clashes and heavy gunfire last year before a cease-fire was agreed through Qatari mediation.

However, several rounds of talks mediated by Qatar and Turkey, aimed at easing the tensions along the border, have failed to bring about a long-term breakthrough.