Baluchis March In Pakistan Against Alleged Deaths In Police Custody

Baluchis March In Pakistan Against Alleged Deaths In Police Custody

Hundreds in Pakistan's Balochistan Province continued a protest march toward the capital, Islamabad, on December 20. The march covering hundreds of kilometers started on November 23 in the Turbat district after the death of a young ethnic Baluchi, who relatives say died while in police custody. The protesters accuse the Pakistani security agencies of a string of abductions and extrajudicial killings of Baluch men. The authorities reject the allegations and have yet to address the demonstrators.

