Pakistan's Interior Minister Says Will Quit Post After Court Ruling On Sharif

Pakistan's interior minister announced on July 27 that he will resign over differences with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's ruling party.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan told a news conference in Islamabad that he will stay on in his post only until the Supreme Court announces its decision on corruption accusations against Sharif. A decision in due on July 28.

A tribunal-appointed probe earlier this month found the wealth possessed by the Sharifs exceeds their known sources of income.

Khan said he had clashed with other members of Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz over how to tackle the Panama Papers leak, which led to the investigation into how Sharif obtained his wealth.

"I'm done with politics," he said.

Khan's family members hold powerful positions in the Pakistani military and he has often acted as a bridge between the military and Sharif, who has had rocky relations with the army during his three stints in power.

The Supreme Court has the power to dismiss Sharif as prime minister, but his party holds a majority in parliament and would in that case appoint a new prime minister.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

