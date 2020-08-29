Heavy monsoon rains that hit parts of Pakistan for a fifth straight day have caused flash floods and accidents, killing scores of people across the country. Authorities have reported at least 80 deaths in southeastern Sindh Province, with almost 50 in the port city of Karachi alone. Fifteen are reported to have died in Shahgram village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat district where video images from August 29 show heavily damaged buildings and streets covered in mud, uprooted trees, and displaced boulders. The monsoon season in Pakistan lasts from June to September.