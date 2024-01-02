Gunmen Kill 6 Barbers In A Former Stronghold Of The Pakistani Taliban Near The Afghan Border

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said four people were killed and at least 92 injured in a barrage of missiles and drones fired by Russia’s military on January 2 that Kyiv said was similar in scale to a massive Russian attack just days earlier.

Kyiv was rocked by explosions early on January 2, authorities said, and power was out in several areas of the Ukrainian capital after missile defense systems were reported to have repelled a Russian missile attack that came hours after Russian drones targeted the city.

In Kharkiv one person was reported killed and 20 wounded in a major Russian strike on that city.

The attacks come a day after Russia launched a record 90 Shahed-type drones across Ukraine during the early hours of the new year. Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would “intensify” its attacks on its neighbor.

Putin's warning on January 1 came after shelling of the Russian border city of Belgorod was reported to have killed more than two dozen people and wounded more than 100 others. Russia blamed Ukraine for that attack on December 30.

In a social media post, Zelenskiy said that Russia had launched about 170 Shahed attack drones and dozens of different missiles at Ukraine since December 31. "For the third day already, our air defenders are doing incredible work," Zelenskiy said.

"I thank all partners who help to strengthen our air shield. And it's obvious it helps save hundreds of lives every day and every night that would have been taken by Russian terror if it weren't for Patriots and other defense systems."

The Ukrainian Air Force commander said Russia’s air strike on January 2 was a repeat of its major attack on December 29 in terms of the number and type of missiles.

On Dec. 29, Russia bombarded Ukraine with about 158 missiles and drones.

Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on January 2 that the city of 1.4 million had been targeted by "at least four strikes," which damaged multistory buildings and civilian infrastructure in the center.

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said 10 people were wounded by falling debris fragments from destroyed missiles that had fallen in several districts, including on residential buildings.

"Explosions in the capital," Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, urging people to stay safe.

Klitschko later reported that one person had died on way to hospital.

Klitschko also said that gas pipelines were damaged in Kyiv's Pecherskiy district and electricity was cut off in several buildings in the capital on January 2.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that it had destroyed all 35 attack drones that Russia launched after midnight targeting several cities in Ukraine, including Kyiv.

In the interview with The Economist, Zelenskiy said that any indication that Putin is seeking talks is just a reflection of the fact that he is running out of troops and armaments.

Zelenskiy said a major focus of Ukrainian counterattacks going forward would be to diminish Russian forces' strength in Crimea, even as his military defends under-pressure cities in the east, where civilians increasingly are becoming victims of Russian drone and missile attacks.

"I see only the steps of a terrorist country," he said in the interview.

In his comments on January 1 at a military hospital in the Moscow region, Putin called the shelling of Belgorod that reportedly killed 25 people a “terrorist attack” and vowed to intensify attacks against Ukraine.

Putin accused Ukraine of attacking civilian areas, while claiming that Moscow targets only military sites, despite widespread evidence of Russian missile and drone strikes on residential and civilian areas in Ukraine.

Kyiv has not commented on the attack on Belgorod, although officials regularly state that Russia has used the region to launch assaults against Ukrainian sites.