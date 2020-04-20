Pakistani Army Soldier, Five Militants Reported Killed In North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD -- Militants have attacked a security post in northwestern Pakistan, triggering a shoot-out that killed a soldier and five attackers, the military says.

The army said in a statement on April 20 that the attack took place near the town of Miran Shah, the main urban center in the North Waziristan tribal district that borders Afghanistan.

Three soldiers were also wounded in the battle, it said.

No militant group has immediately commented on the statement.

North Waziristan served as a stronghold for local and foreign militants until 2014, when Pakistan’s army launched a massive military operation to clear the region of combatants.

Despite the army’s claims of success, the region on the border of Afghanistan has continued to be the scene of violent attacks, targeted killings, and roadside bombs.