Pakistan's Imran Khan Calls For Immediate Talks Amid Standoff With Military

Police in northern Kosovo used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse crowds in three Serb-majority towns and enter municipal buildings in support of recently elected ethnic Albanian mayors -- security actions that drew quick rebukes from Pristina's U.S. allies, who urged dialogue and not “violent measures.”

Unrest on May 26 shook Zvecan, Leposavic, and Zubin Potok -- similarly sized communities where the recently elected ethnic Albanian mayors sought to enter municipal buildings and take office in Serb-majority towns.

Law enforcement authorities in Zvecan said five police officers had been injured and that at least four vehicles had been damaged. There were no immediate reports of possible injuries among protesters, who had surrounded the buildings in a bid to prevent the mayors from taking office.

Tensions rose further in the evening after Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic placed his country's military on high alert and ordered troops to deploy closer to the border with Kosovo.

The ethnic Albanian mayors were sworn in on May 25 to lead majority Serb municipalities, replacing Serb mayors who had resigned last November to protest a cross-border dispute over vehicle registrations.

A subsequent election to replace the mayors was boycotted by the dominant ethnic Serb party, Srpska Lista (Serbian List), which enjoys the support of neighboring Serbia's government -- paving the way for ethnic Albanian candidates to win with tiny vote totals.

A fourth mayor was sworn in last week -- in North Mitrovica -- in a process that Vucic condemned as an “occupation” of areas of the former Serbian province. Vucic has vowed never to recognize Kosovar independence.

Participation in the April elections was 3.47 percent of the total number of registered voters.

The Serb minority accounts for 5 percent of Kosovo's 1.8 million population, which is 90 percent Albanian. But they hold majorities in regions near the Serbian border.

Kosovo's Western backers -- although acknowledging that the municipalities are under Pristina’s control -- took an unusually harsh line against Kosovar authorities for the aggressive police action after earlier assailing the government's decision to hold the April 23 elections under boycott conditions.

The so-called QUINT states -- United States, France, Italy, Germany, and Britain -- on May 18 expressed concerns about the situation in northern Kosovo, saying the elections did not constitute a lasting political solution for the municipalities involved due to the boycott.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 26 said that Kosovo’s government took the action to force access to municipal buildings against U.S. advice.

“We strongly condemn the actions by the Government of Kosovo that are escalating tensions in the north and increasing instability. We call on Prime Minister [Albin Kurti] to immediately halt these violent measures and refocus on the EU-facilitated Dialogue,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a tweet, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat who has been touring the region, called the police action "a provocation" and said it should end "immediately."

"Yes, these municipalities are part of Kosovo and under Pristina’s jurisdiction. These officials have the technical legal right to access these buildings. But at this exact moment, with the situation so tense in the north, it is an intentionally provocative and unnecessary step," the senator wrote.

A statement by Kosovo’s Interior Ministry defended the police action and said that all three mayors “have settled in their offices in the municipal facilities.”

"They will continue their mandate by being at the service of all citizens without distinction," it said.

Kosovar authorities on May 26 blamed Serbia's "criminal and illegal structures" for the unrest in the region.

"Violence will not prevail. Serbia bears full responsibility for the escalation," tweeted Blerim Vela, chief of staff to President Vjosa Osmani.

Vehicles and helicopters from the NATO-led KFOR mission for Kosovo were seen in Zvecan and Leposavic.

