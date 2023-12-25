News
Pakistani Police Free 290 Baluch Activists Arrested While Protesting Extrajudicial Killings
Pakistani police on December 25 freed 290 Baluch activists who were arrested when they attempted to hold a protest last week in the capital, Islamabad. Their release came days after protest organizers gave authorities a deadline to release all those detained. The activists had traveled 1,600 kilometers on December 21 from Turbat, a town in Balochistan Province, to protest forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the militancy-ravaged southwest. The protesters were mostly women and some had brought along their children, aged 7-12, when security forces used batons and water canons to disperse and arrest them.
Dozens Detained In Serbian Capital As Protesters Threaten To Storm Belgrade City Hall
Seven police officers were injured in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, late on December 24 as riot police tried to prevent hundreds of opposition supporters from entering the city council building in protest at alleged fraud during a general election last weekend, authorities said.
Police used tear gas to disperse crowds as some of the protesters outside the city hall smashed windows, broke the doors, and attempted to force their way in.
The country’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic called the protest an attempt to overthrow the government instigated from abroad. The president said more than 35 people were arrested and more detentions would follow.
“This was an attempted violent takeover of state institutions,” Vucic told the pro-government Pink TV late on December 24, adding that there was evidence that "everything was prepared in advance.”
Vucic called the demonstrators “thugs” who would not succeed in destabilizing the country. He suggested that the unrest was orchestrated from abroad but provided no evidence to support the claim.
The protest was called by the pro-Europe Serbia Against Violence coalition, which rejected the outcome of the December 17 elections following victory claims by Vucic's ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).
International and domestic election observers reported multiple irregularities, including cases of bought votes and the stuffing of ballot boxes.
There have been peaceful protests every evening since the vote, with the opposition demanding the annulment of election results. The December 24 protest was the first to turn violent.
"The whole world has seen the theft that has not been recorded. In Belgrade, we won. Belgrade is a free city," opposition politician Srdjan Milivojevic of the Democratic Party said at the rally.
Protesters carried banners and flags of Serbia and the European Union as they blew whistles and repeatedly shouted "thieves, thieves" during the demonstrations.
Vucic denied allegations of electoral fraud, saying the vote took place in a democratic atmosphere.
Vucic said the newly elected parliament -- with the SNS in control -- would be installed in January 2024 and that formation of the government is expected at the end of February.
On December 23, the Serbian Prosecutor's Office said it had launched an investigation into the allegations.
On election night, the Belgrade Electoral Commission reported that the SNS won 39.3 percent of the votes in the Belgrade elections, and the Serbia Against Violence won 34.3 percent.
In the nationwide parliamentary vote, officials said that -- based on complete but uncertified results -- the SNS received about 46 percent of the vote and Serbia Against Violence won 23.5 percent.
Officials said final results on both parliamentary and local elections in Belgrade are still pending and could take months to determine.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Hundreds Gather In Moscow To Support Nationalist Putin Critic Girkin’s Presidential Hopes
Hundreds of supporters gathered in Moscow on December 24 to back the potential presidential candidacy of Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), once a leader of Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's east who is now jailed. Girkin, 52, has been charged with public calls for extremist activities. He pleaded not guilty in a trial that began on December 14. He was arrested in July after he sharply criticized President Vladimir Putin for his “too kind’ handling of the Ukraine invasion, referring to him as a “nonentity” and accusing him of “cowardly mediocrity.” He has urged for a more-aggressive war against Ukraine and total mobilization for Russia to achieve victory. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Ukrainians Celebrate Christmas In Defiance Of Moscow As Zelenskiy Hails Unity
KYIV -- Embattled Ukraine, which has defended itself for nearly two years against the Russian invasion, is defying Moscow again as it celebrates Christmas for the first time on December 25 instead of the January date more closely linked to Russia, even as fighting has showed no signs of letup with the arrival of the holiday season.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in July signed a law moving the official Christmas Day holiday to December 25 from January 7, the day observed by the Russian Orthodox Church. The law stated that its goal was to “abandon the Russian heritage.”
The switch brings Ukraine's Orthodox worshippers in line with the country's Catholics, who earlier this year approved a similar change in calendars.
In his nightly video address posted as Ukraine prepared to celebrate the holiday, Zelenskiy said: “Today, all Ukrainians are together.”
“We all celebrate Christmas together. On one date, as one big family, as one nation, as one, one country…Today, it will unite millions of voices – more than ever before,” he added.
In the southeastern cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhya, dozens of relatives of Ukrainian soldiers being held by Russian forces as prisoners of war gathered for Christmas Eve rallies to decorate trees with the names of their loved ones.
"My son, the defender of Mariupol, has been in captivity for a second year, the second Christmas. Our Christmas tree is an appeal to society. It is a reminder that we are waiting for our children," said Iryna, the mother of a prisoner of war in Dnipro.
In Zaporizhzhya, organizer Olha Plechun said the general public perceives captivity as just detention, while conditions of Ukrainian military members in Russian custody represent a "slow death."
"Our guys are being tortured. We need exchanges. Our enemy is not noble: They do not observe any conventions,” she said.
Ukrainian authorities said that, as of November 17, at least 3,574 military personnel and 763 civilians are in Russian captivity.
On the battlefield, 66 combat clashes took place between Ukrainian forces and the invading Russian Army over the past 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian military. Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 Russian attacks near the Kupyansk district of the northeastern Kharkiv region and the Stelmakhyivka area of the eastern Luhansk Province, the General Staff reported on December 25.
Russia also launched 31 drones and 2 missiles at Ukraine overnight, with Ukraine air defenses intercepting 28 drones and both missiles, the military said, adding that the drones were fired from Russian-occupied Crimea.
“The Ukrainian Air Force and defense forces destroyed 28 Shahed attack drones in the Odesa, Kherson, Mykolayiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Khmelnytskiy regions," Ukraine's Air Forces said on the Telegram messaging app.
There were immediate reports of damage and casualties.
With reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters
Thousands Gather In Belgrade To Protest Serbian Election, Demand Annulment
BELGRADE -- Several thousand people gathered for a seventh night in central Belgrade to protest what the opposition and many Western observers called fraud in the country’s December 17 parliamentary and local elections, with some demonstrators attempting to enter the capital’s assembly building late in the evening.
The December 24 protest was called by the pro-Europe Serbia Against Violence coalition, which rejected the outcome of the elections following victory claims by President Aleksandar Vucic's ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).
"The whole world has seen the theft that has not been recorded. In Belgrade, we won. Belgrade is a free city," opposition politician Srdjan Milivojevic of the Democratic Party said at the rally.
Police officers were reportedly inside the assembly building, poised to fend off protesters attempting to gain entry into the site, where windows had been broken. Police fired tear gas at demonstrators.
Protesters carried banners and flags of Serbia and the European Union as they blew whistles and repeatedly shouted "Thieves, thieves!" during the protests.
Earlier, opposition figures from the Serbia Against Violence list said they wanted to enter the assembly building to address people from the balcony at the site.
The protest had begun in front of the headquarters of the Republic Electoral Commission (RIK), where thousands of citizens answered calls to appear by the opposition coalition.
The opposition is demanding annulment of election results at all levels because of what it says was widespread fraud, claiming that Vucic's SNS stole the elections.
Vucic denied allegations by domestic nongovernmental organizations, foreign observers, and opposition figures of electoral irregularities. He said the vote took place in a democratic atmosphere and were "the most peaceful ever in modern history."
He said it was solely up to the country's institutions to decide whether any elections should be rerun.
Vucic said the newly elected parliament -- with the SNS in control -- would be installed in January 2024 and that formation of the government is expected at the end of February.
He added, without elaborating, that he did not expect Ana Brnabic to remain as prime minister in the next government. But he said she will perform "significant functions in the future."
On December 23, the Serbian Prosecutor's Office said it had launched an investigation into allegations of fraud during the elections after it said it received reports of possible irregularities, including vote buying and the falsifying of ballots and signatures
The OSCE and other international observers denounced what they called a series of "irregularities" in the voting. Domestic nongovernmental election-monitoring groups also alleged irregularities following the vote.
Among the claims by the opposition were allegations that the ruling party brought in ethnic Serbs from Bosnia-Herzegovina and other former Yugoslav republics to vote in the capital.
Election officials at the RIK on December 24 said that, following a check of voter lists, they had determined that the claims of ineligible voters taking part in the Belgrade elections were "not true."
On election night, the Belgrade Electoral Commission reported that the SNS list won 39.3 percent of the votes (49 mandates) in the Belgrade elections, and the Serbia Against Violence list won 34.3 percent (42 mandates).
In the nationwide parliamentary vote, officials said that, based on complete but uncertified results, the SNS received about 46 percent of the vote and Serbia Against Violence won 23.5 percent.
Officials said final results on both parliamentary and local elections in Belgrade are still pending and could take months to determine, given that some objections filed could lead to the repeating of elections at particular precincts.
Stun Grenade Reportedly Thrown Into Party Attended By BBC Russian Service Journalists In Riga
An unknown person threw a stun grenade into a party attended by journalists from the BBC Russian Service in a bar in Riga, Latvia, according to reports by Novaya Gazeta Europe and German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW), citing eyewitnesses, including BBC staff. Latvian police on December 24 announced the detention of two suspects. The BBC didn’t immediately comment. Several people were stunned by the grenade, but no serious injuries were reported. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Says Blockade Ends At Poland Border Point
Polish truckers on December 24 ended their blockade of a border checkpoint with Ukraine, Kyiv said, days after the countries discussed resolving a row that has soured ties. Polish haulers have blocked crossing points since early November to protest what they say is unfair competition from Ukrainian truckers. The Ukrainian border guard on December 24 said the protest at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint ended at 9:30 a.m., with the registration and crossing of trucks resuming "as usual." The European Union had waived a requirement for Ukrainian transport companies to possess entry permits in a gesture of solidarity after Russia's invasion in February 2022.
Moldova Pro-West President Sandu To Seek Reelection, EU Referendum
CHISINAU – Maia Sandu, Moldova’s pro-Western president, announced she will seek reelection next year and also called on parliament to organize a referendum on her small southeastern European nation’s potential accession to the EU.
“Our future lies in the European family and it is necessary to say clearly -- the whole country -- which path we choose for Moldova,” she said in a Facebook post and video on December 24.
“I call on parliament to initiate the holding of a referendum next autumn, at which the voice of citizens will be decisive,” she added.
At a summit in Brussels, the EU on December 14 announced the decision to open membership negotiations with Moldova and Ukraine and to grant candidacy status to Georgia.
Sandu at the time invited citizens to a pro-European gathering on December 17 in Chisinau to herald what she described as the "historic step for the destiny of our country."
Moldova's pro-Western prime minister, Dorin Recean, echoed Sandu, saying that "Moldova is European" and "our future is in the EU."
Sandu on December 14 also hailed parliament’s adoption of a national defense strategy tying her nation to the West, saying it "is a big step toward strengthening the security and stability of our country."
Sandu added that the government's goal is to transform Moldova -- which has a population of about 3.5 million people -- from "a vulnerable state with fragile democracy" into a "strong, modern, resilient, and European state, capable of taking care of its citizens."
In her Christmas Eve comments, Sandu asked asks voters to support her for another term as president in the elections expected to take place in November 2024.
It was not immediately clear whether Sandu is seeking to hold a referendum on EU membership at the same time.
It would be the third time Sandu has run for president. She was defeated by pro-Moscow Socialist Igor Dodon in 2016 but scored a victory against Dodon in 2020.
In a Facebook posting, Dodon on December 24 blasted Sandu’s announcement, saying that “after three years in office, Maia Sandu has nothing to offer but a referendum to ‘save’ her from political drowning.”
“She hopes to partner with Europe and that this will bring her a new mandate. But people are no longer as naive as they were in 2020. Today, they associate Maia Sandu not with progress and law, but with poverty, arrogance, and anti-democratic abuse,” he said, adding that the Socialists "have every moral and legal basis" to run the country.
- By dpa
Afghanistan Launches Massive Polio Vaccination Campaign
Afghanistan will launch a massive new polio vaccination campaign on December 25 aimed at protecting more than 8.8 million children, the Health Ministry announced on December 24. The campaign will last four days, but will be extended to one week in 42 districts in the eastern part of the country where the risk of the wild virus is very high, the ministry added. Children under the age of 10 will be vaccinated in these areas too, while elsewhere the age cap for the vaccine is 5. The number of positive cases recorded this year is concerning, the ministry said.
Iran's Navy Adds Sophisticated Cruise Missiles To Its Armory
Iran’s navy on December 24 added domestically produced sophisticated cruise missiles to its arsenal, state TV reported. The TV said both Talaeieh and Nasir cruise missiles have arrived at a naval base near the Indian Ocean in the southern Iranian port of Konarak, some 1,400 kilometers southeast of Tehran. Navy chief Shahram Irani said the Talaeieh has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers and called it "fully smart.” Irani said the cruise missile is capable of changing targets during travel. He said the Nasi has a range of 100 kilometers and can be installed on warships.
Ukrainians Defy Moscow With First December 25 Christmas
Many Ukrainians will celebrate Christmas Day on December 25 for the first time, after the government changed the date from the Orthodox Church observance of January 7 in a snub to Russia. Ukraine passed a law in July moving the celebration to December 25, the day when most of the Christian world marks Christmas. The law signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy noted that Ukrainians wanted to "live their own life with their own traditions and holidays.” It allows them to "abandon the Russian heritage of imposing Christmas celebrations on January 7," it added.
Pentagon Says Iranian Drone 'Attack' Hit Chemical Tanker Near India
A drone launched from Iran struck a chemical tanker in the Indian ocean early on December 23, the U.S. Department of Defense said. "The motor vessel CHEM PLUTO, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker was struck at approximately 10 a.m. local time today in the Indian Ocean, 200 nautical miles from the coast of India, by a one-way attack drone fired from Iran," a Pentagon spokesperson told Reuters. The incident highlights escalating regional tensions and new risk to shipping lanes after the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, a group designated a terrorist organization by Washington and EU.
U.S. 'Deeply Concerned' Over Fate Of Jailed Putin Foe Navalny
The United States on December 23 voiced deepening concern over the fate of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, who has not been heard from since early December. "We are deeply concerned about the whereabouts of Alexei Navalny, who has now been missing in Russia's prison system for nearly three weeks," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on social media platform X. "We once more call for his immediate release and an end to the continued repression of independent voices in Russia."
Ukrainian Catholic Church Says Document On Blessing Same-Sex Marriage Does Not Apply
The head of Ukraine's eastern-rite Catholic church on December 23 said a document endorsed by Pope Francis this week permitting blessings for same-sex couples did not apply to his church and its teachings. Major Archbishop Svyatoslav Shevchuk said the Vatican document "interprets the pastoral meaning of blessings in the Latin Church" but made no reference to issues governing the Eastern, or Greek Catholic, church. "Thus ... this Declaration applies solely to the Latin Church and has no legal force for the faithful of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church," Shevchuk said.
Iranian Authorities Seize Sakharov Prize Awarded To Honor Mahsa Amini, Rights Groups Say
Iranian authorities have seized the prestigious Sakharov Prize that was awarded by the European Parliament to honor Mahsa Amini, whose September 2022 death in custody sparked nationwide anti-government protests and who came to symbolize battle for human rights for Iranian women.
The Norway-based Human rights organization Hengaw and the France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network on December 23 said the award was confiscated by security forces at the Tehran airport as the Amini family attorney, Saleh Nikbakht, was returning to the country with the award, which he had planned to hand over to the family.
The Iranian government did not immediately comment on the reports of the seizure of the award.
The prize, which was set up in 1980 to honor individuals and organizations promoting human rights and basic freedoms, includes a 50,000 euro ($54,000) prize.
“The European Parliament proudly stands with the brave and defiant who continue to fight for equality, dignity, and freedom in Iran,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said at the time, adding that the award “remembers their struggle and continues to honor all those who have paid the ultimate price for liberty.”
The European Parliament had invited the Amini family to participate in the ceremony.
But on December 8, Amini’s mother, father, and brother were told at Tehran’s Iman Khomeini Airport that they had been barred from travelling abroad for the December 13 ceremony in Strasbourg, France.
Nikbakht was able to leave through the exit gate to travel to France to accept the award.
At the Sakharov Prize ceremony, Nikbakht read a message from Mojgan Eftekhari, Mahsa Amini's mother, to the audience.
Nikbakht himself on October 18 was sentenced to one year in prison and to a supplementary sentence on charges of "propaganda against the state" in events linked to interviews with foreign media outlets. He had been given notice to turn himself in to begin his sentence, according to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died in custody on September 16, 2022, shortly after being detained by the so-called “morality police” for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code. Supporters say she was subjected to physical abuse while in custody.
Iranian authorities launched a brutal crackdown against mass demonstrations that were sparked by Amini’s death and which became one of the most daunting challenges faced by the Islamist government since Iran’s 1979 revolution.
In October 2022, Amini’s family reported receiving death threats aimed at preventing them from participating in the peaceful protests.
Kyiv Dismantles Monument To Bolshevik Uprising Of 1918
The authorities in Kyiv continued their policy of removing Soviet-era monuments in the capital, dismantling a memorial to the January 1918 communist uprising, “another symbol of Bolshevik tyranny,” according to the city council. "The ideological role of this pedestal was to glorify the Bolsheviks, who staged an armed rebellion against the Ukrainian Central Rada and the Ukrainian People's Republic. For decades, Soviet and imperial executioners have been imposed on us as heroes. Now it's time to get rid of the hostile cultural influence forever," council member Hanna Starostenko said. On December 9, Kyiv removed a monument to Bolshevik military commander Mykola Shchors. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Ukraine Awaits Delivery Of First F-16 Jets In Coming Days As Kyiv Seeks To Counter Russian Air Superiority
KYIV -- Ukraine will likely receive it first shipment of advanced F-16s in the next few days, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call as Kyiv seeks to disrupt Russia’s air superiority over Ukrainian skies amid continued battles on December 23 in the east and south of the country.
"Today, I informed President Zelenskiy of our government's decision to prepare an initial 18 F-16 fighter aircraft for delivery to Ukraine," Rutte said late on December 22 in a post on social media platform X.
"The delivery of F-16s is one of the most important elements of the agreements made on military support for Ukraine."
Zelenskiy said that "I spoke with Mark Rutte to thank the Dutch government for its decision to start preparing the initial 18 F-16 jets for their delivery to Ukraine."
Earlier this month, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said his country expected to take delivery of the fighter jets "soon," as U.S. President Joe Biden's administration warned Congress that failure to support Ukraine could mean the United States will have to pay a high price in "national treasure and in American blood" in the future.
Kyiv has repeatedly urged its allies to provide the aircraft to counter Russia’s air supremacy in the parts of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.
Washington has said it will co-lead a coalition along with Denmark and the Netherlands, and will help organize donation of the aircraft, plans to maintain them, and pilot training.
The influential Institute for the Study of War (ISW), in its latest war update, echoed the White House’s remarks on the need to avoid any political disruptions regarding aid to Ukraine.
"Allowing Russia to win its war in Ukraine would be a self-imposed strategic defeat for the United States," it wrote.
“The United States would face the risk of a larger and costlier war in Europe. The United States would face the worst threat from Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union, as a victorious Russia would likely emerge reconstituted and more determined to undermine the United States — and confident that it can.”
“Most dangerous of all, however, U.S. adversaries would learn that they can break America’s will to act in support of their strategic interests,” it added.
The remarks came as NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told German news agency dpa he believes the Kremlin "has lost Ukraine forever" as a result of its struggling invasion.
"The whole purpose of this invasion was to prevent Ukraine from moving toward NATO and the European Union. Ukraine is now closer to NATO and the European Union than ever before," he told dpa.
"This is a big strategic defeat for Russia."
"Russia has lost hundreds of planes, thousands of battle tanks, and 300,000 casualties. Their economy is weaker. They are politically more isolated. Inflation is up, living standards are down."
The ISW said that, despite its setbacks, Russia likely will continue to push Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions in Ukraine.
“Russia continues to pursue Putin’s maximalist goals in Ukraine and that the current failure of Russian operations in Ukraine thus far is not a permanent condition,” it wrote
Meanwhile, The New York Times -- citing Russian, U.S., and international sources -- on December 23 reported that Putin had given signals over the past three months that “he is open to a cease-fire that freezes the fighting along the current lines.”
The report cited former senior Russian officials close to the Kremlin and U.S. and international officials who say they have received such a message from Putin's envoys.
Zelenskiy has consistently said he is unwilling to discuss a peace deal that would require Ukraine to give up any of its territory, including lands captured by Russia since its February 2022 invasion.
On the battlefield, Kyiv on December 23 said 75 clashes took place between Ukrainian forces and the invading Russian Army over the past 24 hours, adding that its troops repelled attacks on six front lines in the country’s east and northeast.
Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 assaults in the Synkivka area of Kharkiv Province, where Russian forces attempted to break through the defenses, Ukraine’s General Staff said.
The Ukrainian military also said its forces had fought off Russian attacks on Avdiyivka in the Donetsk region as the Kremlin’s forces continued efforts to encircle the eastern city in the Donetsk region on December 23.
"Our warriors are maintaining their defense and causing significant casualties to the occupiers," the military said.
With reporting by dpa, Reuters, and The New York Times
Serbia Prosecutors Launch Probe Into Allegations Of Vote Fraud In December 17 Elections
The Serbian Prosecutor's Office on December 23 said it has launched an investigation into allegations of fraud during recent elections after it said it received reports of possible irregularities, including vote buying and the falsifying of ballots and signatures. President Aleksandar Vucic's ruling SNS party claimed it had secured commanding victories in the December 17 parliamentary and local elections, but the second-place Pro-Europe Serbia Against Violence coalition said it didn't recognize the results, claiming widespread fraud. The OSCE and other international observers denounced what they called a series of "irregularities" in the voting. Domestic nongovernmental election-monitoring groups also alleged irregularities following the vote. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Polish Farmers To Suspend Protest At Ukrainian Border, Truckers To Remain
The Polish government said farmers will on December 24 suspend their protest at the Medyka border crossing with Ukraine, helping to ease tensions between the two normally friendly nations. However, Polish truckers -- who are also protesting and have since November blocked the crossing and others -- said they will remain. Polish farmers, complaining of unfair competition from Ukraine, joined the truckers' protest. Truckers demand reintroduction of entry permits for Ukrainian competitors heading into EU countries. The EU waived the permits after Russia launched its invasion to ease cargo traffic in and out the war-torn country. Poland and Ukraine on December 22 said they were seeking to resolve "problematic" issues in their relations starting with a pledge to resolve the truckers' blockade. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia's Communist Party Nominates 75-Year-Old Member To Run Against Putin
Russia’s Communist Party on December 23 nominated Nikolai Kharitonov, 75, to run against President Vladimir Putin in next March’s presidential election. Kharitonov ran against Putin in 2004, receiving 13.7 percent of the vote to Putin’s reported 71.3 percent. The announcement comes the same day Russia’s Central Election Commission barred journalist Yekatarina Duntsova, who has called for peace in Ukraine, from running for president, citing alleged mistakes in her application to register as a candidate. Putin is expected to comfortably win the election, as Moscow has for years sidelined opponents from elections and the political scene, a clampdown that intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
UN Says Swedish Citizen Faces Iran Execution 'Shortly'
The United Nations on December 23 warned that an Iranian-Swedish citizen is facing imminent execution in Iran, after a Swedish court upheld the conviction of a former Iranian prison official. "Disturbing news that Dr. Ahmadreza Djalali could be shortly executed on charges of 'enmity against God,'" the UN human rights office said. Djalali was sentenced to death in 2017 on espionage charges that have been denounced as baseless by Stockholm and his supporters. The comments came amid fears that a Swedish appeals court decision confirming the conviction of former Iranian prison official Hamid Noury could jeopardize the fate of several Swedish prisoners in Iran.
Ukrainian Forces Repelled Russian Attacks In Several Directions Over The Past Day, Kyiv Says
Seventy-five clashes took place between Ukrainian forces and the invading Russian Army over the past 24 hours, Kyiv said on December 23, adding that its troops repelled Russian attacks on six front lines in the country’s east and northeast. Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 assaults in the Synkivka area of Kharkiv Province, where Russian forces attempted to break through the defenses, Ukraine’s General Staff said. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russia Bars Anti-War Journalist From Running For President
Russia’s Central Election Commission has barred journalist Yekatarina Duntsova, who has called for peace in Ukraine, from running for president in the next election, citing alleged mistakes in her application to register as a candidate.
Footage from a meeting of the central electoral commission showed members voting unanimously to reject Duntsova’s candidacy.
Duntsova, 40, had filed documents to stand in the March 2024 election as an independent candidate, promoting her vision of a “humane” Russia “that’s peaceful, friendly, and ready to cooperate with everyone on the principle of respect.”
Duntsova told Current Time TV last week that she supports peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.
“Peace negotiations to resolve the special military operation is among the priority issues for me,” Duntsova said, using the term, "special military operation," which Moscow uses to describe its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
“A lot of time will be needed for peace negotiations to bring results. But anything is possible; I believe in it,” she added.
The former local legislator from the western town of Rzhev was summoned by prosecutors last month after she called for peace in Ukraine, the release of political prisoners, and democratic reforms in Russia.
President Vladimir Putin is expected to comfortably win the election, as Moscow has for years sidelined opponents from elections and the political scene. The clampdown has intensified since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Duntsova has spoken of being “afraid” after announcing her bid to run against Putin. Electricity briefly went out at the venue where Duntsova’s supporters were gathered last week, according to Sota, a Russian news publication covering the opposition, anti-government protests, and human rights issues.
Under constitutional reforms orchestrated by the Kremlin, Putin, 71, is eligible to seek two more six-year terms after his current term expires next year, potentially allowing him to remain in power until 2036.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Tajik Opposition Activist Arrested In Dushanbe After Deportation From Germany, Relatives Say
Tajik opposition activist Bilol Qurbonaliev, who was deported from Germany for allegedly violating immigration rules, has been arrested in Dushanbe, his family said on December 22. He’s being held at a detention facility of the State Committee for National Security, they said. There was no comment by Tajik authorities about Qurbonaliev’s arrest. Qurbonaliev, a member of the banned Group 24, was among the Tajik protesters who threw eggs at President Emomali Rahmon’s car during his visit to Berlin in September. Group 24 expressed concern that Qurbonaliev will face torture in Tajikistan, where authorities don’t tolerate dissent. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
