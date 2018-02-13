Pakistanis Bid Farewell To 'Fearless' Rights Activist Jehangir

Pakistanis have bid farewell to human right activist and lawyer Asma Jahangir following her death by cardiac arrest.

Thousands of people attended the funeral service at Gadhafi Stadium in the eastern city of Lahore on February 13, including Jahangir's relatives, friends, lawyers, politicians, intellectuals, and rights activists.

The pro-democracy activist was to be buried at a more private ceremony later in the day.

Jahangir, a widely admired champion of human rights, died in a Lahore hospital on February 11 at the age of 66. She is survived by her husband, two daughters, and a son.

Hailing Jahangir's work for the protection of human rights, Pakistani Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on February 13 called the activist a "towering and fearless personality".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called Jahangir a "human rights giant" and praised her courage in campaigns for justice and equality for all.

Jahangir co-founded the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and was president of the Supreme Court's Bar Association. She also served as a UN special rapporteur on human rights.

A fierce defender of democracy, Jahangir was a critic of Pakistan's powerful military establishment and Islamic extremists.

In recent years, she was outspoken over the misuse of blasphemy laws that carry the death sentence.

