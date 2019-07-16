Pakistan Reopens Airspace To All Civilian Flights

Pakistan’s aviation authority has announced the country’s airspace has been completely reopened to civil aviation.



"With immediate effect Pakistan airspace is open for all type of civil traffic on published ATS (Air Traffic Service) routes," according to a so-called Notice to Airmen (NOTAMS) published July 16 on the authority's website.



Pakistan closed its airspace in February after a standoff with India in the wake of an attack by a Pakistan-based militant group on a police convoy in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 paramilitary police.



Both countries carried out aerial attacks over the other's territory during the standoff and warplanes fought a brief dogfight over the skies of the disputed Kashmir region.



Partial operations at Pakistani airports resumed once tensions eased but restrictions continued to affect many international carriers using Pakistani airspace.



