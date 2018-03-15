Pakistan Calls Home India Envoy Over Harassment Allegations

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry says it has called its top diplomat in India back home for consultations after reports of harassment of Pakistani diplomatic staff in New Delhi.

Ministry spokesman Muhammad Faisal said on March 15 that the decision was made after Pakistani officials and their families in New Delhi reported maltreatment, such as being chased by motorcyclists who wanted to photograph them.

Islamabad also summoned an Indian diplomat in Pakistan in protest. India hasn't commented on the allegations.

Faisal said on March 15 that Pakistan's high commissioner to India, Sohail Mahmood, is expected to return this week.

Nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan often accuse each other's diplomatic staff of spying.

They also often trade fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which both countries claim in its entirety.

Based on reporting by AP and dawn.com