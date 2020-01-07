Pakistan Bomb Attack Kills Two, Wounds 16

Two people were killed and 16 others were injured in a bomb blast in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, officials say.



Provincial police chief Abdul Razzq Cheema said on January 7 that an explosive-laden motorbike blew up as a vehicle carrying security forces was passing by.



Two security-force personnel were among those injured.



The attack was claimed by Jamaat ul-Ahrar (JuA), a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban.



Quetta is the capital of the resource-rich Balochistan Province, which borders Afghanistan.



The province has been plagued by sectarian violence, Islamist militant attacks, and a separatist insurgency that has led to thousands of casualties since 2004.