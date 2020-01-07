Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Pakistan

Pakistan Bomb Attack Kills Two, Wounds 16

Deadly Pakistan Blast Causes At Least A Dozen Casualties In Quetta
Embed
Deadly Pakistan Blast Causes At Least A Dozen Casualties In Quetta

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:04 0:00

WATCH: Deadly Pakistan Blast Causes At Least A Dozen Casualties In Quetta

Two people were killed and 16 others were injured in a bomb blast in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, officials say.

Provincial police chief Abdul Razzq Cheema said on January 7 that an explosive-laden motorbike blew up as a vehicle carrying security forces was passing by.

Two security-force personnel were among those injured.

The attack was claimed by Jamaat ul-Ahrar (JuA), a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban.

Quetta is the capital of the resource-rich Balochistan Province, which borders Afghanistan.

The province has been plagued by sectarian violence, Islamist militant attacks, and a separatist insurgency that has led to thousands of casualties since 2004.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG