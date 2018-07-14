More Than 130 Killed In Two Separate Election-Related Bombings In Pakistan

At least 133 people, including a parliamentary candidate, were killed and more than 230 wounded in two separate election-related bombings in Pakistan on July 13. Pakistani police said a suicide bomber struck a campaign convoy near the southwestern city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan Province, killing at least 128 people, including Siraj Raisani, a candidate running in the July 25 general elections. The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility for the Quetta attack.