Search And Rescue Ongoing After Landslide On Afghan-Pakistani Border

At least two people are known to have died in a landslide that occurred in the early morning hours on April 18 in northwestern Pakistan near the Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan. Efforts to locate more potential victims and free dozens of trucks currently stuck amid rocks and mud are continuing two days after the disaster. The Torkham border crossing is a key trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan. According to the police, the landslide could have been triggered by a lightning strike during the rainstorm.

