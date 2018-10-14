Pakistan Holds General, Provincial By-Elections In 35 Constituencies

Pakistani voters headed to the polls on October 14 to elect 11 members of the lower house of parliament, the National Assembly, and fill 24 seats in provincial assemblies.

For the first time, Pakistanis living abroad could cast their ballots online.

By 1 p.m. local time, no major irregularities were reported and the voting process was going smoothly.

Pakistan’s main opposition parties have formed an electoral alliance against the ruling Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) in an effort to increase their representation in the national and provincial legislatures.

The by-elections were held for seats that were vacated by the candidates who had won more than one seat in the July 25 general elections.

PTI leader Imran Khan became prime minister after the party won the most parliamentary seats in that vote, which was marred by allegations of massive rigging.