Gunmen Kill Four Police In Pakistan's Quetta

Four police officers have been shot dead in the city of Quetta by unknown assailants, officials say.

Police sources told RFE/RL that the attack happened on July 13 in the Deeba area of the city. One police officer was also injured.

One of the victims was identified as Senior Police Superintendent Mubarak Shah.

The Jamat ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack in an e-mail sent to RFE/RL.

Police have launched a search for the perpetrators.

Police officer Sajid Khan Mohmand was killed in a suicide attack in the border city of Chaman on July 10.

