Afghans Paying A 'Huge Sum Of Money' To Leave Pakistan Amid Crackdown

Afghan refugees continued to flood to the Pakistani border city of Torkham on November 2, where tens of thousands are crossing into Afghanistan. An estimated 1.7 million undocumented Afghans in Pakistan face arrest and forced deportation after a deadline to leave the country passed. RFE/RL's Wasim Sajjad says many Afghans have been forced to pay truck drivers large amounts of cash to be taken to the border in order to avoid detention.