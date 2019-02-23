Pakistan Arrests Two Suspected Of Attempting To Blow Up Pipeline

Two suspected insurgents have been arrested while attempting to blow up a main gas pipeline in the central Pakistani city of Bahawalpur, counterterrorism police said on February 23.



Police spokeswoman Nabila Ghazanfar said the two men belong to the separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

She said they confessed to successfully conducting similar sabotage of gas pipelines in the adjacent district of Rahim Yar Khan.





Ghazanfar said police seized 2 kilograms of explosives, a timing device, detonators, and connecting cords from the men late on February 22.



There was no immediate statement from the BLA.

Rebels have been waging a low-level insurgency in southwestern Balochistan Province. But it's a new phenomenon to stage an attack outside their provincial boundaries to hit vital installations to press their demands.



Baloch insurgents want greater autonomy.

Based on reporting by AP