Gunmen Kill Sikh Man In Pakistan's Northwest, Police Say
Gunmen shot and killed a member of Pakistan’s minority Sikh community in an overnight attack in the northwestern city of Peshawar, police said on June 25. Gauher Khan, a local officer, said the attack on Manmohan Singh, 35, looked like a targeted killing. A police investigation continues, into the motive, he said, adding that the assailants opened fire at Singh while he was returning home from a suburban area. The assailants fled the scene. It is the third attack on a Sikh community member this year in Pakistan. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Prigozhin To Leave For Belarus In Agreement Reached With Kremlin After Wagner Chief Halts March Toward Moscow
Yevgeny Prigozhin is to leave Russia for Belarus under an agreement announced by the Kremlin after the Wagner mercenary group leader abruptly ordered his forces to abandon their advance toward Moscow following a tense, chaotic 24 hours that handed President Vladimir Putin the biggest threat to his more than two-decade hold on power and raised the prospect of civil war.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Prigozhin, whose troops had been the most effective fighters among Putin’s forces since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, had turned on the Russian military and led what was called an armed insurrection, ordering his forces -- which he claimed numbered 25,000 -- to advance toward Moscow before he halted his so-called “march for justice" on June 24.
The Kremlin later confirmed it had reached a deal with Prigozhin to end the insurrection, saying the mercenary leader will move to Belarus and that a criminal case against him will be dropped. It wasn't immediately known where Prigozhin was early on June 25 or if he had left for Belarus.
In return, Wagner fighters who joined Prigozhin on his march would not be prosecuted, the Kremlin said. As part of the deal, Wagner fighters who did not take part in the march will come under the direct control of the Russian military -- a move Prigozhin had vehemently resisted while leading his troops in the Kremlin's war on Ukraine.
Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka helped mediate the deal, the Kremlin said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Lukashenka had guaranteed Prigozhin's safety.
Hours later, Rostov region Governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram that Wagner forces were pulling out of the southern city of Rostov-on-Don in convoys, accompanied by tanks and other vehicles, and were headed for their field camps. The mercenary fighters earlier had captured control of a military base in the city of 1.2 million people near the Ukraine border.
It was not immediately clear where they would be based or how many had participated in the march toward Moscow. They previously had been fighting in Ukraine, but Prigozhin had announced they were giving up their positions to the Russian military.
Putin had vowed to punish those behind the armed uprising led by his onetime protege. In a televised speech to the nation, Putin called the rebellion a “betrayal” and “treason.”
Prigozhin claimed his fighters had reached to within 200 kilometers of the capital without spilling any blood, a possible hint to the Kremlin of his support within elements of the nation's security structures.
WATCH: RFE/RL reporters captured events in Voronezh and Rostov-on-Don amid an armed rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group that rocked Russia on June 24. The group launched a military column toward Moscow before its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced he was calling it off to "avoid bloodshed."
"We are turning our columns around and going back to the field camps according to our plan," Prigozhin said in a short, fiery audio message posted to Telegram on June 24.
State-owned RIA Novosti reported on June 25 that the situation around the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don was calm and street traffic had resumed.
In a video on the agency's Telegram messaging app, which it said was taken in the city, a municipal worker was sweeping a street and cars were moving along another street. The report could not be independently verified.
State media said the road restrictions introduced to stop the Wagner rebellion were lifted in most areas by the morning of June 25.
However, highway restrictions in the Tula and Moscow regions remained in place, the Federal Road Agency said on the Telegram messaging app.
Although the insurrection appears to be over for now, it has left the authoritarian Russian leader weakened and vulnerable, experts say.
“The fact that this was moderated by Lukashenka strikes me as embarrassing in the extreme,” Sam Greene, a Russia expert at the Center for European Policy Analysis, said in a tweet. “This whole episode may have punctured the air of inevitability that has kept him aloft for the past 23 years.”
In a sign of the gravity of the situation earlier in the day, Putin was forced to address the nation, saying in televised remarks that he would do "everything to protect the country." He also called the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey to inform them of the situation.
The armed insurrection, unprecedented in post-Soviet Russia, put other nations on alert, with U.S. President Joe Biden contacting his counterparts in France, Germany, and Britain
Putin must now contend with the ramifications of the mutiny as Ukraine pushes ahead with its large-scale counteroffensive, a crucial endeavor that could shape the course of the conflict, including further opening the spigot of lethal Western military aid.
"Today the world saw that the masters of Russia do not control anything. Nothing at all. Just complete chaos," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address late on June 24.
Prigozhin’s forces swept into Rostov-on-Don in the early morning hours of June 24 where they easily seized key infrastructure, before moving north toward Moscow with little resistance, shocking the country and the world.
The Russian military reportedly fired on the Wagner forces at one point as they made their way along the highway toward Moscow, though RFE/RL could not confirm such an incident.
Top Russian officials and personalities -- including former President Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Orthodox Church head Patriarch Kirill, and Russian State Duma head Vyacheslav Volodin -- echoed Putin's call for Russian citizens to rally and for Wagner troops to halt the insurrection.
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close Putin ally who has headed the republic in Russia's North Caucasus region since 2007, said he was going to deploy Chechen troops to "preserve Russia's unity and protect its statehood."
'Personal Ambition'
The Russian leader said that Prigozhin had "betrayed" his country out of "personal ambition."
Prigozhin responded promptly to Putin's allegations of betrayal, saying in an audio message that the Russian president was "deeply mistaken" and that he and his forces "are patriots of the motherland."
Prigozhin began his march toward Moscow after accusing the Russian Defense Ministry of launching rocket attacks on the rear camps of his forces in Ukraine using artillery and attack helicopters that allegedly killed many of his men. The Kremlin called the mercenary leader's accusation false.
Prigozhin's insurrection came in the wake of months of intense public fighting with Russia's military leadership over its war strategy in Ukraine and ammunition supplies.
Over the spring, the Wagner leader repeatedly accused Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov of intentionally holding back supplies of ammunition to his troops in Bakhmut, the site of the war's bloodiest battle.
Semon Pegov, a pro-Russia military blogger, said in an interview with Prigozhin on April 29 that there was speculation the Russian military was withholding ammunition from Wagner for fear the mercenary leader would use it to storm Moscow and take power.
Prigozhin responded that it was an "interesting idea" but claimed he hadn't considered it.
However, just a month later, after his troops took Bakhmut in the first Russian victory of the war in about 10 months, Prigozhin toured several Russian regions, giving interviews to local media in what some experts said was a clear sign of his political ambition.
Meanwhile, Putin appeared to be siding with the Defense Ministry in its spat with Prigozhin, appearing alongside Shoigu in a sign of support.
Peskov said following the June 24 turmoil that there was no change in Putin's support for Shoigu.
In his audio statement announcing his troops' pullback, Prigozhin claimed the Kremlin had been seeking to disband his Wagner group.
Aleksandar Djokic, a political analyst, said in a tweet that Prigozhin had probably "caught wind" of the fact that he had lost Putin's favor and carried out the mutiny to prove his worth.
U.S. spy agencies picked up signs days ago that Prigozhin was preparing to rise up against his country’s defense establishment, U.S. media reported on June 24.
Intelligence officials conducted briefings at the White House, the Pentagon, and on Capitol Hill about the potential for unrest in Russia a full day before it unfolded, according to the Washington Post and New York Times.
With reporting by Current Time, AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters, Interfax, and TASS.
Russian Missile Attacks On Ukrainian Cities Kill Three, Injure More Than A Dozen
Three people were killed and more than a dozen injured in Ukraine after Russia fired missiles overnight into several cities.
In Kyiv, the capital, three people were killed and 11 wounded on June 24 when a high-rise residential building was hit by a missile, local authorities said.
Russia has repeatedly targeted civilian infrastructure in Kyiv with missiles and drones since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine 16 months ago.
Meanwhile, 11 people, including three children, were injured in a missile attack on the city of Dnipro that destroyed four homes. Seven of them are currently hospitalized, officials said.
In Kharkiv, a city of more than 1 million people just south of the Russian border, a fire was started after a gas line was hit, Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram. Terekhov said three missiles were fired at the city.
Explosions were also reported in Kremenchuk.
Russians Snap Up Overseas Plane Tickets As Mercenaries Head Toward Moscow
Russians snapped up plane tickets to leave the country this weekend as mercenaries from the Wagner Group head toward Moscow, the capital, in a possible power grab. The prices for flights departing on June 24 from Moscow to neighboring countries, such as Turkey, climbed as much as fivefold and there were almost no tickets left as of evening, Kommersant reported. The situation is similar for flights leaving on June 25. Prices for Monday, June 26, were average, the paper said. Wagner troops were 400 kilometers from Moscow as of June 24. To read the original version by Kommersant, click here:
Serb Official Accuses Kosovo Police Of 'Planting' Weapons In Restive North
Petar Petkovic, head of the Serbian government office for Kosovo, has accused Kosovar authorities of planting weapons found during a raid in the north, where tensions have been running high, on June 23. Speaking in Belgrade a day after the raid, Petkovic said the weapons, which the Kosovo police found near the municipality of Zvecan, were seized from earlier moves to disarm citizens in Kosovo and then "planted" in the north. The Interior Ministry has alleged the weapons were to be used in a terror attack by ethnic Serbs. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
EU Opens Crisis Center Over Turmoil In Russia
The European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, says the bloc has activated its crisis center over the turmoil in Russia. "Had a call with G7 Foreign Ministers to exchange views on the situation in Russia. Ahead of Monday’s EU Foreign Affairs Council, I am coordinating inside the European Union and have activated the crisis response centre," he wrote on Twitter on June 24. Overnight Wagner mercenary fighters seized the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and began moving toward Moscow. Their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, says they want to remove corrupt and incompetent commanders he blames for botching the war in Ukraine.
Russia's Voronezh Regional Governor Confirms Oil Depot Fire
Aleksander Gusev, the governor of Russia's Voronezh region, says more than 100 firefighters are working to put out a burning fuel tank at an oil depot. He said on his Telegram channel that there were no casualties in the incident. He did not give a cause for the fire, which came amid reports that troops from the private Wagner mercenary group had taken control of some nearby areas. Gusev told residents that rumors of a fuel shortage were false and that residents should not should panic or create issues at local gas stations.
Kyiv Says F-16 Training For Ukrainian Pilots Could Start In July
Ukraine's defense minister said an international program to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets could begin next month. Kyiv, which has launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces, has repeatedly said it needs new Western aircraft to successfully counter Moscow's aerial dominance. NATO members Denmark and the Netherlands are leading efforts by an international coalition to train pilots and support staff, maintain aircraft and ultimately supply F-16s to Ukraine. In comments published on an official military platform, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said he hoped training would begin once the program, currently being drawn up, is approved. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Activists Come Out In Support Of Students, Tell Iranian Leaders 'There's No Going Back'
A number of Iranian activists and rights group have come out in support of protesting students at Tehran's University of Art, warning them against increasing enforcement of dress codes, especially head scarves for women, across the country. The activists said in a statement titled "The voice of society's majority to the entire system of the Islamic republic" that "there's no going back" to how it was before months of nationwide anti-government protests. "There is a sea of blood between us and you, we have nothing to say to you except one word: no," the statement said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
- By dpa
Germany To Supply 45 More Gepard Tanks To Ukraine
Germany intends to provide Ukraine with 45 more Gepard, or Cheetah, anti-aircraft tanks by the end of the year in its defensive struggle against Russia. The plan was announced by the head of the Ukraine Situation Center of the German Defense Ministry, Brigadier General Christian Freuding, in the June 25 edition of the newspaper Die Welt in comments seen in advance by dpa. A total of 34 Gepards have been delivered, and 15 more would be added in the coming weeks. "In addition, we want to deliver up to another 30 Gepard tanks towards the end of the year in cooperation with the US," Freuding said.
U.S., Britain, France Demand UN Investigate Russia's Use Of Iranian Drones In Ukraine
The United States, Britain, and France demanded on June 23 that the United Nations urgently investigate Russia’s reported use of Iranian-provided drones in the war in Ukraine. “This is a matter of life or death for the Ukrainian people,” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council after calling for an investigation, which Albania and Ukraine also backed. The five countries say procuring drones from Iran is a violating the Security Council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and six major powers. It’s unclear whether the UN will investigate in the face of strong opposition from Russia.
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Calls Off March To Moscow, Easing Tensions
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russian mercenary group Wagner, said he told his forces to immediately halt their advance on Moscow and return to their bases in Ukraine as fear gripped the country about a potential deadly power struggle.
"We are turning our columns around and going back to field camps," Prigozhin said in an audio post on Telegram on June 24, adding that he did not want to "spill Russian blood."
Prigozhin said his troops, which he claimed numbered 25,000, were just 200 kilometers (120 miles) from the Russian capital when he made the decision. He did not say whether he had spoken with the Kremlin or the Russian military before announcing the move.
The insurrection, which began a day earlier, heralded the most serious challenge to Putin’s leadership during his nearly 24 years at the top of Russia's power structure and comes at a critical time for the Kremlin's war effort in Ukraine.
WATCH: Our reporters captured events in Voronezh and Rostov-on-Don amid an armed rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group that rocked Russia on June 24.
In a sign of the gravity of the situation, Putin was forced earlier in the day to address the nation, saying in televised remarks that he would do "everything to protect the country" and called for national unity as Russia "engaged in its heaviest struggle for its future."
The Kremlin must contend with the insurrection amid Ukraine's counteroffensive, a crucial endeavor that may shape the course of the conflict, including further opening the spigot of lethal Western military aid.
As the uprising unfolded, Putin called the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkey to inform them of the situation. Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom.
'Personal Ambition'
Prigozhin's forces swept into Rostov-on-Don in Russia's south in the early morning hours where it easily seized key infrastructure.
Putin described the private Wagner mercenary group's occupation of the city as an "armed mutiny" and said that "decisive action" would be taken to stabilize the situation in southwestern Russia. The Russian military reportedly fired on the Wagner forces later in the day as they advanced along the highway toward Moscow.
Putin said Prigozhin had "betrayed" his country out of "personal ambition."
Prigozhin responded promptly to Putin's allegations of betrayal, saying in an audio message on Telegram after the speech that the Russian president was "deeply mistaken" and that he and his forces "are patriots of the motherland."
In his address to the nation, Putin vowed to punish all "traitors" involved in the Wagner action, which he said was a "stab in the back" in the face of what he characterized as a Western threat to Russian sovereignty.
"It is a blow to Russia, to our people. And our actions to defend the fatherland against such a threat will be harsh," Putin said. "All those who deliberately stepped on the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed insurrection, who took the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, will answer both to the law and to our people."
Putin added that "the entire military, economic, and information machine of the West," which has backed Ukraine following Russia's unprovoked all-out invasion in February 2022, was "effectively aimed against us."
Top Russian officials and personalities, including former President Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Orthodox Church head Patriarch Kirill, and Russian State Duma head Vyacheslav Volodin, echoed Putin's call for Russian citizens to rally and for Wagner troops to halt the insurrection.
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close Putin ally who has headed the republic in Russia's North Caucasus region since 2007, said he was deploying Chechen troops to "preserve Russia's unity and protect its statehood."
'Interesting Idea'
Prigozhin began his march toward Moscow on June 23 after accusing the Russian Defense Ministry of launching rocket attacks on the rear camps of his forces in Ukraine using artillery and attack helicopters that allegedly killed many of his men.
"Those who destroyed our lads, who destroyed the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished. I ask that no one offer resistance," Prigozhin said following the alleged attack.
The Kremlin called the mercenary leader's accusation a lie while some analysts said video of the alleged attack looked like a false flag operation and suggested Priogzhin had long been planning to seize power.
Prigozhin’s insurrection comes on the heels of months of intense public fighting with Russia’s military leadership over the war strategy in Ukraine and ammunition supplies.
Over the spring, he repeatedly accused Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov of intentionally holding back supplies of ammunition to his troops in Bakhmut, the site of the war's bloodiest battle.
Semon Pegov, a pro-Russia military blogger, said in an interview with Prigozhin on April 29 that there was speculation the military was withholding ammunition from Wagner for fear the mercenary leader would use it to storm Moscow and take power.
Prigozhin responded by saying it was an “interesting idea” but claimed he hadn’t considered it.
However, just a month later, after his troops took Bakhmut in the first Russian victory of the war in about 10 months, Prigozhin toured several Russian regions, giving interviews to local media in what some experts said was a clear sign of his political ambition.
Meanwhile, Putin appeared to be siding with the Russian Defense Ministry in its spat with Prigozhin, appearing alongside Shoigu in a sign of support. The Russian Defense Ministry soon moved to take direct control of Wagner in what some experts said was a Kremlin attempt to sideline Prigozhin.
Prigozhin went on the offensive, saying Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 was justified based on "lies." He was clear to avoid criticizing Putin for the poorly planned attack that has resulted in more than 200,000 Russian casualties.
"The war was needed...so that Shoigu could become a marshal...so that he could get a second 'Hero' [of Russia] medal," Prigozhin said. "The war wasn't needed to demilitarize or 'denazify' Ukraine," Prigozhin said, referring to Putin's oft-stated reasons for launching the war against Kyiv.
The Defense Ministry responded by saying that the statements "do not correspond to reality," calling them a "provocation."
Wagner’s march toward Moscow sent shivers through the Russian capital as police blocked roads leading to the city.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced he was putting "anti-terror measures" into effect, including increased traffic checks and restrictions on large events.
He called on residents to refrain from traveling around the city and declared Monday a non-working day. The events triggering a surge in demand for overseas flights departing Moscow on the weekend.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the events demonstrate "Russia's weakness."
"The longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain, and problems it will have for itself later," Zelenskiy added in a Telegram message.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, described Prigozhin's actions as a "counterterrorist" operation that clearly exposed the simmering feud among Russia's leadership.
"The split between the elites is too obvious. Agreeing and pretending that everything is settled won't work," Podolyak wrote in a tweet on June 24. "Someone must definitely lose: either Prigozhin...or the collective 'anti-Prigozhin.'"
"Everything is just beginning in Russia," Podolyak added.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Current Time, AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters, Interfax, and TASS
Russia Launches Criminal Probe After Wagner Chief Blames Moscow's Forces For Attacks On Mercenaries
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has launched a criminal probe after what it said was a "call for an armed mutiny" by Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin.
"In connection with these statements, Russia's FSB has opened a criminal case," the National Anti-Terror Committee said on June 23 in a statement carried by Russian news agencies. "We demand that unlawful actions be stopped immediately," the statement said.
General Sergei Surovikin, a deputy to Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, posted a video message on Telegram urging Wagner group fighters to give up their opposition to the military leadership and return to their bases.
"I urge you to stop," he said. "The enemy is just waiting for the internal political situation to worsen in our country."
The FSB said Prigozhin's comments amount to a call to start an armed civil conflict in Russia.
Security measures were tightened in Moscow and most important facilities were under guard, TASS reported, citing security services. Roadblocks were being set up on the Moscow-Voronezh-Rostov-on-Don highway, the Russian Service of the BBC reported.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed about Prigozhin’s comments and "necessary measures are being taken."
Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of launching rocket attacks on the rear camps of his paramilitary unit using artillery and attack helicopters.
In a series of audio messages on his Telegram channel, Prigozhin said there were many victims in the ranks of his mercenary group but did not specify exactly where the strikes took place.
The Defense Ministry responded by saying that the statements "do not correspond to reality," calling them a "provocation."
Wagner’s council of commanders decided after the strikes that the "evil" of the Russian military leadership "must be stopped," Prigozhin said, adding: "Those who destroyed our lads, who destroyed the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished. I ask that no one offer resistance."
He said it was “not a military coup” rather a “march of justice."
He said he had 25,000 fighters at his disposal and called on all Russians who wanted to be in the group to join, including regular army servicemen. He promised to return Wagner to the Ukrainian front after the "restoration of justice."
A long interview with Prigozhin was published earlier on June 23, in which he criticized not only Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu but also the very idea of starting a war in Ukraine.
Prigozhin has issued frequent tirades on social media against the Russian Defense Ministry.
Amid fierce fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Prigozhin repeatedly published videos sharply criticizing Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov for not providing enough ammunition.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russia Urges Azerbaijan To Unblock Road Connecting Armenia To Nagorno-Karabakh
Moscow has called on Baku to fully unblock the Lachin Corridor, stressing that such actions violate the provisions of the declaration reached in November 2020 that ended a six-week war.
The Lachin Corridor is the only road that links Armenia with Nagorno-Karabakh, which is international recognized as part of Azerbaijan but is home to more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on June 23 that the entrance to the corridor had been blocked by Azerbaijan in a move she said increased tensions at a time when Baku and Armenia are trying to agree a peace treaty.
"Such steps lead to an increase in tension and do not contribute to the maintenance of a normal atmosphere around the ongoing process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia with the mediation of Russia," Zakharova said.
The statement also called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to adhere to existing agreements and exercise “restraint and awareness of responsibility” for ensuring security in the area of the Lachin Corridor.
“The Russian side continues its active efforts to settle the situation in contacts with Baku and Yerevan,” Zakharova said, expressing hope that Yerevan "will not isolate itself” from the trilateral talks.
"The cessation of their cooperation has a negative impact on the atmosphere in the region and leads to the escalation of the situation on the ground," the statement said.
Tensions rose last week when Baku halted the movement of humanitarian convoys through the corridor, aggravating a humanitarian crisis in the Armenian-populated region.
The convoys were organized by Russian peacekeepers and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Baku halted them following a shoot-out near an Azerbaijani checkpoint controversially set up there in late April.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
Azerbaijan regained all the Armenian-controlled areas outside of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as chunks of territory inside the Soviet-era autonomous region in another war in 2020 that killed nearly 7,000 soldiers on both sides.
The six-week war ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
In mid-December, Azerbaijani activists began obstructing the Lachin Corridor, which Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said should be under the control of Russian peacekeepers.
In a speech to parliament in Yerevan last week, Pashinian accused Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing" with its blockade.
Baku has denied imposing a blockade, but has said it has taken what it called "relevant measures to investigate the reasons for this provocation, as well as to ensure the security of the border checkpoint."
With reporting by Reuters
Zelenskiy Orders Audit Of Heads Of Military Draft Offices In Regions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has ordered the creation of a special commission to carry out an audit of heads of military draft offices in regions across the country. After meeting his top military commanders, Zelenskiy on June 23 said the commission would be headed by General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, who is first deputy defense minister. The decision follows media reports in Ukraine of corruption allegations against the head of a draft office. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine's Naftogaz Files Motion In U.S. Court Seeking Payment From Russia For Losses In Crimea
Ukrainian state-owned energy company Naftogaz said it has taken legal action in the United States to recover $5 billion awarded by an arbitration court in The Hague as compensation for damages and lost property in Crimea.
Naftogaz said in a news release on June 23 that it filed a motion in the U.S. District Court in Washington to confirm the award by the court in The Hague, which bound Russia to pay the compensation.
It said it had the right to file the case in the United States because the U.S. is one of a number of countries hosting Russian assets.
"Since Russia has not voluntarily paid the funds to Naftogaz as provided for by the award, we intend to leverage all available mechanisms to recover these funds," Naftogaz CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said in the news release.
Naftogaz said hearings to determine the amount of compensation ended in March 2022 amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Arbitration Tribunal of the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague issued its verdict on April 12 this yar, ordering Russia to pay Naftogaz $5 billion in compensation for unlawfully expropriating its assets in Crimea.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would look at all possible ways to protect its legal rights in the case.
"All the legal details of this move will be worked on and ways will be considered to defend our legal rights," Peskov told reporters at a briefing.
Naftogaz's assets in Crimea included Chornomornaftogaz, which produced significant amounts of gas from the Black Sea. Plants and machinery, gas pipelines, ships, and the gas and oil deposits on the peninsula and offshore also are included among the assets. All of these are now under Russian control.
Russia, which launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, seized Crimea in 2014 and illegally annexed the peninsula.
With reporting Reuters and dpa
Alleged Islamic State-Khorasan Leader From Tajikistan Detained In Turkey
Police in Istanbul say they detained Tajik citizen Shamil Hukumatov on June 22 on suspicion of being a leader of the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) extremist organization. Hukumatov, also known as Abu Miskin, has allegedly been involved in recruiting fighters for IS-K. Islamic State-Khorasan, created in 2014, wants to create an Islamic state of the Great Khorasan on the territory of Afghanistan, eastern parts of Iran, Pakistan, and Tajikistan. Tajik authorities have yet to comment on the reports about Hukumatov’s detention in Turkey. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Political Sponsors Say Trial For Iranian Rapper Salehi Under Way Behind Closed Doors
The trial of Iranian hip-hop artist Toomaj Salehi, who was arrested during nationwide anti-government protests in November, has been conducted behind closed doors, his legal representatives have disclosed.
Representatives from the parliaments of Germany, Austria, New Zealand, and Italy, who have become Salehi's political sponsors, announced on June 22 that the court proceedings concerning the singer's charges were held without media coverage or official notification, 230 days after his arrest.
"We are very concerned. There is no transparency at all. We don't know anything: Not how the court date went. Not when the next court date will be. Not when the verdict will be announced," Ye-One Rhie, a member of Germany's parliament, said on Twitter.
"We demand direct access to Toomaj himself. We demand access to all court files," she added.
Salehi, 33, has gained notoriety for his lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran. His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country’s leadership, accusing authorities of “suffocating” the people without regard for their well-being.
Salehi was arrested on November 30 amid protests that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, who was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation. In the days leading up to his arrest, Salehi was living clandestinely, releasing numerous messages in support of the protests.
The rapper was denied legal representation for an extended period. Amir Raeisian, his lawyer, reported last December that he had only been granted access to one of the four volumes of his client's case file.
On May 30, Raeisian revealed in an interview with the Tehran-based Sharq newspaper that Salehi is facing five charges, including "corruption on earth,""propaganda against the system," "collaboration with a hostile government," "inciting people to murder and riot," and "insulting the leadership."
He added that since the case was returned to the prosecutor's office, Salehi's lawyers have once again been denied access to their client's case file.
Under the Islamic republic's criminal laws, charges such as "corruption on earth" and "waging war against God" could potentially result in the death penalty for the singer.
According to reports, during the recent nationwide protests that started nine months ago and which continue in various forms, thousands of protesters have been arrested in different cities of Iran.
Human rights sources say they have yet to obtain accurate statistics on the number of detainees in these protests. However, the head of Iran's judiciary announced on May 17 that about 90,000 protesters were pardoned by Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Washington Imposes Sanctions On Two Russian FSB Officers Who Allegedly Tried To Influence U.S. Elections
The United States has slapped sanctions on two Russian intelligence officers who it says attempted to interfere in a local U.S. election, the Treasury Department said on June 23.
The two Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers, who were recently indicted by the Department of Justice, played a significant role in the Kremlin’s attempts to conduct "global malign influence operations," the Treasury Department said in a news release.
The two officers, Yegor Popov and Aleksei Sukhodolov, were indicted in April by the U.S. Justice Department, which said they had worked to undermine democratic processes in the United States and other countries through a network of co-conspirators.
Washington has accused the Kremlin of using such networks to exploit societal divisions, reduce confidence in democratic processes, and encourage anti-U.S. and anti-democratic political views.
“As part of its efforts, the Kremlin often uses social media as a tool for disseminating disinformation to confuse and mislead citizens globally and to co-opt witting U.S. persons to advance Russia’s operational and geopolitical goals,” the Treasury Department statement says.
According to the department, Popov and Sukhodolov have worked with Aleksandr Ionov, a Russian charged last year with conducting a multiyear effort to use political groups in Florida, Georgia, and California to interfere in elections.
Ionov was indicted together with Natalia Burlinova, and their organizations were designated by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for sanctions for having acted on behalf of the Russian government.
The Treasury Department has accused Russia of recruiting people and groups around the world who are positioned to amplify its disinformation efforts to further its goals of destabilizing democratic societies.
"The United States will not tolerate threats to our democracy, and today’s action builds on the whole of government approach to protect our system of representative government," said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
The department did not say what specific election the two Russian men are accused of attempting to influence.
The sanctions freeze all U.S. assets held by the individuals in U.S. jurisdiction and bar people in the United States from dealing with them.
With reporting by Reuters
Kazakh Activist Detained On Illegal Drugs Charges His Supporters Call Trumped-Up
Kazakh activist Malik Akhmetqaliev has been detained in the northern city of Kokshetau on charges of illegal drugs possession, which his supporters call retaliation for his frequent criticism of the activities of authorities. Local media quoted law enforcement on June 23 as saying that Akhmetqaliev was detained two days earlier and his pretrial restrictions have yet to be decided by a court. Akhmetqaliev, who is a member of the Public Council group that monitors local authorities' activities in the capital of the Aqmola region that surrounds Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, has been known for his criticism of the authorities for years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Two Members Of Kyrgyz Group On Trial Over Protest Against Border Deal Transferred To House Arrest
BISHKEK -- Two members of a Kyrgyz group who went on trial on June 22 for protesting against a border deal with Uzbekistan have been transferred to house arrest.
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek on June 23 granted the requests of lawyers of activists Rita Karasartova and Atai Beishenbek to transfer the defendants to house arrest.
In all, 27 politicians, activists, and journalists are on trial, of whom 14 now are held in a detention center in Bishkek. Others were released earlier and either transferred to house arrest or ordered not leave the city.
Kyrgyz authorities arrested the members of the so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee in October after they protested against the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal, which saw Kyrgyzstan in November hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, which covers 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for more than 19,000 hectares of land elsewhere.
Those arrested were charged with planning riots over the agreement, which was more than three decades in the making. Some of the arrested individuals protested against their arrest and launched hunger strikes while in pretrial detention.
If convicted, the defendants face more than 10 years in prison.
There have been several rallies in Bishkek demanding the release of the Kempir-Abad Defense Committee members.
Human rights organizations have also demanded that the Kyrgyz government release the jailed men and women and drop all charges against them, saying they were imprisoned for expressing their thoughts and opinions.
In November, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoev signed the disputed deal into law after lawmakers in both countries approved it.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and is a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the reservoir’s dam have been against the deal, saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to water in the reservoir.
Sister Of Jailed Iranian Protester Korkor Missing After Police Raid Family Home
The sister of Mujahed Korkor, an Iranian protester facing the threat of execution in the southwestern city of Izeh, has gone missing after his family home was raided twice by the Iranian security forces.
Reports of the raids on the Instagram account of Yasna Bakhtiari, another of Korkor's sisters, said security forces raided the house on June 21, engaged in violent confrontations with family members, and confiscated several personal items, including the mobile phone of Negar Korkor, who is also a sister of Mujahed.
Bakhtiari added that, during the raid, agents summoned Negar to the Izeh courthouse, leading to her disappearance as the family has not been informed of her place of detention.
Security forces raided the Korkor family home again on June 22, according to Fatemeh Heydari, the sister of Javad Heydari, a victim of recent nationwide protests.
Rights activists said government forces reportedly filmed inside the house and took video of Negar Korkor, possibly with the intention of using the images "to put pressure" on Mujahed Korkor, who was arrested after the killing of Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old child from Izeh, and several other Izeh residents when government forces opened fire on protesters in the city on November 16.
Government officials have labelled the Izeh massacre as a "terrorist" act and attributed it to government opponents. However, Pirfalak's mother refuted the claims at her son's funeral, stating that government forces had fired a barrage of bullets at their family car.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in nationwide protests over the September 2022 death in police custody of Mahsa Amini have been growing in recent weeks.
The government has been accused of intensifying pressure on the families of the victims through collective arrests, attacks on the graves of slain protesters, and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies.
Amnesty International recently warned about the possible execution risk of several detainees from the protests, including Korkor.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Jailed Kazakh Journalist Sent To Pretrial Detention Instead Of Being Released
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Kazakh journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim has been sent to pretrial detention for at least two months on a new charge instead of being released as expected after serving out a 25-day jail term on a charge of violating regulations for public gatherings last month.
Mukhammedkarim's lawyer, Ghalym Nurpeisov, told RFE/RL that his client was transferred to a pretrial detention center at around 11 p.m. on June 22, an hour after a court ruled that the journalist must be held in custody on charges of financing extremism and being involved in the activities of a banned group.
The charges against Mukhammedkarim stem from his online interview with the fugitive banker and outspoken critic of the Kazakh government, Mukhtar Ablyazov, whose Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement was labeled as extremist and banned in the country in March 2018.
Nupeisov said earlier that Mukhammedkarim’s health is currently poor as he developed kidney problems after a hunger strike he recently held to protest his arrest.
If convicted, Mukhammedkarim may face up to 12 years in prison.
Mukhammedkarim was handed a 25-day jail term on a charge of violating regulations for public gatherings in late May, just two days after he had finished serving a similar sentence.
Those charges stemmed from a video on Mukhammedkarim's YouTube channel that called on Kazakhs to defend their rights and his online calls for residents in the Central Asian country's largest city, Almaty, to rally against the government's move to introduce visa-free entry to Kazakhstan for Chinese citizens.
Rights watchdogs have been criticizing authorities in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic for the persecution of dissent, but Astana has shrugged the criticism off, saying there are no political prisoners in the country.
Kazakhstan was ruled by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev from its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 until current President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev succeeded him in 2019.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many have been jailed or forced to flee the country.
Toqaev, who broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his family left the oil-rich nation's political scene following unprecedented deadly anti-government protests in January 2022, has promised political reforms and more freedoms for citizens.
However, many in Kazakhstan, consider the reforms announced by Toqaev, to be cosmetic, as a crackdown on dissent has continued even after the president announced his "New Kazakhstan" program.
Romania Mulling Measures To Protect Farmers At Constanta Port, Source Says
In a move that could restrict the flow of Ukrainian grain, Romanian officials are considering measures to give local farmers priority access to the Black Sea port of Constanta during the harvest season, an Agriculture Ministry source said. Ukraine, one of the world's leading grain exporters, saw its Black Sea ports blocked after Russia's invasion and found alternative shipping routes through neighboring EU states. Constanta has become its biggest shipping route, handling about a third of Ukrainian grain exports. But Constanta would struggle to accommodate a surge in Romanian and Ukrainian crops once the harvest starts in a few weeks. The source did not elaborate on the measures. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Detains Five It Claims Tried To Buy Nuclear Material To Discredit Moscow
Moscow says it has detained several people it claims are linked to Ukraine who were trying to buy radioactive material and smuggle it out of the country to cause an incident "to discredit Russia," just days after Kyiv said it had received information showing Russia was considering carrying out a "terrorist" attack involving the release of radiation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on June 23 that it took into custody five members of a "criminal group" that was coordinated by Ukrainian nationals as they tried to smuggle 1 kilogram of highly radioactive Caesium-137 worth $3.5 million out of Russia.
According to the FSB, the suspects planned to use the radioactive material during ongoing clashes between Ukrainian armed forces and occupying Russian troops in "staged acts with the weapons of mass destruction to discredit Russia."
There was no way to independently verify the FSB statement.
The Kremlin has denied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's accusations over a possible attack using radioactive materials. Zelenskiy said he had passed on the intelligence information to Western allies, details of which have not been made public.
Since launching its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has accused Kyiv several times of making plans to use a so-called "dirty bomb," though no evidence has been presented to back up the claim.
Kyiv has denied the Russian accusations, while some Ukrainian and Western officials have accused Moscow of making the allegation to give itself cover to detonate its own "dirty bomb" and blame Kyiv for it.
The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in early November that its experts had found no sign of undeclared nuclear activity at three sites in Ukraine that it inspected at Kyiv's request in response to Russian allegations it was working on a "dirty bomb."
With reporting by RIA Novosti and Reuters
