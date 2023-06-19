News
- By AFP
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan Gets Bail Extended Again In Graft Case
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's bail on corruption charges was extended again on June 19, after he urged supporters to take to the streets if he is rearrested. Khan's brief detention last month on graft charges sparked days of deadly violence as thousands of his followers rampaged through cities, setting fire to buildings and clashing with police. He was freed from custody after the Supreme Court declared the arrest illegal, but he says the government still plans to detain him to quash his momentum ahead of elections due by October.
More News
U.K. To Keep Russian Assets Frozen Until Ukraine Is Compensated
The British government announced plans to tighten its sanctions policy against Russia on June 19, including introducing legislation to keep assets frozen until Moscow has agreed to pay compensation to Ukraine. The new measures will require any individual who has been designated under the sanctions to disclose assets held in Britain. The government also said there would be a new route for frozen assets to be donated to the reconstruction of Ukraine. This would not result in individual sanctions being lifted. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Tajik Police Colonel Detained On Suspicion Of Abducting University Teacher
A top Tajik police officer has been detained on suspicion of abducting a university teacher who has been missing since June 12. The Prosecutor-General's office said on June 19 that Colonel Akmal Yusufzoda was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping of Ismail Rahmonov. Rahmonov's relatives have been looking for the body of the 38-year-old father of four in the Zarafshan River amid allegations that Yusufzoda had tied the teacher's hands together and thrown him into its waters. Sources told RFE/RL that the incident might have stemmed from a dispute between Rahmonov and Yusufzoda's wife, who works at the same university. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
In Latest Move To Stifle Civil Society, Russia Labels Agora Rights Group 'Undesirable'
The Russian Prosecutor's Office has designated prominent human rights group Agora, which has provided political and rights activists with legal advice, as "an undesirable organization" and banned its operations in the country. The move was explained by Agora's alleged "threat to the basis of the country’s constitutional order and national security." Adopted in 2012, the "undesirable organization" law was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that have forced scores of nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations to halt operations as the government stifles civil society during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
'Cryptocurrency King' Sentenced To Four Months In Jail In Montenegro For Fake Passport
A court in Montenegro has sentenced Do Kwon, the fugitive former CEO and co-founder of cryptocurrency company Terraform Labs, and his business partner to four months in jail for using forged documents. The Basic Court in Podgorica said on June 19 that Do Kwon will remain in custody as both South Korea and United States have requested his extradition. He is accused of fraud over his company's $40 billion collapse. Do Kwon said in his defense that he did not know the document he was using to travel -- a Costa Rican passport he applied for while in Singapore -- was forged. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Moldova's Consitutional Court Bans Pro-Russian Shor Party
Moldova's Constitutional Court has declared the pro-Russian Shor party "unconstitutional" and has dissolved it amid moves by the impoverished former Soviet republic to escape Moscow's orbit.
"The Ministry of Justice will appoint a commission for the liquidation of the Shor Party, which will undertake all the necessary measures for the liquidation and deletion of this party from the state register of legal entities," the president of the Constitutional Court, Nicolae Rosca, said in handing down its ruling on June 19.
He added that representatives of the party in parliament will continue to exercise their mandates, but as independent deputies without the right to affiliate with other parliamentary factions.
Party representative Marina Tauber called the ruling "shameful and unprecedented."
The party, whose leader, Ilan Shor, is a fugitive Moldovan oligarch implicated in a $1 billion bank fraud and other illicit schemes, has organized months of anti-government protests with the aim of toppling President Maia Sandu and a newly appointed Western-leaning government earlier this year.
Tensions between Chisinau and Moscow have ramped up since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, with fears that Russia could expand the war to Moldova, where up to 1,500 Russian troops are based in the breakaway pro-Moscow Transdniester region.
The Moldovan government has been critical of Russian aggression in Ukraine, with Sandu saying in May 2022 that Crimea, the Donbas, and Kyiv are all part of Ukraine.
Moldova was granted EU candidate status in June 2022 and while the country currently is not aiming to join the NATO military alliance, as neutrality is enshrined in its constitution, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said in November 2022 that that didn't have to translate into self-isolation, demilitarization, or indifference toward world affairs.
In February, Sandu announced that the Kremlin was planning a coup in her country, claiming that Ukrainian intelligence had flagged details of an alleged plot, accusations that the Kremlin denied.
Earlier this month, the United States imposed sanctions on seven members of a group linked to Shor for their role in Moscow's campaign to destabilize Moldova and instigate an insurrection.
An appeals court in Chisinau on April 14 rejected an appeal by Shor in his case and instead doubled his original sentence to 15 years. Shor, who fled the country while under house arrest pending the appeal, currently lives in Israel.
Public Outcry Forces Cancellation Of Pro-Kremlin Singer's Concert In Kazakhstan
Officials in Kazakhstan's southern Almaty region have cancelled a concert by pro-Kremlin Russian singer Grigory Leps amid a public outcry over his support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Almaty city lawmaker Erkin Raqyshev said on June 19 that the concert, scheduled to be held in the town of Qonaev on July 8, was cancelled by "popular demand." The concert's organizer, the Macao Luxury Village Resort company, confirmed the news. Leps and another Russian singer, Nikolai Baskov, have openly said that they would pay 1 million rubles (about $12,000) for every destroyed Ukrainian tank during Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
NATO Summit Will Not Formally Invite Ukraine To Join Alliance, Stoltenberg Says
NATO leaders will not issue an invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance at a summit in Vilnius in mid-July, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on June 19. "At the Vilnius summit and in the preparations for the summit, we are not discussing to issue a formal invitation," he told reporters after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, adding leaders would talk about how to move Ukraine closer to NATO. At the same time, Stoltenberg warned against accepting a frozen conflict in Ukraine in return for an end to the war. To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kazakh Journalist Who Wrote About Human Rights Killed In Georgia
Kazakh and Georgian officials say Kazakh journalist Zhanbota Tolegen was killed in the Georgian city of Telavi in late May. Tolegen's colleague Nazira Darimbet said on June 18 that she had received an official statement from Kazakhstan's Interior Ministry saying that Tolegen was killed by an acquaintance during a quarrel in Georgia's eastern region of Kakheti. Tolegen was in Georgia on a private trip. According to the ministry, Georgia's Interior Ministry informed its Kazakh counterparts that a suspect has been arrested. Mongolia-born Tolegen was well known in Kazakhstan for her articles focusing on human rights. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
More Than 600,000 People Have Fled Bosnia-Herzegovina In Past Decade
An umbrella group on migration to and from Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH) says the hobbled Balkan state that's still governed under a nearly three-decade-old peace deal has seen more than 600,000 people emigrate in the past 10 years. Mirhunisa Zukic, president of the Union for Sustainable Return and Integration in BiH, issued the warning on the eve of World Refugee Day. She cited painfully unresolved issues since conflicts that followed the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, and said young people in particular are giving up on finding any semblance of prewar life. Bosnia's population is currently estimated at around 3.2 million. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Car Explosion Injures Russian-Imposed Official Of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Region
Volodymyr Epifanov, an aide to the Russian-imposed deputy minister of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region, and his two associates were injured when his car exploded in Russian-annexed Crimea on June 19. Russian-installed officials of Crimea said Epifanov, his secretary, and bodyguard were hospitalized with burns on 30 percent of their bodies after a gas tank exploded in their car at 4 a.m. All three were hospitalized. The information could not be independently verified. Since Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February last year, several Moscow-installed officials have been killed or injured in explosions that Kyiv has not commented. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Court Bailiff Found Dead In Public Restroom In Russia's Bashkortostan
A court bailiff was found dead in a public restroom in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan. According to a preliminary investigation, Ildar Gilyazov shot himself with his service pistol early in the morning on June 19, in the town of Yermekeyevo. Local media quoted Gilyazov's parents as saying that their son might have died by suicide because of difficulties at work as he tried to quit the job twice, but his bosses rejected his resignation letters. The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into Gilyazov's death. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Kremlin Cites 'Nuances' After UN Pleads For Aid Access To Flood-Affected Southern Ukraine
The Kremlin has responded to a UN criticism over Russia's failure to allow aid access to flood-affected parts of southern Ukraine by citing security and "a lot of issues" and "many other nuances," as the humanitarian effects of a breached dam compound fighting amid the 15-month-old invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian regions continue to battle the devastating effects of the breach of the Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River on June 6 that killed dozens of people, with more still missing. The dam and its immediate surroundings have been under Russian control since early in the invasion.
The United Nations' humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, complained late on June 18 that the Russian government "has so far declined our request to access the areas under its temporary military control" in the affected regions but that the UN would "continue to engage to seek the necessary access."
"We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law," Brown said. "Aid cannot be denied to people who need it."
In addition to the flooding of dozens of communities and thousands of homes, the dam's demise cut off power supplies and access to potable water, as well as ruining crops and causing a widespread environmental disaster.
"There are a lot of issues there," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about the UN complaint, according to Reuters.
"How to cross where the line of contact is [between Russian and Ukrainian forces] and ensuring security -- you know that there is constant shelling there, constant provocations, civilian objects and people are being shelled, people are dying," Peskov said.
"That is why it is very difficult here, it is very difficult to provide security for them. And there are many other nuances," the agency quoted him as saying.
The UN nuclear watchdog said on June 16 after a visit by its chief to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine that it was unclear whether water from the Kakhovka dam's reservoir can still be pumped to the plant.
There are indications that some water from the Kakhovka dam's reservoir remains available, but it is unclear if the level is high enough to pump it for use at the plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on June 16 in a statement.
Ukrainian officials said late last week that the death toll following the bursting of the dam has risen to 16 in the region. Another 29 people were reported dead as the result of the flooding by officials in territories occupied by Moscow.
More than 3,600 people have been evacuated from the flooded areas in the Kherson and Mykolayiv regions, while 31 people were still missing, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on Telegram late on June 17.
The New York Times cited evidence suggesting the destruction of the huge Kakhovka dam in a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine resulted from an inside explosion set off by Russia, which has controlled the dam and surrounding area since early in the conflict.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Court Hands Prison Terms To Four Residents Of Occupied Crimea
A court in Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don handed prison terms to four residents of Ukraine's Russian-annexed Crimea on June 19 on terrorism charges. Mykola Lahutin, Valentyn Khoroshayev, Andriy Kuliyev, and Danylo Reshetnichenko were sentenced to prison terms between seven and 7 1/2 years on charges of plotting a terrorist attack, justification of terrorism, and illegal explosive possession. Reshetnichenko was convicted of justifying terrorism and sentenced to two years in an open penal colony. All defendants pleaded not guilty. After annexing Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have jailed on terrorism charges dozens of Crimeans who opposed the annexation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Georgian Miners' Strike Marked By Grisly Protests Enters 14th Day
Striking miners at Georgia's top producer and exporter of ferroalloys and manganese ore had not yet responded on June 19 to Georgian Manganese's effort to end a two-week labor stoppage marked by desperate protest actions by some miners, including sewing their mouths or eyelids shut. The company issued a statement a day earlier in which it offered employees a return to work at the Chiatura mines with 12-hour work days and an initial 5 percent wage hike. The striking workers are demanding 14 concessions, including a 40 percent increase in wages. State institutions including the Health Ministry have been involved in mediation. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Bank Hostage Drama In Kazakh Capital Ends With No Casualties
A man took seven employees of the Kaspi Bank hostage in the bank's building in the Kazakh capital, Astana, late on June 18, but the crisis was resolved with no casualties after special police forces stormed the premises, the Central Asian nation's Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said. According to Akhmetzhanov, the man had debts to the bank and demanded, among other things, financial support for his relatives. Local media reports identified the hostage-taker as Alikhan Muradov, who also demanded money for disabled people and families with lower incomes. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
NATO Chief Urges De-Escalation As Serbia, Kosovo Leaders Downplay Crisis Talks
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has urged a de-escalation between Balkan neighbors Serbia and its former province Kosovo as tensions simmer over ethnically divisive mayoral appointments and three Kosovar police officers detained last week by Serbian authorities.
Neither side in the recent eruption into violence in Serb-majority north Kosovo has appeared eager to meet face-to-face at an emergency meeting called for this week by Brussels, with neither the Serbian nor Kosovar leadership bowing to international pressure and EU-mediated talks toward normalization seemingly stalled.
"Our forces, the KFOR, will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure a safe and secure environment," Stoltenberg told journalists in Berlin after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on June 18 that "technically I will appear at the meeting" but added that he won't meet directly with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti.
Kurti has not yet confirmed his participation.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced plans for the urgent meeting this week on June 15, one day after the three Kosovar police officers went missing during a patrol aimed at preventing smuggling.
Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla accused Serbia of "entering the territory of Kosovo and kidnapping" the three policemen.
Belgrade said the officers were arrested "deep inside" Serbian territory.
KFOR, the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, said in an initial statement that it was unclear where the police officers were at the time of their arrest.
On June 17, the United States urged Vucic to order the immediate and unconditional release of the Kosovar police officers under what Washington described as bogus charges.
It said "their arrest and ongoing detention on spurious charges has exacerbated an already tense situation,” the U.S. State Department added.
Vucic told reporters in Belgrade on June 18 that "I consider it pointless to talk to a person who is not ready to talk."
Belgrade does not recognize the independence of its former province, and tensions have crept back up since Borrell and another EU envoy claimed a breakthrough via an oral agreement during mediated talks in March.
Late last month, violent clashes between KFOR peacekeepers and protesting Serbs in northern Kosovo injured dozens after Pristina ignored Western pleas to avoid escalation and instead tried to forcibly seat ethnic Albanian mayors after boycotted elections in the mostly Serb north.
U.S. and EU officials have encouraged a quick return to implement a three-point plan outlined by the EU aimed at normalizing relations that have kept Kosovo out of international institutions and stoked ethnic resentments decades after bloody conflicts marked by ethnic cleansing.
On June 16, the U.S. envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, said the likely scenario was that the three police officers were abducted from inside Kosovo or "inadvertently crossed the boundary."
The prosecutor’s office in the southwestern Serbian city of Kraljevo on June 16 ordered an investigation of the three Kosovo men and said they were being investigated on charges of unauthorized production, possession, carrying, and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances.
On June 17, Kosovo police told RFE/RL that two shock bombs exploded late on June 16 in North Mitrovica, causing no damages or injuries but raising tensions in the already nervous region near the Serbian border.
With additional reporting by Reuters
Kyiv Retakes Southern Village, Touts 'De-Occupation Steps' As Russia Reports Cross-Border Shelling
Intense battles were continuing on June 19 as Russian forces reportedly focused on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and Kyiv tried to dislodge Russian troops from southern areas, with Ukrainian officials confirming they have retaken their first village in Zaporizhzhya, a region that hosts a major nuclear power plant.
The confirmation that Ukraine's troops retook the village of Pyatykhatky came hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed in his regular nightly video address that his country would retake all its territory as Kyiv continues its "de-occupation steps."
Zelenskiy said late on June 18 that Russia "will lose everything for which they are destroying the future of their state."
"Russia will lose the captured territories" in Ukraine, he added.
"There is and will never be an alternative to our de-occupation steps," Zelenskiy said. "Our military is moving -- position by position, step by step, we are moving forward."
Then early on June 19, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar confirmed that Ukrainian armed forces had retaken their first village in the Zaporizhzhya region since Kyiv recently started its counteroffensive.
A day earlier, the Russian-installed governor of Ukraine' s Zaporizhzhya region, Vladimir Rogov, and Kremlin-backed reporters said Russian armed forces had left the village of Pyatykhatky, while the Russian Defense Ministry said attacks by Ukrainian forces in the village had been repelled.
Malyar said Ukrainian troops liberated 113 square kilometers in two weeks.
The Ukrainian General Staff on June 19 cited 24 "combat clashes" with Russian forces in eastern Ukraine over the previous day.
It said Russian forces continued to focus on the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.
Kyiv said there had been 59 air strikes over the previous 24 hours.
It also suggested Ukrainian offensives were continuing in the southern areas of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson, citing Russian "defensive actions" there.
WATCH: Volunteer paramedics from the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya formed an ambulance brigade after Russia launched the full-scale invasion of their country in 2022.
The head of a local people's council under Odesa's regional military administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, said Russian Black Sea submarines had attacked that region with four Kalibr missiles overnight but that all four were "destroyed" thanks to Ukrainian air-defense forces.
In Russia, the governor of the border region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said via Telegram on June 19 that seven civilians were hurt overnight when the town of Valuyki was shelled. Reuters quoted him as saying one of the nine buildings that had been damaged was on fire.
Russia exercises tight censorship to control reporting on the conflict, and RFE/RL could not immediately confirm the Belgorod report's authenticity.
Ukrainian forces have generally avoided taking responsibility for any attacks inside Russian territory since the invasion began. Individuals claiming to be disaffected Russian saboteurs have said they are behind some of the attacks in Russia that have become frequent in recent weeks.
RFE/RL cannot confirm reports of battlefield developments by either side in areas of the heaviest fighting.
The United Nations' humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, complained late on June 18 that the Russian government has declined to grant aid workers access to affected regions after the deadly breach of a major dam on the Dnieper River on June 6.
"We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law," Brown said. "Aid cannot be denied to people who need it."
Navalny Faces Additional 30 Years As Judge Starts New Trial Behind Closed Doors In Russian Prison
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny faces an additional three decades in prison in a new trial on extremism charges that the Moscow City Court decided on June 19 will be held behind closed doors.
Navalny, appearing in a makeshift courtroom at his prison in the Vladimir region some 260 kilometers east of Moscow, said he was defending himself in the case, though he also had a legal team present.
The trial is seen as yet another attempt by the Kremlin to silence one of its most prominent critics amid a nationwide crackdown on civil society during the unprovoked war against Ukraine.
The staff of the Moscow City Court traveled to Correctional Colony No. 6 for the trial, where journalists were seated in a special room with a screen to follow the trial via a video link with barely audible sound. Navalny's parents, Anatoly and Lyudmila Navalny, were allowed to be present at the trial.
As the proceedings got under way, Navalny's legal team and his co-defendant Daniel Kholodny, who is the technical director of the Navalny LIVE YouTube channel, requested the recusal of Judge Andrei Suvorov, saying the trial should be held in Moscow as they both are officially registered as residents of the Russian capital and the trial is about allegations related to Moscow.
"I believe that, taking into account the current circumstances, and of criminal law, you should withdraw," Navalny, dressed in his black prison uniform, told the court.
Suvorov quickly rejected the motion.
Navalny and Kholodny face charges of creating an extremist group, making calls for extremism, creating a nonprofit organization that violates citizens' rights, financing extremism, involving a minor in criminal activities, and rehabilitating Nazism.
Shortly into the hearing, the audio feed to journalists was cut off. The representative of the press service of the court, Vadim Polezhaev, confirmed that the court had decided to hold the trial behind closed doors.
"No shame, no conscience, no honor," Navalny's father said of the court as he left the venue.
When first making public the new case in April, Navalny called the charges "absurd."
Navalny also said another case charging him with propagating terrorism and Nazism was launched in October over his self-exiled associates' statements on the Popular Politics YouTube channel.
The comments criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government and condemned Moscow’s unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed in April that Navalny’s associates, along with Ukraine's secret services, were involved in the assassination of pro-Kremlin journalist and propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg.
Navalny has been in prison since February 2021 after he was arrested a month earlier upon his return to Russia from Germany -- where he had been undergoing treatment for a near-fatal poisoning with a Novichok-type nerve agent that he says was ordered by Putin. He is serving sentences totaling 11 1/2 years.
The Kremlin has denied any role in Navalny's poisoning, even though experts say only state actors have access to the military-grade nerve agent.
On June 6, the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, ordered Russia to pay 40,000 euros ($42,800) to Navalny for refusing to investigate his poisoning.
With reporting by Mediazona
Russia Says Regional Free-Trade Pact With Iran Possible By Year-End
A free-trade-zone agreement between Iran, Russia, and several countries that cover the vast Eurasian region spanning the borders of Eastern Europe to Western China is possible by the end of the year, Russia's TASS news agency reported on June 19. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksei Overchuk told TASS in an interview that talks between the Eurasian Economic Union -- which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia -- and Iran are in their final stages. "We are moving forward," Overchuk said. "We very much hope that such an agreement can be signed by the end of the year." To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Moldova Holds First-Ever Peaceful Pride Parade
Supporters of Moldova’s LGBT community held a Pride parade in the capital, Chisinau, on June 18, the first ever held in the country without strong police protection from socially conservative, Orthodox Christian protesters. Hundreds of people strolled the streets waving rainbow flags and banners promoting tolerance, while about 100 Orthodox clergymen and their supporters looked on holding signs supporting “the traditional family.” Initially, the Chisinau mayor signaled that he would prohibit the event, but he relented after a strong reaction from human rights groups and the country’s rights ombudsman. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service, click here.
Jailed Russian Oppositionist Kara-Murza Says His Mail Is Not Being Delivered
Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was sentenced in April to 25 years in prison after being convicted of state treason, said on June 18 that prison authorities have stopped delivering letters to him. Kara-Murza, who is being held in a Moscow remand prison, made the announcement on his Telegram channel. He said that earlier prison censors had stopped approving his outgoing correspondence. Earlier, Kara-Murza’s wife, Yevgenia, accused the authorities of “torturing” her husband by not allowing him to see their children for more than a year. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Abramovich Reportedly Stalling On Sending Chelsea-Sale Proceeds To Ukraine
Russian billionaire businessman Roman Abramovich has refused to release the $3 billion proceeds from his sale last year of the Chelsea soccer club to help Ukrainian victims of Moscow’s February 2022 invasion, Britain’s Daily Mail reported on June 18. Abramovich is reportedly insisting that part of the money be spent to help Russians affected by the war, as well. The British government and the European Commission have refused to agree to such a move, saying it would violate sanctions imposed against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government. The money remains in a frozen bank account controlled by one of Abramovich’s companies. To read the original story in The Daily Mail, click here.
Trotsky's Grandson Dies In Mexico
Esteban Volkov Bronstein, grandson and guardian of the memory of Soviet revolutionary Leon Trotsky, died in Mexico on June 17, the Spanish daily El Pais reported on June 18. He was 97. Born in Yalta, Ukraine, in 1926, Volkov came to Mexico at the age of 13 after spending most of his childhood moving from one country to another. Volkov was the last surviving witness to the 1940 assassination of Trotsky in his house in Mexico by Stalinist agents. He later turned the family home into a museum to honor the memory of his grandfather.
Europe To Accelerate Arms Shipments To Ukraine
The European Union is speeding up arms deliveries to Ukraine in support of the country's counteroffensive against Russian forces, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on June 18 in an interview with the French daily Le Parisien. "We are going to step up our efforts to deliver arms and ammunition-- this is a war of high intensity in which they play a crucial role," Breton said, citing a pledge to supply 1 million high-caliber weapons over the next 12 months. Ukraine launched a counteroffensive earlier this month to retake territory from Russian forces, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last week urged Kyiv's allies to "dig deep" to provide more arms and ammunition. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
