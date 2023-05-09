Imran Khan Supporters Protest His Arrest In Pakistan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested as he appeared in court in Islamabad in one of several corruption cases filed against him since he was removed from power more than a year ago. Spontaneous protests in Lahore, Peshawar, and other places aimed to block traffic. In front of a military compound in the city of Mardan protesters chanted “death to the Pakistani Army” accusing the military of corruption. In some cases police responded with tear gas and water cannons.