Three Dead In Powerful Blast In Pakistan

At least three people have been killed by a powerful explosion that ripped through a small town in Pakistan on the border with Afghanistan, authorities say.

At least 25 people were also injured in the August 11 blast in Char Mang district of the Bajaur tribal region, said Aslam Khan, a government official in the area.

The region's administration said in a statement that the explosion was caused by a roadside bomb.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the explosion but initial reports were that it was remotely detonated.

Bajaur is one of the seven tribal agencies that makes up Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) along its volatile border with Afghanistan.

The region has long been a stronghold for Taliban militants and other extremist groups.

Based on reporting by AP and dawn.com