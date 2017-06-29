Ten People Killed In Pakistan Chairlift Accident, Officials Say

Ten people were killed and two others injured when a chairlift cable car broke and plunged into a ravine in a mountain resort in Pakistan, officials say.

Local official Qamar Niaz said the June 29 accident occurred in the tourist hill resort of Murree, some 30 kilometers north of the capital, Islamabad.

Niaz said that apparently the cables of the chairlift were not properly maintained.

The 12 villagers killed and injured in the accident were using the cable car, which can usually carry up to 15, to get to the resort.

The chairlift fell into a ravine tens of meters deep, local rescue official Muhammad Farooq said.

Police said an investigation is under way.

Murree is one of Pakistan's best known mountain tourist resorts, popular with both local and foreign tourists.

Chairlift accidents are common in mountainous areas of Pakistan, where the lifts are often used to cross rivers.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP

