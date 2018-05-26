Pakistan To Hold General Elections on July 25

Pakistan will hold general elections on July 25, officials said on May 26.

"President Mamnoon Hussain has approved the date for the elections," a spokesman for Election Commission of Pakistan, Altaf Khan told Reuters.

"We haven't yet received the summary signed by the president, but we hope to get it anytime," he said.

The Election Commission had proposed three dates from July 25 to July 27 as dates to hold polls.

Elections for the national parliament and four provincial assemblies will be held on the same day, according to domestic media.

Pakistan’s government and parliament is due to be dissolved on May 31, when a new interim prime minister and an interim administration is meant to take over.

