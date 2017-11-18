Bodies Of FIve More Pakistanis Found In Baluchistan

Authorities in Pakistan say they have found the bodies of five more Pakistanis who were apparently planning to cross into Iran on their way to Europe.

A spokesman for the Baluchistan government said the bodies were found on November 18 in Turbat district, 1,000 kilometers southwest of the city of Quetta.

The spokesman, Anwarul Haq Kakar, said the men apparently were part of a group that included 15 men from Punjab Province who were killed earlier this week by a separatist group.

The discovery comes a day after the Pakistani Army said troops had killed a Baluch separatist commander involved in the slaying of 15 men from Punjab in Baluchistan, where separatist groups have waged a low-level insurgency.

