Pakistan Appoints New Spy Chief

The Pakistani military has announced the appointment of a new chief for the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency.



Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed will be replacing Lieutenant General Asim Munir as ISI director-general who had only been in the job for eight months, according to a June 16 statement.



The army did not explain the reshuffle, which comes months ahead of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's three-year term ending in November.



The ISI, the military's spy wing, has long been accused of using the Afghan Taliban and other militant groups as proxies in neighboring Afghanistan and India.



More recently, the agency has been accused of muzzling the press in Pakistan, trying to distort last year's general elections, and intensifying a crackdown against human rights activists.

With reporting by dpa and Reuters