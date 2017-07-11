Pakistan Begins Drive To Vaccinate 350,000 Against Polio In Tribal Area

Pakistani authorities on July 10 launched a three-day anti-polio drive in parts of the restive tribal areas where the drive was hampered by insecurity in the past.

In Jamrud of Khyber tribal district, polio teams were going from door to door under tight security from the paramilitary personnel administering drops to children below five years.

Health officials said around 350,000 children will be vaccinated during the three-day campaign.

Meanwhile, in Shabqadar, an area located close to Pakistan's Mohmand tribal district, locals came out on roads to protest against the open sale of drugs.

The protesters gathered outside the offices of the local police and later held negotiations with the police department on taking action against drug peddlers and smugglers in the area.

The locals said around 100 people, mostly young men, have died due to overdoses of drugs such as heroin in the past few years.

