Pakistan, IMF Reach Provisional Agreement On Release Of $1.1 Billion Tranche
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistani authorities reached initial agreement on March 20 for the release of some $1.1 billion from a $3 billion bailout package after negotiations in Islamabad, the IMF said in a statement. "The agreement recognizes the strong program implementation by the State Bank of Pakistan and the caretaker government in recent months, as well as the new government’s intentions for ongoing policy and reform efforts to move Pakistan from stabilization to a strong and sustainable recovery," the statement said. Pakistan signed the agreement with the IMF last year amid one of its worst economic crises.
Explosion In Pakistani Coal Mine Kills 12
Twelve miners were killed and eight rescued after an explosion in a coal mine in southwestern Pakistan, officials said on March 20. "The rescue operation has been just completed," said Balochistan Province's chief inspector of mines, Abdul Ghani Baloch. He said that 20 miners were inside the mine when a methane-gas explosion took place overnight. He added that rescue teams recovered 12 bodies while the survivors had been taken to hospital. Coal deposits are found in the western areas of Pakistan that sit near the Afghan border and mine accidents are common, mainly due to gas build-ups.
Drones Attack Russian City Near Strategic Bomber Base
The governor or the Russian region of Saratov says a drone attack was repelled on March 20 over the city of Engels, near an air base that houses strategic bombers used in attacks against Ukraine.
Governor Roman Busargin said on Telegram there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Engels residents reported on social media up to four explosions in the city. Russia's Defense Ministry said four Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Saratov region and one over the Belgorod region.
Engels, which is some 700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, was targeted in previous attacks in 2022.
In Ukraine, Russian shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region early on March 20 wounded at least five people and damaged several residential buildings, the region's governor, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram.
Lysak said among the wounded were two teenagers -- a boy and his sister -- while a woman was hospitalized in serious condition as a result of shelling that targeted the region's Synelnyk district.
Separately, the Ukrainian military said on March 20 that some 150 settlements in nine regions -- Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolayiv -- came under Russian shelling over the past 24 hours.
Shelling Intensifies Along Border In Both Ukraine, Russia
Russian troops on March 19 shelled border territories and settlements in the northeastern Sumy region, targeting more than a half dozen communities in at least 30 incidents on a single day.
At least one person was killed in the community of Velyka Pysarivka, the regional military prosecutor's office said. More than 250 people were evacuated last week from Velyka Pysarivka.
Another community was hit by a high-explosive aerial bomb and shelling from mortars.
Russia used MLRS (multiple-launch rocket systems), mortars, artillery, and defense-system strikes in the shelling. While its troops have been shelling communities in the Sumy region nearly every day with various types of weapons, the attacks have recently intensified.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address that there had been "constant terrorist attacks and strikes" in the Sumy region.
"Since the beginning of the month, Russian aviation has already dropped almost 200 guided bombs on the communities of the Sumy region," he said. "Villages, cities, civilian infrastructure."
Zelenskiy said earlier on Telegram that since the beginning of March, Russian troops had fired 130 missiles of various types over Ukraine and called on international partners to strengthen the country's air defenses.
Patriots and other systems should do what they were created for, namely protect life, and not gather dust in storage, Zelenskiy said.
Moscow, meanwhile, said antiaircraft units had downed missiles in two border areas.
The Defense Ministry said on Telegram that air defenses had intercepted 10 projectiles fired by Ukrainian multiple rocket launchers and one Tochka-U missile over the Belgorod region at about 10 p.m. local time.
The ministry said later that it had intercepted two more missiles, including a U.S.-made Patriot, over the neighboring Kursk region. No casualties were reported in either incident.
Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said heavy shelling in the border community of Kozinka had damaged several dwellings.
Russian pro-war Telegram channels and the Russian Volunteer Corps also published reports about fighting in Kozinka.
The Russian Defense Ministry said last week that the Ukrainian military tried to take the village, but the attack was repulsed.
Gladkov said earlier that 16 people had died and 98 were injured in Belgorod over the last week. He announced plans on March 19 to evacuate about 9,000 children from the region because of the shelling.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Recent 'Found' Aid For Ukraine Was Unique Case, Pentagon Spokesman Says, Larger Package Remains Focus
A $300 million U.S. aid package for Ukraine that the Pentagon announced last week is not something that officials expect to happen again, the Pentagon's spokesman said on March 19 in an interview with RFE/RL at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) in Germany.
U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, speaking at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, said the main focus remained working with Congress to get a stalled $60 billion aid package approved.
Ryder said the $300 million in aid was something U.S. defense officials were "able to find" through cost savings from contracts already negotiated.
"Unfortunately, it's not one of those things that we can really count on to happen again," Ryder said. "It was kind of a onetime good deal."
The United States said it would use the money to pull weapons and equipment from Pentagon stocks. It will be the first tranche of weapons from the United States since December and will arrive as battlefield conditions have worsened for Ukrainian troops, who have reported shortages of ammunition.
Ryder stressed that the Defense Department was focused on receiving the much larger package of aid from Congress that has been held up over opposition from Republicans in the House of Representatives, who are demanding action on U.S. security matters, particularly along the U.S.-Mexico border.
"There is strong bipartisan support in the Congress for [the Ukrainian aid] package," Ryder said. "So we do remain optimistic that our Congress will come to a resolution and support that package."
Ryder also expressed frustration over the delay, saying this continues to put Ukraine at increased risk, and every day that passes the risks get higher.
"We are completely aware of the dire situation, the important and urgent need for ammunition and other capabilities. And so, again, this is why we're going to continue to work very closely with our Congress."
In the meantime, the Pentagon will continue to work closely with Ukraine's other allies and partners, many of whom are contributing significant amounts of aid to Ukraine "across the board," he said.
Forums such as the UDCG enable Ukraine's partners to continue to identify its most urgent needs in the near and long term.
Asked about French President Emmanuel Macron's comments last week that he was not ruling out sending Western ground troops to Ukraine to avert a Russian victory, Ryder said President Joe Biden had been "very clear" that U.S. forces will not be sent into Ukraine.
Furthermore, the Ukrainians have also been clear that they don't want anyone to fight for them, he said.
Ryder concluded by saying that his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin would be that the United States doesn't seek war with Russia.
At the same time, Russia illegally invaded Ukraine, an independent, sovereign, and democratic country. Ukraine has a right to defense itself, and it's important for the international community to stand up against such aggression, he said.
It's also important "that we work together to prevent these types of actions from happening in other parts of the world and deterring Russia from further aggressive behavior," he said.
With reporting by Zoriana Stepanenko and Marek Hajduk
IOC Bars Russians, Belarusians From Paris Olympics' Opening Ceremony
Russians and Belarusians will not be allowed to take part in the parade of athletes at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on March 19. Athletes from the countries who qualify for the Olympics will compete as independents without their flags and anthems under an IOC decision that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Thousands of athletes will take part in the parade by traveling on boats down the Seine toward the Eiffel Tower as opposed to the more traditional parade of teams inside a stadium.
Kyrgyz Prosecutor Seeks Conviction Of Opposition Leader But No Sentence, Citing Statute Of Limitations
A Kyrgyz prosecutor on March 19 asked a Bishkek court to convict United Kyrgyzstan opposition party leader Adakhan Madumarov on all charges but not to sentence him due to the statute of limitations. Madumarov, a major opponent of President Sadyr Japarov, was arrested in September and charged with "ignoring Kyrgyzstan's interests" for signing a Kyrgyz-Tajik border deal in 2009 when he led the country's Security Council. He was later additionally charged with financial fraud. Madumarov has said the move is politically motivated and is punishment for his criticism of the authorities. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Reporters Without Borders Welcomes Kyrgyz Decision To Stop Blocking Of Kloop Website
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has welcomed a decision by a court in Bishkek to cancel a move by Kyrgyzstan's Culture Ministry to block the Russian-language website of the independent media outlet Kloop.
In its March 19 statement, RSF also urged Bishkek city prosecutor Emilbek Abdymanapov to drop liquidation proceedings against Kloop.
Kloop's website in Russian will resume its operations if the Bishkek Administrative Court's decision is not appealed or if a possible appeal is rejected by the Bishkek City Court.
The website was blocked in September 2023, and in November, Kloop's Kyrgyz-language website was also blocked amid a government campaign to pressure the Kloop Media Public Foundation.
The Culture Ministry said it blocked the sites after the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) claimed the media outlet distributed false information.
The claim referred to a report that appeared on Kloop's website in September about jailed opposition politician Ravshan Jeenbekov and a statement he made about being tortured while in custody.
The ministry demanded Kloop remove an article about the alleged torture of Jeenbekov from its site in Russian or face being blocked.
On September 12, Kloop published a statement saying it refused to remove the material as the story in question attributed all information about the situation faced by Jeenbekov while in custody to actual individuals and sources.
Kloop said at the time it was officially informed of the lawsuit against it and that the move was taken after an audit by the UKMK determined its "published materials are aimed at sharply criticizing the policies of the current government" and that "most of the publications are purely negative, aimed at discrediting representatives of state and municipal bodies."
Established in June 2007, Kloop is a Kyrgyz news website whose main contributors are students and graduates of the Kloop Media Public Foundation School of Journalism.
As an independent media entity, it is known for publishing reports on corruption within various governmental bodies and providing training to Central Asian journalists in fact-checking and investigative techniques.
IOC Calls Russia's Friendship Games 'Cynical Attempt To Politicize Sport'
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has called on the world's athletes to ignore Russia's plans to organize a so-called Friendship Games, saying the plan is a "cynical attempt to politicize sport."
In a statement issued on March 19, the IOC said that "contrary to the Fundamental Principles of the Olympic Charter and the resolutions by the UN General Assembly, the Russian government intends to organize purely politically motivated sports events in Russia."
Russia has been isolated in international sport since it launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In response, Moscow established and funded the International Friendship Association (IFA) to host what it is calling the "Friendship Games."
The IFA's first "Summer Friendship Games" are scheduled to be held in Moscow and Yekaterinburg in September this year, while so-called "Winter Friendship Games" are planned to be held in Sochi in 2026.
"It is a cynical attempt by the Russian Federation to politicize sport. The IOC Athletes' Commission, representing all the Olympic athletes of the world, clearly opposes using athletes for political propaganda," it said.
The commission warned of the risk of athletes being forced by their governments into participating in such an event, "thereby being exploited as part of a political propaganda campaign" even as the Russian government shows "total disrespect for the global anti-doping standards and the integrity of competitions."
"This is the very same government which was implicated in the systemic doping program at the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014 and, later, the manipulation of anti-doping data," the statement stressed.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the IOC statement as "rudeness and an indicator of the hopelessness to which the IOC doomed itself by succumbing to Russophobia."
With reporting by RIA Novosti
Former Belarusian Hockey Player Kaltsou Dies In Apparent Suicide
Belarusian ice hockey player Kanstantsin Kaltsou has died in Florida in an apparent suicide, police in Miami said. Police and rescue squads responded to a call on March 18 about a man jumping off a balcony at a Miami resort, a police statement said on March 19. His death was confirmed by Russian club Salavat Yulayev, where he was an assistant coach. Kaltsou, 42, played for the Belarusian national team in two Olympics and played professionally in the NHL. His girlfriend, tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, the world No. 2, is in Florida for the Miami Open. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Former Russian Deputy Minister Gets Five Years For Embezzlement
A Moscow court on March 19 sentenced former Russian Deputy Education Minister and former Deputy President of Sberbank Marina Rakova to five years in prison on fraud and embezzlement charges. Other defendants in the high-profile case -- Sergei Zuyev, the former rector of Moscow's School of Social and Economic Sciences; his former subordinate, Kristina Kryuchkova; the former prorector of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, Ivan Fedotov; and the former top managers of Sberbank and the Fund for New Forms of Education Development, Yevgeny Znak and Maksim Inkin -- were handed suspended sentences of between three and four years. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russia Investigates Tatar Political Analyst In Exile
The Mash Iptash Telegram channel linked to Russia's law enforcement structures said on March 19 that a probe was launched against self-exiled Tatar political analyst Ruslan Aisin on charges of the rehabilitation of Nazism and violation of "foreign agent" status. Aisin told RFE/RL that the probe against him was "recognition of our contribution to the fight against this despotic regime," adding that "laws in a totalitarian country are criminal to start with." Aisin is known as an expert on ethnic and religious issues in Russia. His analytical articles and interviews are very popular across Russia and abroad. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service, click here.
Swedish Aid Group Suspends Afghanistan Operations After Taliban Pulls Licenses
The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan (SCA), one of the country's oldest and largest international aid groups, has suspended activities in Afghanistan after the Taliban revoked its licenses.
"We are extremely saddened by the current situation and the effects our suspension will have on the millions of people who have benefitted from our services over the past four decades," the organization said in a statement on March 19.
The SCA said the suspension was in response to a decree from the Taliban, which called for the suspension of all of "Sweden's activities" following the burning of copies of the Koran in Stockholm in June.
"We strongly condemn and distance ourselves from these acts," the statement said.
"Desecration of the Holy Koran is an insult to all Muslims around the world who hold this sacred text dear to their hearts, and it constitutes a flagrant attack on the Islamic faith."
Every year, nearly 3 million Afghans residing in 16 provinces benefit from the SCA's projects in health care, education, and disability and livelihood support.
"We are also gravely concerned about the future of our nearly 7,000 Afghan employees across 16 provinces," the SCA said.
"Many of them are the sole breadwinners of their families and if they lose their jobs, thousands of families will suffer," the organization added.
The closure of the SCA has disappointed Afghans across the country because it was seen as a leading example of how best to work with Afghan communities.
"All these activities were effective in healing our nation's pain," an Afghan aid worker who requested anonymity told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
"While our people face starvation and don't have enough food and water, they are closing such humanitarian organizations," he added.
An SCA employee in the southeastern Ghazni Province told Radio Azadi that the closure of the group's operations was wreaking havoc on the daily lives of Aghanistan's most vulnerable.
"Our hospital was helping more than 200 disabled people daily," he said.
"Now hundreds wait outside the hospital's gates with no prospects of it reopening soon."
In the northern Balkh Province, another employee said that closing an education training institute was a further blow to the region.
"Our people are grappling with monumental problems," he told Radio Azadi. The SCA employees interviewed sought anonymity because they said they were not authorized to speak to the media.
The SCA was founded as a nongovernmental organization in 1980. It first supported millions of Afghan refugees in neighboring Pakistan who had fled the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
In the 1990s, it moved into Afghanistan and provided lifesaving health care and education to millions of Afghans. Various Western donors have supported its projects.
- By Amra Zejneli
Kurti Says Won't Change Suspension Of Serbian Dinar Use In Kosovo
PRISTINA -- Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti says he will not suspend a move by the central bank to ban the circulation of the Serbian dinar in parts of the country with Serbian majorities but will accept the forming of an Association of Serb-Majority Municipalities once Belgrade agrees to sign a basic agreement on bilateral relations.
The basic agreement for the normalization of relations with Serbia was reached in February 2023, and includes the formation of the association, which is expected to more adequately represent predominantly ethnic Serb areas in Kosovo.
Kosovo is not a member of the European Union or its common currency area, the eurozone, but it unilaterally adopted the euro in 2002 to help bring monetary stability and to simplify and reduce transaction costs inside and outside the country.
Serbia, which has never acknowledged its former province's 2008 declaration of independence, still pays many ethnic Serbs at institutions in Serb-dominated parts of Kosovo in dinars. Many also hold their pensions and get child allowances in dinars.
"Regarding the Serbian-dinar-versus-euro issue, it is Kosovo's central bank that decides and they have already decided on December 27 last year," Kurti told RFE/RL's Balkan Service in an interview on March 19, arguing that the ban, which came into force on February 1, was meant to fight financial crime and terrorism.
"We have, thanks to them, a new regulation that is going to enhance the integrity of the financial system to fight illicit activities financing terrorism," Kurti said in Pristina on the same day top Serbian and Kosovar negotiators were holding bilateral meeting in Brussels with EU special envoy Miroslav Lajcak.
The Serbian dinar ban was reported to be high on the agenda, although no joint trilateral meeting has been confirmed so far.
The ban ratcheted up already high tensions between Serbia and Kosovo and threatened to scupper efforts by Washington and Brussels to get the dialogue between Pristina and Belgrade back on track.
"The dinar is not banned in Kosovo, but the euro is the only means of payment," Kurti told RFE/RL, echoing the central bank's line that the ban doesn’t stop anyone from accepting money from any country, it just means the money is converted into euros.
Still, the conversion adds a layer of cost and complication to the daily lives of ethnic Serbs still tied to the dinar.
"We cannot allow bagfuls of dinars in cash to enter our country. (It can happen) only through official financial channels with full transparency, who sends money to whom and for what purpose," Kurti said, adding that any disparities on the ground would have time to be smoothed out over the three-month transition period.
"Serbia can send dinars, we will exchange them into euros and Serbs in Kosovo can benefit from that financial aid," Kurti added.
However, the U.S. envoy to the Western Balkans last week warned that the ban had caused problems for some citizens in the region and challenges for the U.S.-Kosovo relationship.
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar told RFE/RL on March 14 that Kosovo's controversial decision on the dinar was "an issue that we need to address immediately."
Escobar said that the issue had presented challenges in the bilateral relationship, although Washington remains Kosovo's most reliable ally.
The U.S. envoy also said that his proposals for resolving the issue had been rejected by Kurti during their meeting.
"It's not me as prime minister to decide about this thing," Kurti told RFE/RL when asked about why he refused Escobar's solutions.
"We're a democracy where powers and duties are separated. Therefore, I can only help the central bank to affect a smooth transition," Kurti said, declining to elaborate on Escobar's proposals.
"Let those who made the proposals speak," he added, reiterating that he cannot cancel the decision of an independent institution.
"No suspension will come out of talking to me, because the bank is an independent institution," he said, adding that its governor reports only to parliament, not the government.
Asked whether he would at least advise the bank to extend the transition period, Kurti replied: "I cannot also advise the central bank of Kosovo. The governor has his own advisers."
Referring to the basic agreement, Kurti said it was Belgrade that was hampering its implementation.
"I want the normalization of relations and I think that the signing of the basic agreement and its implementation annex can certainly cancel previous violations on one hand and, on the other hand can bring legal certainty for the future.
"The problem is that eight out of 11 articles of the basic agreement have been violated by Belgrade," Kurti said, mentioning a letter sent by Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic to the European Union, in which, according to him, her government said they were withdrawing their pledge to the deal "because they will never recognize independence of Kosovo, never accept Kosovo's membership in the United Nations, and likewise they are not going to respect the territorial integrity of our country."
Referring to the forming of the Association of Serb-Majority Municipalities, which is mentioned in Article 7 of the basic agreement, Kurti reiterated his government's statement from October 27, which blamed Serbia for refusing to sign the document endorsed by the leaders of France, Italy, and Germany.
"What more can I do? We are leaders who are supposed to turn the text that we have agreed upon into signed agreements. Obviously, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic initially said yes to the agreement without intending to sign it and then regretted saying yes, as Mrs. Brnabic's letter explained," Kurti said.
"I believe that whoever mentions an association of Serbian-majority municipalities outside the basic agreement or before it serving Serbia's quest to turn Kosovo into Bosnia," he said, adding that such an association has to be established withing the framework of the Kosovar Constitution.
"In Brussels I said one cannot serve coffee without a cup. If you ask for coffee without a cup, I will show you an empty cup. The cup is the Republic of Kosovo. What is the legal framework of the association? Is it the constitution of the Republic of Kosova or that of Serbia? If I'm there, it's the constitution of the Republic of Kosovo. No coffee without a cup.
"This is crucial to understand. Belgrade wants to put the cart before the horses. It's not possible. There will be no movement as we have seen since February and March last year," he said, adding that he was ready to go to Brussels again together with Vucic.
Referring to the frustration voiced by the United States and the European Union because of the lack of progress toward the Serbian dinar and the municipalities association, Kurti said that while they are indispensable partners, sometimes differences may arise.
"I consider United States an indispensable ally, friend, and partner. But this does not mean that we have an identical stance toward official Belgrade. As the prime minister of Kosovo, I cannot regard Belgrade through the eyes of the State Department...they do not see Belgrade as I see them. We do not have an identical stance. We have a different experience and history," Kurti said.
Armenian PM Says Demarcation Of Border With Azerbaijan Started
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian says the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan, an issue that has been a key hurdle to a peace deal between the two countries after Baku retook control over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh last year, has begun.
Talking to residents of the Tavush region that borders Azerbaijan on March 18, Pashinian said the main goal of the border delimitation and demarcation was "to avoid a war," adding that special commissions will work on the issue "to decide where the Republic of Armenia starts and that will be the country's state border."
Participants at the meeting with Pashinian told RFE/RL that the Armenian leader did not give clear answers to local residents' questions, saying only that all of their concerns will be taken into account.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan insists that four villages located close to Armenia's Tavush region and Azerbaijan's Qazax region must be ceded to Azerbaijan.
Pashinian said the villages under question -- Baganis Ayrim, Asagi Askipara, Xeyrimli, and Gezilxajili -- are de jure located on the territory of Azerbaijan.
Local residents say though that if the four villages are placed under Baku's jurisdiction, their own villages will turn out to be surrounded by Azerbaijani territories and border guards, which will make their life complicated.
The head of the local administration, Nver Beglarian, said residents of several villages in the area had expressed a readiness to block roads and organize self-defense if some of the local villages are put under Azerbaijan’s control.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars in the last three decades over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been a majority ethnic Armenian enclave since the Soviet collapse and is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory.
The region initially came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, in separatist fighting that ended in 1994.
In 2020, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with seven surrounding districts that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict.
After Baku took full control over the region as a result of a one-day military operation in September 2023, nearly 100,000 ethnic Armenians fled Nagorno-Karabakh for Armenia.
Blinken Blasts Russia For 'Sham' Presidential Election
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Kremlin's marginalization of civil society and the "intense repression" of independent voices in Russia mean a weekend presidential election that saw Vladimir Putin claim a fifth presidential term in a landslide "can only be described as undemocratic."
Blinken said in a statement issued by the State Department on March 19 that ahead of the election, the Kremlin had "systematically marginalized" groups advocating for democratic processes and rule of law, including independent election monitors, while also denying potential candidates critical of Putin from running "on spurious technical pretenses."
"These steps illustrate the extent to which the Kremlin has denied its citizens a transparent, meaningful democratic process. Against this backdrop, this election can only be described as undemocratic," Blinken said in the statement.
The 71-year-old Putin -- who has ruled as either president or prime minister since 2000 -- is set to surpass Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's nearly 30-year reign by the end of his new term to become the longest-serving Russian leader in more than two centuries.
Putin won another six-year term with a post-Soviet record of 87.3 percent of the vote, with turnout at a record 77.4 percent, according to the Central Election Commission.
The March 15-17 vote is the first for Putin since he launched his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 that has killed tens of thousands of Russians and led to a clear break in relations with the West. In holding what has widely been viewed as faux elections, Putin wants to show that he has the nation's full support, experts say.
The vote was also held in Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine, where hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers are located. Moscow illegally annexed the regions since launching the invasion, though it remains unclear how much of the territory it controls.
In the tightly controlled race, Putin was opposed by three relatively unknown, Kremlin-friendly politicians whose campaigns were barely noticeable.
Prior to the election, the Kremlin banned anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin from the ballot after tens of thousands of voters lined up in the cold to support his candidacy. Nadezhdin threatened to undermine the narrative of a united nation behind Putin and his war, experts say.
Russia's opposition movement suffered a serious blow last month when Aleksei Navalny, who was Putin's fiercest and most popular critic, died in unclear circumstances in a maximum-security prison in the Arctic where he was serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism widely seen as politically motivated.
"The Kremlin conducted sham presidential elections in temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine as a blatant propaganda exercise, in the hopes it would strengthen Russia's illegitimate claim to the parts of Ukraine it illegally invaded and now occupies," Blinken said.
"Weeks before the election, Aleksei Navalny died in prison after years of harassment and cruel treatment at the hands of Russian authorities for his continued efforts to foster genuine democracy in Russia."
Earlier on March 19, Navalny's widow, Yulia, urged the international community to refuse to recognize Putin as a "legitimate" leader of the country saying the elections have "no meaning."
Before his death, Navalny had hoped to use the vote to demonstrate the public's discontent with both the war in Ukraine and Putin's iron-fisted rule.
He, and subsequently his wife, called on voters to cast their ballot at exactly noon on March 17, naming the action "Noon Against Putin."
Long lines could be seen at many polling stations around the country at the appointed hour, which Navalnaya said showed the protesters were the real "winners" of the election.
Blinken said that regardless of the "predetermined outcome" of the election, the United States "will continue to stand with those who are pursuing a brighter future for Russia."
Azerbaijani Opposition Activist Detained For Drug Possession
Amid a crackdown on dissent and independent media in Azerbaijan, police in the western district of Daskasan on March 19 detained the chairman of the local branch of the opposition Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (AXCP), Sahib Mammadzada, for allegedly possessing illegal drugs.
The AXCP said in a statement that Mammadzada's detention was politically motivated.
Also on March 19, the Baku Court Of Appeals rejected the appeal of another AXCP activist, Elnur Hasanov, against his pretrial detention. Hasanov, who was arrested in November for alleged illegal drugs possession, had requested a transfer to house arrest.
Hasanov insists that the case against him is politically motivated.
Prosecutors on March 18 asked a court in Baku to sentence another AXCP member, Elxan Aliyev, to seven years in prison on charges of fraud and forgery, which Aliyev and his supporters have rejected as politically motivated.
At least five AXCP members are currently serving prison terms on various charges that the party calls politically motivated.
Another court in the Azerbaijani capital on March 19 extended pretrial detention for the editor of the Kanal 13 independent online TV station, Aziz Orucev, and reporter Samo Eminov to at least two more months.
Orucev was arrested in November on a charge of illegal property construction. He was later additionally charged with smuggling.
Eminov was detained in late December on smuggling charges.
Both Orucev and Eminov maintain their innocence, calling the cases against them retaliation for their investigative reports.
Critics of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's government say authorities in the oil-rich Caspian Sea state frequently seek to silence dissent by jailing opposition activists, journalists, and civil-society advocates on trumped-up charges.
Azerbaijani officials have insisted that there are no political prisoners in the tightly controlled South Caucasus state.
Aliyev has ruled Azerbaijan with an iron fist since 2003, taking over from his father, Heydar Aliyev, who served as president for a decade.
With reporting by Turan
EU's Borrell Wants To Use 90 Percent Of Frozen Russian Asset Revenues To Buy Arms For Ukraine
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says that he will propose that the EU use 90 percent of the revenues from Russian assets frozen in Europe to buy arms for Ukraine via the European Peace Facility fund.
The EU's top diplomat told reporters in Brussels on March 19 that he would propose that the remaining 10 percent be transferred to the EU budget to be used to boost the capacity of the Ukrainian defense industry.
He said he would submit the proposal to EU member states on March 20, ahead of an EU summit starting the next day.
Kyrgyz Officials Acquitted In High-Profile Citizenship Case
A Bishkek court said on March 19 that it had a day earlier acquitted Farid Niyazov, the former chief of the presidential office, Busurmankul Tabaldiev, the former chief of the State Committee for National Security, and Ernis Apilov, the former chief of the state commission on citizenship, of charges of illegally granting Kyrgyz citizenship to 10 Turkish nationals, including Orhan Inandi. Turkish-Kyrgyz educator Inandi was abducted by Turkish agents in Kyrgyzstan in 2021 and taken to Turkey, where he was sentenced to 21 years in prison last year on a charge of "establishing of an armed terrorist group,” which rights groups call politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Senior Iranian Cleric Accused Of Corruption In Land Deal
Kazem Seddiqi, Tehran's temporary Friday Prayers Imam, and his sons have been accused by a local journalist of having acquired several thousand square meters of prime real estate in the Iranian capital's northern districts, which he denies.
According to documents published by Iranian journalist Yashar Soltani, Seddiqi and his children acquired of a lush 4,200 square meter garden in Tehran's Ozgol area.
Soltani's research appears to show that around two decades ago, Seddiqi laid the foundations for the Ozgol Seminary on an expansive 20,000 square meter site near Tajrish, a significant portion of which was under the stewardship of the Endowments Organization and Tehran Municipality, a semigovernmental body in Iran responsible for overseeing all endowments that do not have a designated guardian.
The documents appear to further show that in 2022, a section of the land measuring 4,200 square meters was transferred to a company allegedly owned by Seddiqi and his two sons, Mohammad Mehdi and Mohammad Hossein.
Seddiqi has rejected the accusations claiming signatures on the documentation are forged and that a trusted associate had fraudulently registered the institution under his name without his consent.
In his most recent public appearance during Friday Prayers on March 16, Seddiqi lauded the "financial discipline" of President Ebrahim Raisi's administration while chastising “the wealthy” for their electoral apathy with record-low turnout in elections on March 1 for a new parliament, or Majlis, and a new Assembly of Experts.
Seddiqi has come under fire from political figures, media personalities aligned with reformers, and even some government allies who are skeptical of his insistence that the land was appropriated unbeknownst to him.
The delay in Seddiqi's rebuttal to the forgery allegations has fueled further speculation and demands for his resignation or dismissal on grounds of either malfeasance or incompetence. Additionally, there are calls for a thorough investigation of the matter.
Friday Prayer leaders across all Iranian cities are appointed by the supreme leader of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and hold substantial influence.
In recent years, numerous figures closely linked to the supreme leader have been embroiled in scandals involving financial corruption. Though some have faced trials, the effectiveness of these legal proceedings and the subsequent enforcement of their sentences have been met with skepticism.
In one high-profile case, Akbar Tabari, a former senior official within Iran's judiciary, was released from prison in June 2023 after serving less than three years of a 58-year sentence for financial corruption.
Iran is among the world's most corrupt nations, according to Transparency International, which ranked it 149 out of 180 countries in its 2023 Corruption Perception Index.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Navalnaya Tells World Not To Recognize Putin As 'Legitimate' Leader
Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, has urged the international community to refuse to recognize President Vladimir Putin as a "legitimate" leader of the country after elections last weekend that have "no meaning."
Talking to her supporters in a video message posted on social media on March 19, Navalnaya urged them to "not give up" in opposing Putin, who easily won the vote with more than 87 percent of the ballots in the absence of rival candidates after having any potential challenger jailed or barred from running.
"The result of this election has no meaning. Putin wants to show the world that he apparently has huge support," Navalnaya said.
"These elections are over but nothing is finished. On the contrary, we should gather our strength and work harder than ever before," she added.
Putin claimed a fifth presidential term with a landslide victory in a tightly controlled March 15-17 election, which has been condemned by the West as neither free nor fair, as he sought to prove overwhelming popular support for his full-scale invasion of Ukraine and increasingly repressive policies.
The 71-year old Putin -- who has ruled as either president or prime minister since 2000 -- is set to surpass Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s nearly 30-year reign by the end of his new term to become the longest-serving Russian leader in more than two centuries.
Independent election observers were barred from working at this year’s presidential election for the first time in post-Soviet history, experts said. Russian elections have been notorious for ballot stuffing and other irregularities.
In the video, Navalnaya praised those Russians who participated in the Noon Against Putin protest on March 17, which was organized by Navalny's associates across Russia and in other countries.
"You are the winners of the event that the Kremlin positions as a vote. There were so many of you -- brave, free, and fair people all around Russia, who came at Noon Against Putin to the polling stations. I am thankful to each and every one of you," Navalnaya said.
"Putin wants to appear to the world as if he has enormous support. But you, those who came to the polling stations at 12 p.m., are more persuasive than any false percentages [of support for Putin]," Navalnaya emphasized, adding that although the election is over, "nothing has ended" regarding "the fight against the regime."
"We proved that Putin is not our president," Navalnaya said, adding "we will work so that nobody in the world recognizes Putin as a legitimate president, nobody sits with him at a negotiating table, so that they fight against Putin's mafia like they fight against an organized criminal group, so that they understand that Putin is not Russia."
Navalnaya, who is now living outside of Russia, vowed to continue her late husband's fight for "a wonderful Russia of the future" after the outspoken Kremlin critic died on February 16 in one of Russia's most notorious prisons in the Arctic.
Navalnaya and her husband's associates, along with several Western governments, have blamed Putin for the Kremlin critic's death, which occurred under mysterious circumstances while he was serving time in prison for what are widely believed to be trumped up charges.
13 Miners Trapped Underground After Landslide In Russia's Far East
Vasily Orlov, the governor of Russia's Far Eastern region of Amur, said on March 19 that rescue teams were trying to establish contact with 13 miners trapped underground after an overnight landslide at a mine belonging to a major goldmining company. The emergency situation was announced in the region, where rescue workers are gathering from the regions of Sakha-Yakutia, Khabarovsk, and Primorye. A probe has been launched into possible violations of safety regulations. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Austin Vows United States 'Will Not Let Ukraine Fail'
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said his country will continue to back Ukraine in its fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion even though a critical $60-billion military aid package remains stuck in the U.S. House of Representatives due to Republican opposition.
“The United States will not let Ukraine fail,” Austin told representatives from some 50 allies of Ukraine on March 19 at the start of a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
The monthly UDCG meeting, also known as the Ramstein Format, discusses ways to beef up military support for embattled Ukrainian forces as they struggle to stave off Russia's advance on the eastern front while rationing dwindling supplies of artillery ammunition.
“Ukraine’s troops face harsh conditions and hard fighting. And Ukraine’s civilians endure a constant barrage of Russian missiles and Iranian drones. But Ukraine won’t back down. And neither will the United States,” said Austin, who is on his first overseas trip since receiving treatment for prostate cancer.
He also repeated that 315,000 Russian troops had been killed or wounded since the start of the war and said the invasion had cost Moscow $211 billion so far.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Austin said that Ukraine's survival "is in danger” and that he remains "fully determined to keep U.S. security assistance and ammunition flowing," calling it a "matter of survival and sovereignty for Ukraine, and...a matter of honor and security for America."
During the meeting, leaders from other countries promised new aid for Ukraine.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a 500 million-euro ($543 million) package that includes 10,000 rounds of ammunition as well as 100 armored vehicles and 100 transport vehicles. The ammunition will be delivered to Ukraine very soon, Pistorius said.
"We are helping Ukraine with what it needs most in its defense against Russian aggression," he said.
Asked ahead of the meeting if Germany would reverse its refusal to supply Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles, Pistorius said there was "no news" about it.
As the $60 billion package remains stuck in the House, the United States on March 12 announced a one-off military aid package for Ukraine of $300 million. The amount came from the Pentagon, which had saved money on contracts, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan has said. The $300 million represents a rounding error in the Pentagon's roughly $840 billion budget.
European military aid for Ukraine has become critical for the embattled Ukrainian troops facing an enemy vastly superior in numbers and in the amount of artillery ammunition used daily on the battlefield.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov told RFE/RL in an interview that in the next two weeks Ukraine will receive aid from its partners that will "suit our troops."
Umerov said the focus of the UDCG meeting was artillery, air defense, and everything related to Ukraine's need for missiles.
"We got that help and we're leaving with results," Umerov told RFE/RL. "I hope that in the near future -- within 15 days -- the unloading will already begin."
He said Ukraine also plans to increase its own production of munitions.
Asked to assess the risk of a Russian offensive from the north, Umerov said the Ukrainian military was ready for a potential attack.
"We have been fighting for 10 years now.... We are building all lines of defense," he said, adding that the same topic was discussed on March 18 in Wiesbaden, Germany, with partners who are helping strengthen Ukraine's engineering component.
On March 18, the European Council approved the creation of the Ukraine Assistance Fund and earmarked 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) for it. "With the fund, we will continue to support Ukraine to defend itself from Russia’s war of aggression with whatever it takes and for as long as we need to," the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell said in a statement on March 18.
The funds will be used for the provision of both "lethal and non-lethal military equipment and training," it said.
Russian artillery, meanwhile, continued to wreak havoc in eastern Ukraine, where daily shelling has exacted a mounting death toll among Ukrainian civilians.
Russian shelling killed three civilians in Ukraine's southern region of Kherson, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on March 19, adding that two high-rise residential buildings were damaged during the shelling.
In the Donetsk region, one man was killed and five others were wounded by Russian shelling on March 19, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Telegram.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Moldova Expels Russian Diplomat After Transdniester Voting
Moldova's Foreign Ministry says it has declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata after Moscow's embassy opened polling stations in separatist Transdniester during the weekend's Russian presidential election. The ministry said in a statement on March 19 that it had summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov to protest the move. "In this context, the ambassador was officially notified that one of the embassy employees was declared persona non grata on the territory of the Republic of Moldova and must leave the country," the ministry said in a statement. Moldova had approved the opening of only one polling station at the embassy in Chisinau. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
U.S. Bans Entry To Officials Of North Macedonia, Kosovo Over Suspicion Of Corruption
A former special prosecutor and a current presidential candidate in North Macedonia have been banned from entering the United States for their involvement in "corrupt acts" to benefit themselves.
Former chief special prosecutor Katica Janeva and presidential candidate Stevco Jakimovski, who is the mayor of the city of Karposh, are the two officials who have been blacklisted, the State Department said in a statement on March 18.
The State Department also banned Xhabir Zharku, the former mayor of the city of Kacanik in Kosovo, from entering the United States.
"Their actions undermined the rule of law and the public’s faith in their respective governments’ democratic institutions and public processes," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in the statement.
The travel bans "reaffirm the U.S. commitment to supporting the rule of law and strengthening democratic institutions throughout the Balkans," Miller said.
Janeva used her political influence and official power for personal benefit, Miller said, adding that there was credible information that she solicited and accepted a bribe to influence a prosecution under her purview.
Miller said Jakimovski and Zharku used their positions to interfere with procurement processes.
He added that the State Department also banned entry to the United States to the immediate family members of Janeva and Jakimovski, namely Jakimovski’s two adult sons, Goce Jakimovski and Damjan Jakimovski, and Janeva’s spouse and adult son, Venci Janev and Lazar Janev.
U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia Angela Ageler said on X, formerly Twitter, that the decision to ban the three officials should come as no surprise.
"The United States will continue to name officials of any party, branch of government, or community engaged in significant corruption. The people of North Macedonia deserve justice and accountability from their institutions to stop the tide of criminal behavior and stem the cancer of corruption," Ageler said.
Janeva is already serving a seven-year prison sentence for abuse of authority in a racketeering case. Her sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court in June 2022.
Jakimovski is the president of the Civic Option for Macedonia (GROM) party and intends to run for president of North Macedonia in elections scheduled for April 24. He handed over petitions carrying thousands of signatures to the State Election Commission on March 18.
Jakimovski was charged with corruption in 2019, including "abuse of an official position and authority" and "illegal construction." He was accused of abusing his position in public procurement proceedings and other crimes related to privatization in North Macedonia.
