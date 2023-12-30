News
Girls' School Torched In Northwestern Pakistan
Unknown perpetrators have set a girls' secondary school on fire overnight in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, police officials in the Bannu district said. Bannu district police official Iftikhar Shah said police were investigating and interrogating "from every angle" to catch the perpetrators. A note reportedly threatened "more harm" if the school was not closed down. No group has claimed responsibility, although the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group has targeted girls' and women's institutions in the past. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
More News
Gay Russian Anchor, Journalist Lobkov Alleges Moscow Beating
Longtime TV anchorman and journalist Pavel Lobkov says he was attacked in a park in an affluent downtown district in Moscow, posting photos early on December 30 that show bloody injuries to his face and hands. Lobkov, who is openly gay, appeared to suggest the attack was homophobic by including a slur in quotation marks in the post. He did not provide details. Russia's Supreme Court last month ruled that the "LGBT movement" is extremist, sparking a global outcry at the latest attack on LGBT rights in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By AFP
UN Security Council Calls For Afghan Special Envoy
The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on December 29 calling for the appointment of a special envoy for Afghanistan to increase engagement with the country and its Taliban leaders. It followed an independent assessment report issued in November that called for greater engagement with Afghanistan following the return to power of the Taliban in August 2021. The resolution calls on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to name a special envoy to promote the independent report's recommendations, particularly regarding gender and human rights. The resolution was adopted after 13 members of the Security Council voted in favor, while Russia and China abstained.
Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Counters U.S. Warning With Vow To Resist Boosting Multiethnic Institutions
The separatist-minded leader of the mostly ethnic Serb part of Bosnia-Herzegovina has repeated his threat to rip the country apart and wreak new havoc on the Balkans if the international community further strengthens multiethnic institutions.
In an interview with AP on December 29, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said he was "not irrational [and] I know that America's response will be to use force" but he won't be "frightened...into sacrificing [Serbian] national interests."
Since a 1995 peace deal known as the Dayton agreements ended intense ethnically fueled war in the former Yugoslavia, Bosnia has been administered under a Bosniak and Croat federation and a mostly Serb-populated entity known as Republika Srpska.
It is also overseen by a civilian high representative with UN backing and sweeping powers, currently German Christian Schmidt.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said on December 28 that Washington will take action if there are efforts to unilaterally alter "the basic element" of the post-1995 architecture.
There is "no right of secession," O'Brien said.
Dodik has spent the past two years trying to erode central Bosnian authority and establishing parallel institutions to further his longtime threats to divide the country for good.
Many groups cling fiercely to ethnic divisions despite decades of international mediation to settle grievances among Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo, and other former parts of Yugoslavia. Serbs are the most numerous of the ethno-national groups in the region.
"Among Serbs, one thing is clear and definite and that is a growing realization that the years and decades ahead of us are the years and decades of Serb national unification," Dodik told AP.
Dodik has also cultivated increasingly close ties to Moscow, which has tried to exploit religious and cultural affinities in the region.
He has also courted -- and been courted by -- national populist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has resisted anti-Russian sanctions and battled publicly with the European Union.
"Brussels is using the promise of EU accession as a tool to unitarize Bosnia," Dodik said, adding, "In principle, our policy still is that we want to join [the EU], but we no longer see that as our only alternative."
EU officials who asked for anonymity to discuss the situation after similar comments earlier this week by Dodik insisted to RFE/RL's Balkan Service that Republika Srpska independence is a moot issue because of the resulting isolation it would bring.
"Any random remarks by Dodik are not really worth commenting on," one EU official said. "Apart from his only 'friend' in Europe, Orban and no one else, Dodik knows very well that the talk of the independence of Republika Srpska is nonsense because such an entity would be politically and economically totally isolated, and it would only bring more trouble to its people."
With reporting by AP and RFE/RL's Balkan Service
Air Attacks On Ukraine Ease As Deaths, Condemnation Mount From Massive Russian Bombardment
Aerial attacks continued overnight between Russia and Ukraine but appeared to have abated early on December 30, one day after Russia carried out its most intense bombardment of Ukrainian military and civilian targets in the 22-month-long war, sparking international outcry and condemnation at a special meeting of the UN Security Council.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Ukrainian officials said the death toll had climbed to at least 38, with more than 160 injured in the massive Russian air attacks on Kyiv and other targets throughout Ukraine with hypersonic and other missiles and drones on December 29.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian officials called it the heaviest bombardment since the unprovoked full-scale invasion began in February 2022.
U.S. and European governments joined together to condemn the Russian air attacks at a special UN Security Council meeting late on December 29 requested by Kyiv.
Permanent council member China avoided condemning the attacks but called for peace, while Russia's UN envoy blamed the civilian casualties on Ukrainian air defenses.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the Russian air attacks on Ukraine through a spokesperson. Stephane Dujarric said in a statement for Guterres that "Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law, are unacceptable and must end immediately."
"Today, millions of Ukrainians awoke to the loud sound of explosions. I wish those sounds of explosions in Ukraine could be heard all around the world," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in conjunction with the Security Council gathering.
Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told the council that Russia's forces had only attacked military targets and said civilians were killed by Ukrainian air defenses.
Ukrainian officials have said that among the dozens of deaths were at least 15 people in Kyiv.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the death toll increased when two more bodies were pulled from the wreckage of a warehouse.
Hours after the Security Council meeting, the Ukrainian General Staff said early on December 30 that there had been dozens of Russian missile and drone attacks on military and civilian targets in the past 24 hours.
And the Russian Defense Ministry said 32 drones had attacked Russian territory overnight, including in the Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, and Moscow regions. It did not mention casualties or damage.
Earlier, the Russian ministry said it had shot down 13 Ukrainian rockets over the southwestern region of Belgorod on December 29, adding that one person had been killed and four injured there.
Zelenskiy's office said early on December 30 that the Ukrainian president made a surprise visit to a forward control post in Avdiyivka, the scene of months of intense ground fighting in the eastern Donetsk region.
The Ukrainian General Staff said Russian forces continue to try to surround Avdiyivka.
Ukrainian officials said late on December 29 that search-and-rescue operations were continuing in many places struck in the missile and drone barrage earlier in the day.
They have reported that 158 Russian missiles of varying sophistication and attack drones were fired and said Russia appeared to throw "everything they have" into the attack.
Power was cut in four northern and southern regions as a result of the attacks, which reportedly hit a maternity ward and education facility as well as residential buildings and infrastructure.
The intense attack comes with U.S. and other Western assistance at risk despite Kyiv's pleas. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on December 29 that there can be "no talk of a truce" under current conditions.
The United States and its NATO allies were consulting Warsaw after Poland reported an air intrusion during the Russian flurry, with indications reportedly suggesting a possible Russian missile was to blame.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he talked with President Andrzej Duda about the "missile incident" and said the alliance "is monitoring the situation & we will remain in contact as the facts are established."
A Russian charge d'affaires who was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry said Warsaw did not show evidence of a missile entering its airspace.
Hundreds of Polish troops resumed their search in what the army said was an effort "to definitively confirm that no element of the object remains on Polish territory."
The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said in its regular daily assessment that the massive air attack "appears to be a culmination of several months of Russian experimentation with various drone and missile combinations and efforts to test Ukrainian air defenses."
It predicted that "Russia will continue to conduct strikes against Ukraine at scale in an effort to degrade Ukrainian morale and Ukraine’s ability to sustain its war effort."
With reporting by Reuters
Four Iranians Tehran Accused Of Spying For Israel Executed
Four Iranians -- three men and one woman -- have been executed after being accused of spying for Israel, the Mizan news agency said.
Wafa Hanareh, Aram Omri, Rahman Parhazo, and Nasim Namazi were charged and found guilty of "enmity against God and corruption on Earth," for their alleged involvement in intelligence cooperation with Israel's Mossad, Mizan, which is affiliated with the judiciary, said on December 29.
They were originally sentenced to death in February 2023.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network said that according to a family member of one of the four prisoners, the death sentences were carried out even though their lawyers had filed for a retrial with the same court and also submitted a petition to the Amnesty and Clemency Commission.
"Amid the review of these appeals, the prisoners were transferred to solitary confinement in Tehran, where they were executed, presumably as an act of retribution against Israel," the family member said.
Human rights groups have accused the Iranian authorities of torturing the four during their detention.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network released an audio file purportedly from two of the prisoners, detailing physical and psychological torture, including threats of assault and family member arrests, to extract forced confessions.
Meanwhile, the Norway-based human rights organization Hengaw condemned the executions and urged the global community to react, saying the punishments were "not only a clear violation of the right to life and human dignity but also a gross disregard of international laws and human rights principles."
Roya Boroumand, executive director of the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, a Washington-based organization specializing in Iranian human rights research, also condemned the executions.
"In the absence of an independent judiciary, due process, transparency, and accountability, these sentences have no legitimacy," Boroumand said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The executions come shortly after the death of Razi Musavi, a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria, fueling speculation about potential retaliatory motives.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a years-long shadow war. Tensions have been exacerbated by the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas, which has been deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Tehran has long supported Hamas, though the relationship has been at times difficult.
Meanwhile, the rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by Mahsa Amini's death.
Iran Human Rights said that, as of December 2023, more than 700 people had been executed in Iran, with a marked increase in recent months.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran has executed more people than any other country in the world other than China so far this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Serbia's Election Watchdog Rejects Opposition Challenge As Blockade Snarls Belgrade
Serbia's national election commission has rejected an opposition call to nullify this month's voting, citing a technicality, as a student-led traffic blockade continues in downtown Belgrade ahead of a planned demonstration on December 30 challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's rule but insisting it will do so without violence.
Vucic's declaration of sweeping victory in the national parliamentary, provincial, and municipal elections on December 17 sparked near nightly protests and a handful of hunger strikes.
International OSCE observers have called the election process unfair and cited evidence of bused-in nonresidents to boost the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS)'s support especially in Belgrade.
Vucic, who has tightened his hold on the Balkan state since his party came to power in 2012, has called it "the cleanest and most honest" elections ever.
In its ruling handed down late on December 29, the Republic Election Commission (RIK) dismissed an appeal by the opposition Serbia Against Violence alliance to annul the vote results.
The commission's deputy president, Marko Jankovic, said the challenge of nationwide results was rejected because it had been submitted by the opposition alliance's party list in Belgrade to the city's election commission, which then turned it over to the RIK.
The decision was likely to fuel public anger among the opposition, several members of whom are in their second week of a hunger strike to demand new elections and an internationally backed investigation into the conduct of the December voting.
But there is also pent-up anger among the students and activists who have been wary of getting tied to the formal political opposition as they organize their own demonstrations.
Groups of students set up tents in downtown Belgrade shortly after noon on December 29 to blockade a main street near government buildings ahead of another planned demonstration on December 30.
They are camped out on one of the busiest roadways in the capital, Kneza Milosa Street, near the Ministry for State Administration and Local Self-Government.
Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic have dismissed the international assessments as planned and untrue, and alleged without presenting evidence that foreign plotters are behind the postelection unrest.
The demonstration planned for December 30 is being organized by groups including ProGlas, a movement that includes public figures and launched an initiative before the elections that has been signed by nearly 200,000 citizens.
A protest against the election process and results outside Belgrade city hall on December 24 turned violent when windows were broken and police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.
Opposition leader Dragan Djilas has denied allegations levelled by pro-government tabloids that the opposition was planning incidents at the rally on December 30.
"No one is planning any violence," he said on December 29. "We will not accept stolen elections and we will fight with all democratic methods."
Observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) concluded in their initial report that the national vote was conducted under "unjust conditions."
Family Of Iranian Prisoner Warns Of Missed Medical Appointments
The family of Miryousef Younesi, a prisoner held in Tehran's notorious Evin Prison, says it is concerned after a series of his specialized medical appointments were abruptly canceled as he marks a full year in detention for allegedly being part of a supply network for activists, a claim his supporters say is baseless.
Reza Younesi, Miryousef's son, said that despite confirmation from a medical professional within the prison that his father requires treatment beyond that available at the facility, scheduled appointments have been inexplicably canceled.
He described the move as a "disturbing tactic" by the Ministry of Intelligence "to harass" his father.
Miryousef Younesi, the father of Ali Younesi – a noted student prisoner – was arrested in December 2022 and subsequently transferred to the high-security Ward 209 at Evin prison. A year has passed since his arrest, yet no court proceedings have been initiated in the case.
The ministry alleges Miryousef Younesi was involved with the Mujahedin-e Khalq organization, accusing him of being part of a network supplying financial and logistical support to operational teams within Iran. However, the claims have been met with skepticism by rights supporters.
Ali Younesi, along with Amirhossein Moradi, were arrested in April 2020 and held in detention until April 2022, when a court convicted them of sabotaging public facilities, cooperating with opposition groups, and spreading propaganda against the system. They were handed sentences of 10 years, five years, and one year for the alleged offenses.
The cases prompted a wave of protests from students and professors at the Sharif University of Technology where they were enrolled.
In November 2021, Amnesty International said the two detained students had been tortured by Iranian intelligence agents and held "in prolonged solitary confinement in harsh conditions to extract forced confessions.”
Further adding to the family's ordeal, Aida Younesi, Miryousef's daughter, reported a week after his arrest that he had been subjected to severe interrogation techniques, including sexual slurs and pressure to admit to unfounded charges.
Highlighting the dire situation of his father, Reza Younesi revealed that his father is suffering from pain and hearing impairment.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
NATO, U.S. Consult With Warsaw After Apparent Intrusion Of Russian Missile Into Polish Airspace
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he spoke with Poland’s president about indications that a Russian missile entered Polish airspace on December 29 during a barrage of Russian missiles and drones fired at Ukraine.
Stoltenberg said he consulted with President Andrzej Duda about the “missile incident” and said on X, formerly Twitter, that NATO “is monitoring the situation & we will remain in contact as the facts are established.”
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Poland’s defense forces said earlier that an unknown object had entered Polish airspace from the direction of Ukraine and then vanished off radar.
“Everything indicates that a Russian missile intruded in Poland’s airspace. It was monitored by us on radars and left the airspace. We have confirmation of this on radars and from allies" in NATO, Poland’s armed forces chief, General Wiesław Kukuła, said.
Poland’s defense forces said the object penetrated about 40 kilometers into its airspace and left after less than three minutes. The defense forces said both its radar and NATO radar confirmed that the object left Polish airspace.
Kukula said steps were being taken to verify those findings and eliminate the possibility of a technical error.
Poland summoned the Russian charge d'affaires and demanded an explanation. Russia's RIA Novosti news agency quoted the Russian charge d'affaires as saying that Poland provided no proof of a border violation.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke by phone with the head of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, to express the “United States’ solidarity with Poland…as it deals with reports of a missile temporarily entering Polish airspace,” the White House said.
Sullivan expressed U.S. solidarity with Poland and pledged technical assistance as needed and assured Siewiera that President Joe Biden is following the incident closely.
It was not immediately clear where the object disappeared from radar or in which direction it had been going. Troops were mobilized to find it.
Ukrainian officials have said the aerial barrage was the biggest since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Russian Report Says 74 Sailors Died In Ukraine's Attack On Novocherkassk
The Russian Black Sea Fleet press service was quoted as saying that 74 Russian sailors were killed and 27 injured in Ukraine's missile attack on Russia's Novocherkassk landing ship near the Crimean port city of Feodosia. The figure appeared on the Novosti Sevastopolya news website. Ukrainian authorities said earlier that the December 26 air strikes caused an explosion that indicated that ammunition on the large landing ship had detonated. The Russian training ship UTS-150 was also damaged in the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Hungary Refuses To Extradite Russian Suspected Of High-Profile Killing In Kyiv
Hungary has refused to extradite to Ukraine a Russian man suspected in the 2017 killing Amina Okuyeva, a member of the volunteer Dzhokhar Dudayev battalion consisting of natives of the North Caucasus region of Chechnya, according to police.
Former Ukrainian lawmaker Ihor Mosiychuk, for whom Okuyeva once worked as an adviser, told RFE/RL that Igor Redkin, a native of Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan, had violated house arrest conditions and fled Ukraine during the initial days of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022. Mosiychuk confirmed that Redkin is currently in Hungary.
Ukrainian law enforcement officers arrested Redkin and three other unidentified individuals in 2020 on suspicion of involvement in the killing of Okuyeva.
The men were suspected in opening fire with assault rifles at Okuyeva and her husband, Adam Osmayev, while the couple was traveling in a car on Kyiv's outskirts in October 2017, killing Okuyeva and injuring Osmayev.
Osmayev accused Russian officials at the time of organizing the attack.
Osmayev, who has survived several assassination attempts, is the commander of the volunteer Dzhokhar Dudayev battalion fighting Russian armed forces invading Ukraine.
Osmayev first made headlines in Ukraine in February 2012 when he was detained by Ukrainian authorities and charged with possession of illegal explosives, damaging private property, and forgery.
At the request of Russian authorities, he was charged with plotting to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Moscow sought his extradition.
Kyiv ultimately refused to extradite him, and he was subsequently released from Ukrainian custody in November 2014 after more than 2 1/2 years in jail.
Three months after his release, Osmayev assumed command of the Dzhokhar Dudayev battalion, which then was fighting against Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
His late wife, Amina Okuyeva, gained renown working as a medic during the street protests in Kyiv known as Euromaidan that culminated in violent clashes with police in February 2014 and the ouster of then-President Viktor Yanukovych.
Kazakh Journalist Imprisoned On Extortion Charge Launches Hunger Strike
Kazakh journalist Vladimir Severny, who was sentenced to seven years in prison earlier this month on extortion charges that he rejects, launched a hunger strike protesting his incarceration, his lawyer said on December 29. A court in Almaty also sentenced Severny’s wife, Nargiz Severnaya, to eight years in prison on December 4 but said she may start serving her prison term in 2028. Investigators say the married journalists blackmailed two businesses in Almaty, extorting significant amount of cash from them for withholding sensitive information related to the businesses from being published. The couple denies any wrongdoing. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Jailed Kazakh Activists' Appeal Against Incarceration Rejected
The Almaty City Court on December 29 rejected appeals filed by activists Bota Sharipzhan and Ravkhat Mukhtarov of the Oyan Qazaqstan (Wake Up, Kazakhstan) movement against their incarceration. The activists were sentenced to 15 days in jail each earlier this week on a charge of violating regulations for public gatherings. On December 16, Kazakhstan’s Independence Day, Sharipzhan, Mukhtarov, and several other activists rallied in Almaty with posters calling for the commemoration of victims of the 1986 Kazakh youth uprising against the Kremlin and the January 2022 anti-government protests. Several activists were handed up to 25 days in jail before and after Independence Day. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Preliminary Hearings Launched In Case Against Azerbaijani Activist Haciyev
BAKU -- A court in Baku on December 29 started preliminary hearings in a case against Azerbaijani activist Baxtiyar Haciyev, who has been in pretrial detention for more than a year.
During the hearing, when Judge Ali Mammadov stressed that Haciyev is under arrest, the activist said he is being held "hostage."
The judge agreed to allow Haciyev's lawyers to restart visitations to their client during the trial. He also ordered investigators to provide the defense team with freshly printed materials from the case after they complained previous copies of materials were of poor quality and hard to read.
After learning that the defendant received the papers related to his final charges and the case in general just a day earlier, the judge adjourned the preliminary hearing until January 7, saying the defendants must be given at least a week to get acquainted with all the materials of the case.
Haciyev, who was born in 1982, was arrested in early December 2022 and charged with hooliganism and contempt of court. He rejects the charges.
In June, investigators added charges of "illegal entrepreneurship," "false entrepreneurship," "forgery," "use of forged documents," and "smuggling." Haciyev has rejected these charges as well.
He has held two hunger strikes since the start of his detainment, protesting the "politically motivated" case against him.
Haciyev was previously convicted on slander charges and had been detained during human rights protests in recent years.
In 2011, Haciyev was given a two-year prison sentence on charges of evading military duty but was released nine months early on the eve of then-U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's scheduled visit to Baku.
He has consistently denied any wrongdoing. Azerbaijani and international human rights groups have recognized Haciyev as a political prisoner.
In February, the U.S. State Department expressed concerns over Haciyev's arrest and his state of health, stressing that the charges against him are "understood as politically motivated."
Critics of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's government say authorities in the oil-rich Caspian Sea state frequently seek to silence dissent by jailing opposition activists, journalists, and civil society advocates on trumped-up charges.
Aliyev has ruled Azerbaijan with an iron fist since 2003, taking over for his father, Heydar Aliyev, who served as president for a decade.
Former Top Officials At Major Truck, Tractor Producers In Belarus Handed Lengthy Prison Terms
Several former top officials at BelAZ -- one of the world's largest producers of dump trucks -- and the Minsk Tractor Works (MTZ) were handed lengthy prison terms on December 29 on bribery charges. The ex-deputy directors-general of BelAZ and MTZ, Aleh Stsepuk and Syarhey Siratsenka, were sentenced to 11 years in prison each and ordered to pay hefty fines. Several subordinates of the two former executives were handed prison terms between seven and 12 years. The court also ordered the confiscation of all property and assets of the defendants. No further details were provided. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Kazakhstan To Remove Taliban From List Of Terrorist Groups
Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said in a televised interview on December 29 that the Central Asian state's Security Council had decided to remove the Taliban group now ruling Afghanistan from its registry of terrorist organizations. Smadiyarov said Astana will continue to adhere to United Nations decisions and resolutions regarding Afghanistan. Kazakhstan officially designated the Taliban as a terrorist organization in March 2005. Kazakhstan has sent several official delegations to Kabul since the Taliban took over Afghanistan after the U.S.-led military withdrawal in mid-2021. In September, some 300 Afghan businessmen and Taliban representatives attended a business forum in Astana. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russia Launches New Investigation Of Exiled Kremlin Critic Novikov
Russian media quoted law enforcement officials on December 29 as saying that a new probe on a charge of distributing "fake" information about the Russian armed forces has been launched against noted Russian lawyer and outspoken Kremlin critic Ilya Novikov, who lives in Ukraine. The charge stems from a YouTube statement about alleged atrocities by Russian soldiers against Ukrainian civilians last year. Russian authorities said in October they had launched a criminal case of high treason against Novikov. In June, the Moscow Chamber of Attorneys annulled Novikov's license to practice law. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Kremlin Says It Has List Of Western Assets To Be Seized If Russian Assets Confiscated
Russia has a list of Western assets that would be seized if Group of Seven (G7) leaders decided to confiscate $300 billion in frozen Russian central-bank assets, the Kremlin said on December 29. G7 leaders will discuss a new legal theory to enable the seizure of the frozen Russian assets when they meet in February, sources have said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said any such move by the West would violate international law and undermine the global financial system and the world economy. When asked if there was a list of assets that Russia could seize, Peskov said, "There is," without elaborating.
Russian Veteran Sentenced For Killing Man Who Criticized Service In Ukraine
A court in the Siberian city of Yakutsk on December 29 sentenced local resident Viktor Zabolotsky to 7 1/2 years in prison for stabbing to death a man who criticized Zabolotsky's participation in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The traditional Yakut knife used by Zabolotsky in the attack was a personal gift from the head of the Republic of Sakha-Yakutia, Aisen Nikolayev, and was inscribed: "Take care of our Russia. A.Nikolayev." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Unidentified Object Entered Poland From Direction Of Ukraine, Polish Army Says
An unidentified aerial object entered the airspace of Poland from the direction of the border with Ukraine early on December 29, the Polish Army's Operational Command said. "In the morning, an unidentified aerial object entered the airspace of the Republic of Poland from the side of the border with Ukraine, and from the moment it crossed the border until the signal disappeared, it was observed by the radars of the country's air-defense system," the operational command said on X, formerly Twitter. It said that "In accordance with applicable procedures, the operational commander of the armed forces mobilized the available forces and resources at his disposal." The incident coincided with a massive overnight air attack by Russia on Ukraine.
Sandu's Allies Amend Election Laws To Enable EU Referendum Alongside Moldova's Presidential Vote
Lawmakers from Moldovan President Maia Sandu's ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) on December 28 powered through a change to election laws to allow for a national referendum alongside a presidential election next autumn, a move that appears aimed at boosting turnout and mobilizing pro-EU backers. Sandu, who has made accelerating Moldova's EU bid a priority since Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine, proposed the change to the year-old Electoral Code. Sandu's reelection bid faces challenges including the drive for full energy independence from Russia and Moscow-backed separatism alongside a small Russian troop presence in Moldova's Transdniester region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Students, Activists Kick Off Belgrade Blockade Ahead Of Postelection Protest
Groups of Serbian students and activists protesting the results of this month's local and national elections began a sit-in in downtown Belgrade shortly after noon on December 29 to blockade the streets ahead of another planned demonstration this weekend challenging President Aleksandar Vucic and his party's 11-year grip on power.
They are so far obstructing traffic at an intersection of one of the busiest roadways in the capital, Kneza Milosa Street, near the Ministry for State Administration and Local Self-Government as part of the 24-hour, noon-to-noon blockade.
The opposition has accused Vucic and his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) of fraud in voting after which Vucic declared an overwhelming victory over a unified opposition competing within the Serbia Against Violence alliance.
Vucic and his SNS have ruled since 2012, and OSCE observers said the voting was unfair.
Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic have dismissed the international assessments as planned and untrue.
The demonstration planned for December 30 is being organized by groups including ProGlas, a movement that includes public figures and launched an initiative before the elections that has been signed by nearly 200,000 citizens.
Protest actions, including by students and outsiders wary of too close a perceived connection to the formal political opposition, have included a December 27 effort to encourage swamping the same ministry with phone calls and e-mails to "block its work."
A protest against the election process and results outside Belgrade city hall on December 24 turned violent when windows were broken and police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.
Opposition leader Dragan Djilas has denied allegations leveled by pro-government tabloids that the opposition was planning incidents at the rally on December 30.
“No one is planning any violence,” he said on December 29. “We will not accept stolen elections, and we will fight with all democratic methods.”
More than a half-dozen opposition lawmakers and other leaders launched a hunger strike after Vucic declared his party's landslide victory.
At least three of them are still vowing not to eat until the results are annulled and new elections called in the next six months, and an international investigation is set up to look into the December 17 voting.
With reporting by AP
Ukraine Says At Least 30 Dead After Massive Russian Air Assault On Kyiv, Other Major Cities
KYIV -- Ukrainian officials say at least 30 people died in a massive Russian air attack overnight on December 28-29 that combined hypersonic and other missiles along with drones to hit military and civilian targets all over the country, including the capital, Kyiv, in what appeared to be the biggest bombardment of the 22-month-invasion.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Air defenses mobilized but casualties were reported in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, and other major cities. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram that 30 people had been killed and more than 160 wounded.
Search-and-rescue efforts were ongoing late on December 29, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his nightly video message.
More than 100 private houses were destroyed or damaged, 45 high-rise buildings, schools, two churches, hospitals, a maternity hospital, and many commercial and warehouse premises where hit, Zelenskiy said. Nine people were killed and 30 wounded when a warehouse and other buildings were hit in Kyiv.
“It is important that the world reacts to this next manifestation of terror," he said, referring to Russian forces as “these scum.”
Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian defense officials said the attack was the worst since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
The UN Security Council hastily convened to discuss the attack, which Assistant Secretary-General Khaled Khiari called "appalling."
"Tragically, 2023 is ending as it began -- with devastating violence against the people of Ukraine," he said, and noted that international humanitarian law forbids attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Telegram that Ukraine and three dozen other UN member states had requested the meeting.
In his video message, Zelenskiy praised Ukrainian air-defense soldiers, saying they "did a lot today."
The Ukrainian armed forces said military sites had also been targeted.
U.S. President Joe Biden said it was the "largest aerial assault on Ukraine since this war began" and said Russia used drones and missiles, including missiles with hypersonic capability, to strike cities and civilian infrastructure all across Ukraine.
He added that unless Congress takes urgent action in the new year, "we will not be able to continue sending the weapons and vital air-defense systems Ukraine needs to protect its people."
He again urged lawmakers to break a deadlock over his $61 billion proposed aid package for Ukraine and "act without any further delay."
WATCH: A massive Russian air assault -- described as the largest bombardment of the war -- struck Ukrainian cities overnight on December 28-29.
Zelenskiy said on December 29 that he had visited the town of Avdiyivka in eastern Ukraine, which is under regular attack by Russian forces.
"This is one of the most difficult areas of the front line," he wrote on Telegram, adding that Ukraine had "survived" in 2023 thanks to soldiers serving on the front.
Also on December 29, Russia accused Ukraine of firing three U.S.-made, air-to-surface missiles into its southern region of Belgorod.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the "three Ukrainian HARM missiles manufactured by the United States were destroyed over the territory of the Belgorod region by air-defense systems."
Late on December 29, the governor of Belgorod said Russian antiaircraft units downed "several" airborne targets as they approached.
"According to preliminary information, there is one dead and one injured," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.
The Ukrainian armed forces posted video on Telegram of what it described as the sky above Belgorod, showing at least one building on fire.
Western allies including the United States have been publicly cautious over the supply of some kinds of weapons that could reach deep inside Russia, and Moscow has repeatedly sought to establish "red lines" in Western support for Kyiv.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called the overnight Russian attacks "one of the largest attacks since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine against cities and the population."
"It was yet another cowardly and indiscriminate targeting of schools, a metro station, and a hospital, resulting in the death of at least 16 people and several wounded," Borrell added separately. "The EU stands with Ukraine, as long as it takes."
After news of the overnight air barrages on Ukraine, France accused Russia of a "strategy of terror."
"Russia is continuing its strategy of terror aimed at destroying Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in order to undermine resilience of the Ukrainian population," the French Foreign Ministry said. "France will continue to support Ukraine and provide it with the necessary assistance to enable it to exercise its self-defense, in close coordination with its partners."
Kyiv and many Western leaders have accused Russia of consistently targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, and Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "war criminal" for his actions over Ukraine.
Russia denies targeting civilians, despite ample evidence to the contrary documented by the media.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Ukrainian Military Unit Says Russians Committed War Crime When They Killed POWs
The command of the Ukrainian military's Airborne Assault Forces said on December 28 that three Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) whose alleged execution by Russian forces is being investigated by the Prosecutor-General’s Office served in the 82nd Separate Airborne Assault Brigade.
The men were "deliberately killed" by unidentified members of the Russian forces in violation of the laws and customs of war, the Geneva Conventions on the treatment of prisoners of war, and other standards of international humanitarian law, the Airborne Assault Forces command said on Facebook.
According to the Prosecutor-General’s Office, the men were taken prisoner during combat earlier in December near the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhya region and shot an hour later.
The command's message said their bodies had been removed from the battlefield.
Yuriy Belousov, an official with the Prosecutor-General's Office in charge of investigating crimes committed during armed conflict, told RFE/RL the identity of the soldiers was being verified and their names will be released later.
Russia has yet to comment on the allegation.
The command's message also said a video of the shooting has circulated on social media, saying it is proof of a war crime committed by the armed forces of the Russian Federation and it vowed to avenge the killings.
The video of the alleged incident appears to show three unarmed figures collapsing after being fired upon. The video has not been independently verified.
The accusation is the second time this month that Ukraine has accused Russia of killing prisoners of war. Ukraine on December 3 accused Russia of committing a war crime after another video shared on social media appeared to show several soldiers shooting two surrendering military personnel.
Materials relevant to the case will be transferred to the International Criminal Court, the command said, adding that war criminals from Russia will be held accountable before an international tribunal.
With reporting by Reuters
Iran Says It Executes Four 'Saboteurs' Linked To Israel's Mossad
Iran has executed four "saboteurs" linked to Israel's Mossad intelligence service, the Mizan news agency affiliated to the judiciary said on December 29. "Four members of a sabotage team associated with the Zionist regime, who had committed extensive actions against the country's security under the guidance of Mossad officers, were executed this morning following legal procedures," it said. Two weeks ago, Iran's official IRNA news agency said an alleged Mossad agent was executed in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province, without naming the individual or detailing the allegations. Iranian officials frequently accuse outside powers of interference, and trials in Iran can be intransparent.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Ukrainian Air Force Claims Destruction Of Russian Ship In Crimea; Moscow Confirms Missile Strike2
'Polar Wolf': The Harsh Prison Where Navalny Was Sent And How His Team Found Him3
Organizer, Celebrities Who Attended 'Almost Naked' Party In Moscow Rush To Apologize Amid Backlash4
Ukrainian Navy Calls Destruction Of Russian Warship A 'Serious Blow' To War Effort5
Investigation: CCTV System Could Give Moscow A Prying Eye On Ukraine6
Ukraine Says At Least 30 Dead After Massive Russian Air Assault On Kyiv, Other Major Cities7
NATO, U.S. Consult With Warsaw After Apparent Intrusion Of Russian Missile Into Polish Airspace8
That Time Putin Visited A St. Petersburg Strip Club As Russia Waged War In Chechnya9
Ukraine Says Forces Holding Out In Strategic Town Of Maryinka Despite Russian Claims10
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Subscribe