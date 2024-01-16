Truckers Stalled For Days: Pakistan Restricts Key Border Crossing With Afghanistan
Hundreds of trucks, many loaded with perishable goods, were blocked at a key Pakistan border crossing with Afghanistan on January 16. Citing security concerns, Islamabad has demanded Afghan truckers have visas before passing the Pakistan checkpoints. It has led to days of traffic jams on both sides of the Torkham border crossing, a vital commercial-goods link. The new barriers are part of escalating security tensions between the two countries.