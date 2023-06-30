Pakistan's Imran Khan Accuses Army Of Waging 'Revenge' Campaign

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the country's powerful army of waging a "revenge" campaign against him and his political party, Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI). Khan has previously alleged that the military conspired to oust him from power last year and then plotted to assassinate him. In an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal on June 28, Khan suggested that Pakistan cannot "turn into a real democracy" until the military stops meddling in politics.