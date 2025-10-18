Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Immediate Cease-Fire During Talks In Doha

Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to an immediate cease-fire during talks mediated by Qatar and Turkey in Doha, Qatar's Foreign Ministry announced early October 19 on X.

"During the negotiations, the two sides agreed to an immediate cease-fire and the establishment of mechanisms to consolidate lasting peace and stability between the two countries," the Qatari Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two sides also agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days to ensure that the cease-fire holds and to "verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner."

Afghanistan and Pakistan began the peace talks on October 18 in the Qatari capital of Doha after border clashes and attacks raised fears of an all-out war between the two countries.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban-led government's spokesman, announced earlier on X that the talks had begun and that Afghan Prime Minister Hassan Akhund had held discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also spoke with the Malaysian prime minister, according to Mujahid. Anwar, who appeared to be acting as a mediator, "emphasized the need to resolve the issue through diplomatic means." Mujahid said.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said the talks aimed to "end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border."

Pakistan urged the Afghan Taliban authorities to honor their commitments to the international community and address Pakistan’s "legitimate security concerns by taking verifiable action against terrorist entities."

The recent violence between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been the worst since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.

The fighting between the one-time allies was triggered after Islamabad demanded that Kabul rein in militants who had stepped up attacks in Pakistan, saying they operated from havens in Afghanistan.

The Taliban denies harboring militants to attack Pakistan and accuses the Pakistani military of spreading misinformation about Afghanistan and sheltering Islamic State-linked militants. Islamabad denies the accusations.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP