Pakistan Ex-PM Khan Granted Two-Week Bail After Freed From Arrest
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 12 was granted release on bail for two weeks by judges in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, a day after the Supreme Court ruled as unlawful his arrest that sparked a wave of deadly unrest across the south Asian nation.
"The Islamabad High Court has given a two-week bail and also ordered (Pakistan's anti-corruption agency) not to arrest Imran Khan during this time," lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told the media after the hearing.
Babar Awan, the head of Khan's legal team, told reporters the former prime minister was now "a free man."
The Islamabad High Court ruled to grant Khan interim bail in one of multiple corruption cases against him as he appeared before judges to learn whether or not he would be rearrested and kept in custody following the Supreme Court's decision on May 10, a day after he was arrested.
Khan has been at odds with Pakistan's powerful military establishment ever since he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April last year.
He has been leading the opposition since his ouster, which he claimed was part of a plot by the current government and the United States. Both deny involvement.
Khan has rejected the multiple corruption cases opened against him as politically motivated.
His arrest on May 9 came a day after he accused a senior army general of being involved in an attempt on his life last year.
The 70-year-old former cricket star-turned-Islamist politician still enjoys huge popularity among Pakistanis as the main opposition leader.
His arrest enraged his legions of supporters, who went on a rampage in several regions of Pakistan, clashing with security forces, attacking military installations, and burning down buildings housing state institutions.
At least eight people have been killed in the unrest and some 2,000 have been arrested for violence since May 9, when he was grabbed from an Islamabad court and detained by the anti-corruption body NAB in an alleged land fraud case.
The government ordered the deployment of troops to quell the turmoil in some regions, including Khan's home province of Punjab and the volatile northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.
Several senior leaders from Khan's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party were arrested, including Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar, after the military said it held the PTI responsible for the turmoil.
On May 11, a three-judge bench at the Supreme Court heard Khan's petition to be freed and ruled that his arrest had been illegal, ordering his immediate release, but advised the former prime minister to cooperate with the anticorruption agency investigating charges against him.
The elections commission in October disqualified Khan from holding public office for five years after a court established his guilt in a separate case known as Tosha Khana in which he is accused of profiting from state gifts received during his term as prime minister. He rejected the charges.
Khan was wounded in a gun attack in November while leading a political march toward Islamabad. One of Khan’s supporters was killed and several others were wounded in that shooting.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Noted Russian Scientist Placed Under House Arrest On Charge Of Financing An Extremist Group
A court in the city of Pereslavl-Zalessky, about 140 kilometers northwest of Moscow, on May 12 placed noted Russian physicist and mathematician Sergei Abramov under house arrest on a charge of financing an unspecified extremist group. The 66-year-old scientist is a member of the Russian Academy of Sciences. He is known among computer scientists around the world for his contributions to the development of supercomputers. In the past, Abramov's name was mentioned among individuals who support jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Two Women From Karelia Flee Russia Fearing For Safety After Anti-War Posts
Two women from Russia's northwestern region of Karelia, Anna Trusova, 57, and Irina Nippolainen, 59, have fled the country after authorities launched a probe against them in March, accusing them of public calls for actions compromising Russia's national security. The women told RFE/RL that the probe was linked to their online posts condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They said they are currently in an unspecified former Soviet republic but gave no further details. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled Russia since Moscow launched the invasion in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Russia's Jailed Former 'Aluminum King' Gets Additional Prison Term In 2005 Murder Case
A court in Siberia on May 12 sentenced jailed businessman Anatoly Bykov to 11 years in prison for his involvement in ordering the assassination of a rival businessman in 2005. Bykov, once one of the most powerful men in Siberia, is already serving a 13-year prison term for ordering the murder of two men in 1994. The court ruled that the two sentences will be served in part concurrently, meaning he will spend 17 years in prison. Bykov, who once co-owned the Krasnoyarsk Aluminum Plant and was a regional lawmaker, had the nickname of Russia's Aluminum King. He calls all charges against him politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Turkey Reports Progress On Ukraine Grain Deal
Turkey says talks to extend a deal allowing grain exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea following the Russian invasion are nearing an agreement before it expires on May 18. "We are heading toward an agreement on the extension of the grain deal," Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement. Akar was referring to talks in Istanbul this week between officials from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations. In addition to the longer extension of the deal, the meeting focused on a United Nations proposal to resume Russia's ammonia exports along the Togliatti-Odesa pipeline, the UN said.
China Sending Special Envoy To Visit Ukraine, Russia
China will send a special envoy to Ukraine, Russia, and other European nations from May 15. Li Hui, China's ambassador to Russia from 2009 to 2019, is the highest-ranking Chinese diplomat to visit Ukraine since Moscow's large-scale invasion last year. From Ukraine to the Middle East, Beijing in recent months has sought to position itself as a mediator with a leading role in solving the world's crises. But while China says it is a neutral party on the Ukraine war, it has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow for the invasion. More than a year into the war, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky by phone last month.
Zelenskiy's Office Denies He Made Request For Eurovision Speech
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office on May 12 denied it had requested that he address the Eurovision song contest final scheduled for May 13 in Liverpool, England. The European Broadcasting Union, the organizer of the pan-European contest, said in a statement on May 12 that it had refused a request by Zelenskiy, citing the competition's "nonpolitical nature." "The office of the President of Ukraine did not contact the organizers of the Eurovision song contest to offer Volodymyr Zelensky's online address during the finals or at any other stage of the contest," spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov, wrote on Facebook on May 12. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
U.S., German Officials Discuss Efforts To Counter Russian Sanctions Evasion
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on May 12, underscoring the importance of working together to counter evasion of Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury said. Yellen and Lindner met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven finance officials meeting in Niigata, Japan, where U.S. officials have called for redoubled support of Ukraine. The United States and a broad coalition of other countries have provided significant economic, security, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, while using sanctions and export controls to impose heavy economic costs on Russia. To read the original story by Reuters. click here.
Erdogan Rival Accuses Russia Of 'Deep Fake' Campaign Ahead Of Presidential Vote
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main election rival of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, issued a warning to Russia, accusing it of releasing fake material on social media ahead of the May 14 ballot. Kilicdaroglu, who has a slight lead over Erdogan according to opinion polls, did not specify the material. A third presidential candidate, Muharrem Ince, withdrew from the race May 11 citing a faked "character assassination" carried out online. Kilicdaroglu accused Turkey's "Russian friends" of responsibility for "the release in this country yesterday of montages, plots, deep fake content. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
HRW Raises Alarm Over Surge In Iran Executions
Human Rights Watch on May 12 said a dramatic recent rise in the number of executions in Iran amounts to "a serious violation of the right to life" and urged condemnation by the international community. "Since late April, the Iranian authorities have executed at least 60 people, including an Iranian-Swedish national on alleged terror-related charges," HRW said in a statement. “The international community should unequivocally condemn this terrifying trend and press Iranian officials to halt these executions,” said HRW's Tara Sepehri Far, adding that Iran uses executions "against its own people, who are demanding fundamental change." To read the original statement by HRW, click here.
Ukraine Claims Advances In Bakhmut As Battle For The Eastern City In Full Swing
Ukraine claimed some advances in Bakhmut on May 12 as its forces fought pitched battles with Russian troops for the control of the Donetsk city that has been the focal point of Moscow's push in the Donbas amid Kyiv's preparations for a long-anticipated counteroffensive.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces advances 2 kilometers in the city area without ceding any ground to the Russians.
Malyar at the same time said claims by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin-connected chief of the Wagner mercenary group that has been at the forefront of Moscow's months-long assault on Bakhmut, that his fighters did not receive enough ammunition were not true and were meant to justify Russian losses in Bakhmut.
"The enemy gives false information about the lack of weapons, probably aimed at justifying the real situation. And the real situation this week is that despite the presence of weapons the enemy failed to materialize their plans, the enemy suffered great losses of manpower, and our defenders advanced 2 kilometers in the direction of Bakhmut; we did not lose a single position in Bakhmut this week," Malyar wrote.
In a letter published by press service on May 12, Prigozhin urged Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to come and personally "assess the situation" in Bakhmut. Prigozhin claimed Wagner controls 95 percent of Bakhmut but that flanks under the control of Russian armed forces had been "successfully counterattacked" by Ukrainian forces.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian defenders repelled 44 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours in Bakhmut, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported earlier on May 12, adding that Moscow's forces continued pounding the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line, which has seen the fiercest fighting over the past several months.
Russia on May 11 had denied the reports of Ukrainian advances in several areas, including Bakhmut, although such reports came from pro-Moscow military bloggers and from Prigozhin himself, who went so far as to claim on May 11 that Ukraine's counteroffensive was already under way.
The Russian Defense Ministry denied the reports, saying the "overall situation in the area of the special military operation is under control," while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov put on an optimistic face, saying Moscow's special military operation against Ukraine -- the term used by Russia to refer to its large-scale invasion -- is "very difficult" but certain goals have been achieved.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on May 11 said in an interview with European broadcasters that Kyiv is delaying the start of the counteroffensive because it lacks enough Western weapons to succeed without suffering too many casualties.
Zelenskiy said it's possible that "we can go forward and be successful," the BBC reported.
"But we'd lose a lot of people. I think that's unacceptable," he was quoted as saying. "So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time.... In terms of equipment, not everything has arrived yet."
Ukraine's preparations for a counteroffensive received an important boost on May 11 when Britain announced it was supplying long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, giving Kyiv the capability to hit Russian troops well behind front lines.
Defense Minister Ben Wallace confirmed to British lawmakers that the the United Kingdom will donate Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.
WATCH: Ukrainian troops say they continue to face intense artillery strikes from Russian forces who fire up to 500 shells a day. Current Time's Andriy Kuzakov reported from near Bakhmut on the fighting and efforts to treat the wounded.
"The use of Storm Shadow will allow Ukraine to push back Russian forces based within Ukrainian sovereign territory," he added without specifying how many are being delivered.
Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of more than 250 kilometers, give Ukraine the capacity to strike well behind Russian front lines and as far as Moscow-occupied Crimea.
British media reports said Kyiv had promised not to use the missiles to strike inside Russia's territory.
The Kremlin threatened "appropriate" measures to respond to London's move.
"It will demand an appropriate response from our military that will definitely make the decisions required in military terms," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Reuters, AFP, BBC, and dpa
Human Rights Group Outraged Over Appointment Of Iran's UN Ambassador To Chair Forum
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) has expressed outrage over the appointment of Iran’s UN ambassador to serve as chairman of the UN Human Rights Council’s 2023 Social Forum. CHRI Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi said in a statement on May 11 the appointment of Ali Bahreini at a time when the council is investigating the deaths of hundreds of peaceful protesters in Iran “reflects a shocking ethical blindness.” CHRI called for the immediate retraction of the appointment. The Social Forum, scheduled for November, is to focus on the contribution of science, technology, and innovation to promote human rights. To read the Center for Human Rights in Iran's statement, click here.
Bosnia Approves Negotiations For Construction Of Two Pipelines To Deliver Gas From Russia, Azerbaijan
The Council of Ministers of Bosnia-Herzegovina on May 11 approved negotiations on building two new pipelines to supply gas from Russia and Azerbaijan via Serbia and Croatia.
The negotiations are to cover the possible construction of the New Eastern Interconnection gas pipeline, which would enable the purchase of gas from Russia that would be delivered via Serbia.
According to earlier announcements, Russian Gazprom is expected to participate under an agreement signed in 2021 by the Serbian public company Srbijagas and Gas-Res, a company owned by the Bosnian entity of Republika Srpska. The construction cost is estimated at 250 million euros and Gazprom is expected to fund the project.
The government of Republika Srpska and Gas-Res did not respond to RFE/RL's inquiry about how much money it intended to spend on the construction of the gas pipeline.
The question of how ownership of the pipeline would be regulated also remains unclear.
In 2019, Republika Srpska declared the pipeline a "national project of strategic importance." Gas imported through it would be exclusively for consumers in the Republika Srpska.
The second planned gas pipeline to be negotiated is the Southern Interconnection. It would traverse Croatia and deliver gas from Azerbaijan to Bosnia.
The construction of the Southern Interconnection is supported by the United States and the European Union as a project that would reduce Bosnia’s dependence on Russian gas.
The estimated cost of the planned 180-kilometer pipeline is about 100 million euros, and plans call for it to be financed using a loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
Borjana Kristo, chairwoman of the Council of Ministers, said both projects were supported by a consensus among members of the council. She said the projects aim to "ensure more sources of natural gas supply for the benefit of all Bosnian residents."
A commission was appointed for negotiations of the Eastern Interconnection, while in the case of the Southern Interconnection, the Bosnian federation was asked to pass a law on that gas pipeline urgently, so that a commission could also be elected.
The members of the tripartite presidency, Zeljko Komsic and Denis Becirevic, announced that they will not allow the projects without the prior adoption of the state-level law on gas.
Bosnia-Herzegovina is obliged to adopt the law under agreements it signed with the European Energy Community. The absence of this legislation is one reason why Bosnia has been designated for sanctions by the European Energy Community since the end of 2020.
Sanctioned Russian Cargo Ship Loaded With Weapons After Docking In South Africa, U.S. Ambassador Says
The U. S. ambassador to South Africa has accused the country of providing weapons to Russia in a possible breach of South Africa’s declared neutrality in the war in Ukraine.
The weapons were loaded onto a Russian cargo ship that docked secretly at a naval base near Cape Town for three days in December and were then transported to Russia, Ambassador Reuben Brigety said on May 11, according to reports of his comments carried by South African news outlets.
“We are confident that weapons were loaded onto that vessel, and I would bet my life on the accuracy on that assertion,” the ambassador said during a briefing with reporters, according to a video released by Newzroom Afrika, a local news channel.
“The arming of the Russians is extremely serious, and we do not consider this issue to be resolved, and we would like SA to [begin] practicing its nonalignment policy,” he said.
State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters that the United States has serious concerns about the docking of the ship, which is under U.S.-imposed sanctions. Washington has raised concerns about the weapons directly with multiple South African officials.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was in Cape Town answering questions in parliament when a lawmaker asked him to respond to Brigety’s allegation. The president replied that “the matter is being looked into, and in time we will be able to speak about it.”
Ramaphosa’s office called the allegations “disappointing” and warned that the remarks “undermine the spirit of cooperation and partnership” between U.S. and South African government officials who had been discussing the matter.
The cargo vessel caused speculation when it docked in early December at the Simon’s Town naval base. Cargo vessels routinely dock at Cape Town’s civilian harbor, not the naval base.
Opposition member of parliament Kobus Marais demanded answers from the government at the time, saying that goods had been offloaded and onloaded during overnight hours while the ship was docked at the base.
The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control added the cargo ship, the Lady R, to its sanctions list last year for alleged weapons shipments.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and CNN
Iranian Supreme Court Upholds Deaths Sentences Of Three Protesters
Iran's Supreme Court has upheld the death sentences of Majid Kazemi, Saeed Yaqoubi, and Saleh Mirhashemi, all three of whom were arrested during the recent nationwide protests and charged with "waging war against God," a crime often applied to political dissidents.
The trio were implicated in an incident on November 16, 2022, during which two Basij paramilitary force members and a law enforcement officer were fatally shot in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. The clash occurred at the height of widespread protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September while she was in police custody for allegedly breaking Islamic hijab rules.
Amir Kazemi, Majid Kazemi's cousin, informed RFE/RL’s Radio Farda of the court decision and said the only evidence presented were the defendants' self-incriminating confessions, which were obtained under duress.
He added that the legal representatives assigned to the case were consistently denied access to their clients by the court. Meanwhile, the lawyers themselves have received numerous anonymous death threats for defending the three.
Kazemi said that in its decision, the court noted that if the victims' families were to give their consent, leniency may be applied. However, he also pointed out the specific charge that led to the death sentences “is waging war against God, and not on the charge of murder,” suggesting a change in the sentence is unlikely.
Human rights organizations have strongly objected to death sentences being issued against protesters in Iran after "sham trials" that are often rushed through the courts.
Authorities have warned for months after unrest broke out following Amini's death that they will react harshly to any dissent. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render the death penalty in trials for those arrested during the protests, which are seen as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since it took power in 1979.
So far, Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing at least four protesters.
Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested -- after being convicted of killing two members of Iran's security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
Reflecting on the execution of Majidreza Rahnavard, Kazemi expressed his family's growing apprehension over the situation. They fear that after Majid Kazemi's quick trial authorities may also hold a rushed execution without the opportunity for a proper appeal or retrial.
Iran has seen a surge in executions in recent months, a trend that has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation.
The High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on May 9 called the statistics "frightening" and demanded a halt to executions by the Islamic republic. He said Iran has executed an average of 10 people per week this year.
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to instill fear in society rather than to combat crime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Wagner Mercenary Chief Prigozhin Says Ukraine's Counteroffensive Is Under Way
Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin says Ukraine's highly anticipated counteroffensive against Russian invasion is under way, claiming that Ukrainian armed forces plan to move further to the north and south if they take control of Bakhmut, the city in the eastern Donetsck region that has been an epicenter of heavy fighting for months.
Prigozhin issued his audio statement on May 11 on Telegram shortly after the BBC published an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which he said his armed forces need more time to get ready for the counteroffensive.
Prigozhin accused Zelenskiy of "double-crossing" and said the counteroffensive is in "full swing." In the area of Bakhmut, he said Ukrainian armed forces "are hitting our flanks and, unfortunately, in some places they are being successful."
He said that if Ukrainian units take Bakhmut, they will move further to attack Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region and Russia's Bryansk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine.
"Therefore, Ukraine's offensive has begun. All [Ukrainian units] that have gone through trainings and received all necessary weapons, equipment, the tanks, and all the rest have been fully involved in the military actions," Prigozhin said. He again lambasted the Russian Defense Ministry for what he called a reluctance to provide Wagner troops with necessary ammunition.
"Wagner continues to carry out military missions in a horrible deficiency of shells, ammunition hunger, because all promises by the Defense Ministry have not been met," Prigozhin emphasized, adding that he would at a later point elaborate on how his troops manage to fight without ammunition.
Both Ukraine and Russia's Defense Ministry have yet to confirm or deny Prigozhin's comments.
Russia has suffered about 200,000 casualties during the 14-month war, according to Western estimates, and continues to lose dozens a day in Bakhmut, which Russian forces have been trying to take since last summer.
Rights Group Alleges Kurdish Prisoner Beaten, Tortured To Death In Tehran Prison
Human rights watchdog Hengaw says Saman Darvishi, a Kurdish prisoner held at Iran’s Evin prison, has died with the cause of death attributed to assault and torture by Iranian security forces.
Darvishi's death, which Hengaw said occurred on May 9, follows a year of reports that he suffered severe beatings and torture while incarcerated for theft and allegedly injuring a police officer during his arrest. The group also noted that Darvishi had previously fallen into a coma after being beaten by guards.
Hengaw did not reveal the source of the report it received on Darvishi's death.
Darvishi was arrested on theft charges last year and was serving time at Fashafuyeh prison. He also served a three-year stint at the Central Karaj prison on similar charges.
Hengaw's report highlights widespread concerns over the treatment of prisoners in Iranian prisons. Deaths allegedly resulting from beatings and torture are not uncommon, but official authorities often dismiss the accounts and attribute the deaths to other causes.
International human rights organization Amnesty International has consistently spotlighted the issue of prisoner deaths in Iran, often pointing to the lack of government accountability and oversight.
Recent data from Hengaw shows that at least 16 prisoners, including 11 Kurdish inmates, have died over the past five months from suspected beatings and torture.
Hana, another human rights organization, reported the May 10 arrest of Fatemeh Moqaddami. the mother of Adris Faqihi, a member of the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK).
She was detained while staging a protest against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence agency in Urmia over her son, who reportedly vanished following a clash between the PJAK and the IRGC in Bukan in July 2022. His arrest by government forces was confirmed several months later.
The PJAK, an outlawed group seeking self-governance for Iran's Kurds and with known links to Turkey's militant Kurdistan Workers Party, operates in the northern Iraqi border area alongside other armed Kurdish groups.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Lifting Of Visas, Flight Ban Highlight Georgia's Precarious Relations With Moscow
Reactions in Georgia have been mixed after Russia announced it was abolishing visas for Georgian nationals and lifting a ban on direct flights to the South Caucasus nation, with members of the government welcoming the announcement while the president and others denounced it, highlighting the complicated, and often rocky, relations between Moscow and Tbilisi.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 10 signed two decrees, one allowing Georgian nationals to enter Russia without visas starting from May 15, unless they are coming to work in Russia for more than 90 days. The second decree lifted a ban on direct flights by Russian airlines to Georgia that Moscow unilaterally imposed in 2019 after a wave of anti-Kremlin protests in Georgia.
Hours after that announcement, Russia's Transport Ministry said Russian airlines would operate seven flights weekly between Moscow and Tbilisi. It said Russia wanted "to facilitate the conditions for communication and contacts."
The European Union, United States, Canada, and other states have banned Russian airlines from entering their airspace since Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Relations between Russia and Georgia have been on edge for years.
The two countries fought a brief war in 2008 over South Ossetia, a Russian-backed breakaway region of Georgia. The two countries have had no formal diplomatic ties since that war, which ended with Georgia not only losing control of South Ossetia but Abkhazia, as well. Russia has troops stationed in both regions.
Georgia voted in favor of all international resolutions condemning Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. It has also provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid and taken in thousands of war refugees. At the same time, the Black Sea country of 3.7 million has been a top destination for Russians fleeing the partial mobilization that Putin announced in September 2022 and the worsening general crackdown in Russia.
In June 2022, the European Commission declined granting Georgia EU candidate status, instead urging it to carry out a series of reforms. In March, amid large street protests, Georgia's government abandoned efforts to pass a draft law regulating so-called foreign agents. Critics said the bill was like a Russian law used to undermine civil society there, and that it was symbolic of an authoritarian shift in Georgia.
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said in a post on Twitter on May 10 that Putin’s dual decrees were “another provocation.”
"Resuming direct flights and lifting visa ban with Georgia is unacceptable as long as Russia continues its aggression on Ukraine and occupies our territory," she wrote.
Zurabishvili, whose post is largely ceremonial, has often accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of having ties to Moscow since being elected with its backing in 2018.
Echoing those concerns, Teona Akubardia, deputy chairwoman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security, told RFE/RL's Georgian Service that the Kremlin action "increases the dangers" for Georgia.
"This is another test for the citizens of Georgia, how they will respond to this hostile move by Russia and how Russia will achieve its goal -- to use additional levers of influence against Georgia," she added.
Dozens of Georgians later on May 10 protested outside the Georgian Foreign Ministry building in Tbilisi hours after Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili welcomed Russia's decision, saying it "will simplify the daily living conditions of our citizens, and it will give them the chance to communicate and travel freely and easily."
Deputy Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili told reporters the announcement would significantly improve travel options for the million Georgians living in Russia.
The Kremlin announcement is a "very clear sign that Georgia is moving closer to Russia and distancing itself from the West," offered Gigi Gigiadze, a former Georgian deputy foreign minister and former ambassador to Denmark, in comments to RFE/RL's Georgian Service. "This is very bad for Georgia," Gigiadze added.
It also smacks of desperation in Moscow as it searches to find allies amid growing international isolation for its ongoing attack on Ukraine, according to Georgian political analyst Gela Vasadze.
"It is clear that the situation after February 2022 has changed dramatically. Russia has become a pariah for most economically developed countries," Vasadze told Current Time, the Russian-language network led by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
"For 22 years, Georgia has learned to live well without Russia. Georgia is absolutely economically independent from Russia. We have been receiving gas from Azerbaijan since 2007, and most of our trade is with the European Union. As for trade with Russia, this is trade exclusively with companies that are affiliated with the ruling authorities," Vasadze explained.
Reports earlier this year that the Georgian government was mulling whether to restart direct flights with Russia triggered concerns at the time in both Brussels and Washington.
"Many Western countries, including the United States, prohibit Russian aircraft from entering their airspace. We would be concerned about the resumption of flights between Russia and Georgia, given that companies at Georgian airports could be subject to sanctions if they serve aircraft subject to additional import and export controls," the U.S. State Department told the Georgian Service of Voice of America on February 2.
"The entire Western community has distanced itself from this brutal regime, and now is not the time to expand engagement with Russia."
"We are aware of the recent discussions on the possible restoration of direct flights between Russia and Georgia," Peter Stano, an EU spokesman, told the Georgian newspaper Netgazeti on February 4.
"The European Union calls on Georgia to join the sanctions imposed by the European Union and other countries against Russia in the aviation sector and to remain vigilant against any possible attempts to circumvent the sanctions."
Ukraine Presses For Extension Of Black Sea Grain Deal Amid Russian Threats To Withdraw
Representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations held talks in Istanbul on May 11 on UN proposals to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal allowing the safe export of Ukraine grain that Moscow has threatened to quit unless its demands are met.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said after the talks that the deal should be extended for a longer period and expanded.
"The UN and Turkey, as signatories of the initiative, understand that the grain initiative is critically important for global food security and must function stably. Therefore, according to their proposal, further consultations on unblocking the initiative will be continued in an online format," he said.
The UN and Turkey brokered the agreement in July 2022 to ease a global food crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The deal has helped ensure that food reaches people in poorer countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. It has been extended until May 18, but Russia has said for weeks that it will quit the pact unless its demands are met.
The UN said the meeting on May 11 discussed recent UN proposals, including the resumption of an ammonia pipeline that delivers Russian ammonia to a Ukrainian Black Sea port, a longer extension of the deal, and improvements at the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) set up in Istanbul to monitor operations and exports.
Turkey's Defense Ministry said progress was made in the talks and the parties agreed to continue four-way technical meetings on the deal.
Russia has issued a list of demands regarding its own agricultural exports that it wants met before it agrees to an extension of the deal. While those Russian exports are not subject to Western sanctions imposed following the February 2022 large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow says restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance are a barrier to shipments.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, speaking to Russian media in Istanbul, said that if Russia's demands remained unresolved then the Black Sea deal would "cease its existence" on May 18.
He added there had been no progress on the issue of reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to the SWIFT payment system. The bank is one of many disconnected from the system more than a year ago as a sanction imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine, and Russia has made a reversal of the sanction a condition of it agreeing to extend the grain deal.
With reporting by Reuters
Founder Of Belarusian Symbols Shop Gets 13 Years In Prison On High Treason Charges
A court in Minsk has sentenced a noted art manager and founder of a popular shop selling Belarusian national symbols to 13 years in prison on high treason and other charges.
Judge Zhanna Brysina of the Minsk City Court sentenced Paval Belavus on May 11 after finding him guilty of treason, leading an extremist group, calling for actions against national security, and participating in actions that blatantly disrupt social order.
Belavus, who went on trial in February, was arrested in mid-November 2021 amid a crackdown on mass anti-government protests against the official result of an August 2020 presidential election that announced the country's authoritarian ruler, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, as the winner.
The trial was held behind closed doors.
The Investigative Committee of Belarus has said that Belavus "used thoughts of cultural and historic development in openly available social networks and websites to distribute ideas of Belarusian nationalism with a goal to change the state government of Belarus."
The charge of leading an extremist group stemmed from Belavus being the head of an organization called the Belarusian Culture Council. Belarusian authorities recognized the group as extremist while Belavus was in pretrial detention for seven months.
Belavus is a well-known art manager in Belarus. In 2011, he and his colleagues established an educational platform called Art Syadziba (Art Homestead) that organized concerts, entertainment events, and lectures promoting Belarusian language and culture.
The 35-year-old Belavus is also known for his shop called Symbal.by that sells items with Belarusian national symbols. During the COVID pandemic in 2020, the shop produced and distributed medical masks among citizens and medical personnel.
In 2020, Belavus established another group called Hodna (Worthy) to promote Belarusian traditions, culture, and language among youth.
German-Iranian Charged With Tehran-Guided Arson Attempt On Synagogue
German prosecutors on May 11 charged a German-Iranian dual national for an attempted arson attack near a synagogue on the orders of the government in Tehran. Babak J. was instructed by an intermediary "acting on behalf of unknown Iranian state agencies" in November 2022 to carry out an arson attack on a synagogue in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement. Subsequently, the accused is said to have sought to convince an acquaintance to set fire to a synagogue in Dortmund using a Molotov cocktail but was refused.
Teacher In Russia Handed Prison Term For Online Criticism Of War In Ukraine
A 29-year-old history teacher in Russia's Komi Republic in the Urals has been sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison for his online posts supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's unprovoked invasion. The Second Western Military District Court sentenced Nikita Tushkanov on May 11 after finding him guilty of "the repetitive discrediting of Russia's armed forces and the justification of terrorism." Tushkanov pleaded not guilty, adding, "I will not change my position on the developments in Ukraine." He added that he considers Russia's actions in Ukraine "criminal." To read the original story by RFE/RL's North Realities, click here.
Kazakh Activist Starts Hunger Strike To Protest Jailing
Activist Vlada Yermolcheva of the rights group Oyan, Qazaqstan (Wake Up, Kazakhstan) launched a hunger strike on May 11 after a court in Almaty rejected her appeal against a 15-day jail term she was handed over the weekend, Yermolcheva's lawyer Talghat Miermanov told RFE/RL. Yermolcheva and her colleague Darkhan Sharipov were sentenced to 15 days in jail each on a charge of violating regulations for holding public events. The charge stemmed from the activists' public protests against early presidential and parliamentary elections held in November 2022 and March this year respectively. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Russia's Navalny Put In Punitive Solitary Confinement For 15th Time Since August
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has been placed in a punitive solitary confinement cell for the 15th time since August last year, his Telegram channel said on May 11. Navalny was sent to solitary confinement "as a person who is not capable of following correctional guidance," one day after he finished his previous stint in punitive confinement. Navalny's Telegram channel said after serving his new solitary confinement punishment, the Kremlin critic, who has called all of his placements in punitive confinement "politically motivated," will have served 165 days in isolation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Britain Reportedly Supplies Ukraine With Long-Range Cruise Missiles
Britain has supplied Ukraine with Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, a Western official said, which would allow its forces to hit Russian troops and logistics hubs deep behind the front line. CNN first reported the decision, citing multiple senior Western officials. It said Britain had received assurances from Kyiv that these missiles would be used only within Ukrainian territory and not inside Russia. Ukraine has been asking for months for long-range missiles, but support provided by Britain and other allies has previously been limited to shorter-range weapons. The Kremlin said the reports would require "an adequate response from our military." To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
