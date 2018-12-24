Pakistan Ex-PM Sharif Sentenced To Seven Years In Prison

An anticorruption court in Pakistan has sentenced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to seven years in prison on a charge of possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.



The court in Islamabad announced its ruling on December 24 on two corruption charges against Sharif, acquitting him in the second case.



Sharif has denied any wrongdoing.



He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in July over the purchase of luxury apartments in London. Sharif appealed that sentence and was released on bail in September.



After announcing the verdict on December 24, the judge ordered authorities to take Sharif to Adiala prison near Islamabad where he was imprisoned in July.



Sharif was removed from office last year after being disqualified from serving his third stint as prime minister.



Ahead of the verdict, Ahsan Iqbal, a senior leader from Sharif's opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) party, said that "it will be unfortunate" if Sharif is sentenced.



Pakistani media reported that security was tight around the Judicial Complex ahead of the verdict.



Citing the city administration, Geo.tv reported that about 1,000 police officers have been deployed around the court and that all passageways leading to the compound were sealed.



Shortly after Nawaz’s arrival, PMLN supporters hurled stones pelting police and trying to force their way to the court building.



Police used tear gas to disperse Sharif supporters.

