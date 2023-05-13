News
Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Reportedly Down Again In Pakistan
Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter were inaccessible in Pakistan on May 13 after having been temporarily restored late on May 12, Reuters witnesses said. The Interior Ministry suspended mobile broadband services across the country and blocked access to Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter late on May 9 amid unrest after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by the country's anti-corruption agency. The social-media giants were available again on May 12 in the evening but on May 13 were again inaccessible, the witnesses said.
Afghanistan Reports First Polio Case This Year
Afghanistan on May 13 reported its first polio case this year after a 4-year-old child was diagnosed with the crippling disease. Kamal Shah, the head of the communications department of the UNICEF Polio Eradication Program in Afghanistan, told RFE/RL the case was recorded in the Bati-Kot district of the eastern province of Nangarhar. Two cases were recorded last year. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only countries in the world where wild polio is still endemic. The viral disease can only be prevented by vaccination. Islamic militants often target polio-vaccination teams, falsely claiming the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, click here.
Seven Troops, Six Militants Killed In Pakistan Attack, Military Says
Six militants and seven members of the security forces were killed in fighting triggered by a militant attack on a military compound in Muslim Bagh, a district in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province, the military said on May 13. Militants attacked a Frontier Corps compound in Muslim Bagh on May 12. The military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations, said in a statement that a subsequent operation was launched to rescue hostages and eliminate the militants. A newly emerged Islamist militant group, Tehrik-e-Jihad Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
South Korean Cryptocurrency Fugitive, Business Partner Released On Bail In Montenegro
Do Kwon, the former CEO and co-founder of cryptocurrency company Terraform Labs, and his business partner have been released on bail in Montenegro, a court in Podgorica announced on May 12. They will be prohibited from leaving their apartment, which will be monitored by the police, the court said. Do Kwon and Hon Chang-joon were arrested on March 23 at the airport in Podgorica while trying to flee to Dubai with falsified documents. Do Kwon is accused of fraud over his company's $40 billion collapse. Both South Korea and United States have requested his extradition. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
U.S. Military To Bolster Defensive Posture In Gulf Following Seizure Of Vessels By Iranian Forces
The U.S. military will work to bolster defenses in the Persian Gulf region following Iran's seizure and harassment of commercial shipping vessels in recent months, U.S. officials said on May 12. The U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said it was working with regional allies to increase the rotation of ships and aircraft patrolling around the Strait of Hormuz. "Iran's unwarranted, irresponsible, and unlawful seizure and harassment of merchant vessels must stop," fleet commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Zelenskiy In Rome As Germany Announces $3 Billion Military Aid For Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Rome on May 13 as Germany announced a $3 billion military aid package for Kyiv -- the biggest since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion -- ahead of a potential visit by the Ukrainian leader to Berlin.
Zelenskiy's trip came shortly after Russia launched another drone attack on Kyiv and shelled cities in central and southern Ukraine, causing material damage, amid reports of some Ukrainian gains in Bakhmut, where heavy fighting has been under way for months.
Zelenskiy was received by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who told him, "We are fully by your side," as he welcomed the Ukrainian leader at the Quirinale Palace, Italy's presidential residence.
Zelenskiy is also due to hold talks with Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and Pope Francis during his visit.
Oon Twitter he called his visit to Italy and the Vatican, "An important visit for approaching victory of Ukraine!"
The pontiff last month told reporters that the Vatican was involved in a peace mission to try to end the conflict triggered by Russia's invasion.
In Berlin, the German Defense Ministry announced a new package of military equipment for Ukraine worth 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), the biggest since Russia's invasion.
"We all hope for a rapid end to this terrible war by Russia against the Ukrainian people, but unfortunately this is not in sight," Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement.
The package includes 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 30 Leopard 1 tanks, 15 Gepard antiaircraft tanks, 200 reconnaissance drones, four additional Iris-T antiaircraft systems including ammunition, additional artillery ammunition and more than 200 armored combat and logistics vehicles.
Zelenskiy on May 14 is due to receive the prestigious Charlemagne Prize in the northern German city of Aachen.
It remains unclear if he will attend the ceremony in person and if he would also travel to Berlin for meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for a speedy delivery of the package as Kyiv is reparing for a long-anticipated counteroffensive.
Kuleba, speaking on May 13 on the sidelines of a meeting with his counterparts from EU countries in Sweden, said Ukraine always needed everything as quickly as possible.
Overnight, Kyiv's air defenses shot down all the drones launched by Russia overnight, the capital's military administration reported on May 13, without specifying the number of drones.
There were no reports of damage or casualties, it said. It was the sixth drone attack on Kyiv this month.
In the central city of Khmelnytskiy, people were wounded and critical infrastructure was damaged by Russian shelling overnight, the region's military administration reported early on May 13.
Khmelnytskiy Mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn said schools, medical facilities, administrative buildings, industrial objectives, and high-rise residential buildings were damaged. "The number of wounded is currently being established," he said.
The mayor of the southern city of Mykolayiv, Oleksandr Syenkevych, said three people were wounded in overnight shelling that damaged a factory and several residential buildings.In eastern Ukraine, Kyiv said on May 12 it had recaptured some territory in the bitterly contested city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region.
Russia has acknowledged its forces retreated from positions north of Bakhmut, with Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov telling the media that Russian forces "occupied a new frontier" at the Berkhivske reservoir, some 2 kilometers from Bakhmut.
Konashenkov said on May 12 that Ukraine had launched an assault with more than 1,000 troops and up to 40 tanks after advancing the day before in the Soledar direction "along the entire line of contact" with a length of more than 95 kilometers.
The gains, if confirmed, would be the biggest for Ukraine in six months.
It is unclear if the developments were part of a long-planned counteroffensive.
There also were reports of Ukrainian advances to the south, suggesting a coordinated push by Kyiv to encircle Russian forces in Bakhmut.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Reuters, AFP, BBC, and dpa
U.S. Embassy Slams Bosnian Serbs' Possible 'Strengthening' Of Russia Ties
The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo says no government should expand its cooperation with Russia while it continues its aggression in Ukraine in response to a comment by the Kremlin's spokesman about the possible strengthening of relations between Russia and the Serb-dominated entity of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Russia's "brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine has highlighted the urgent need for all countries in the Western Balkans to carry out democratic and other reforms needed for the process of integration in the Euro-Atlantic institutions," the statement said.
The United States will stand by the citizens of Bosnia "while they build a more prosperous and more secure future in the Euro-Atlantic community," it said.
The statement came on May 12 in response to an RFE/RL request for comment after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke of a possible strengthening of ties between Russia and Republika Srpska, whose president, Milorad Dodik, is scheduled to travel this month to Moscow for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Peskov said in an interview with ATV, a local TV station in Banja Luka, the administrative center of Republika Srpska, that Moscow expects that Serbia and Republika Srpska will not "bow down to Western pressures" and join the sanctions of the international community against Russia.
Putin's spokesman has said that officials in Belgrade are under a lot more pressure from the West to impose sanctions on Russia than authorities in Republika Srpska, who are inhibiting the implementation of sanctions against Russia by Bosnia.
Peskov added that Russia's point of view is that its relations with Republika Srpska "will continue to develop, and they will only get stronger in all areas."
The interview, broadcast on May 10, was recorded in Moscow and conducted in Russian.
The U.S. Treasury Department in January 2022 put Dodik on the sanctions list over alleged corrupt activities, actions undermining the Dayton peace accords, and threats to the stability of Bosnia and the wider region.
ATV was also designated for sanctions because of its ties with Dodik, who is the leader of the top Bosnian Serb political party, the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD).
In a separate interview aired on the national broadcaster of Republika Srpska (RTRS) the same day as the Peskov interview, Dodik said that he'll meet Putin in Moscow on May 23.
Tens Of Thousands Of Protesters Decry Serbian Government's Response To Mass Shootings
BELGRADE -- Tens of thousands of people marched on May 12 in another protest in Belgrade following two mass shootings and a general increase of violence that have shaken the country.
The gathering started in front of the Serbian parliament building, where the demonstrators decried the government's response to the mass shootings last week in which 17 people were killed. Protesters then walked behind a banner reading "Serbia Against Violence" to the busiest bridge leading into Belgrade, blocking it for two hours.
Many chanted slogans against President Aleksandar Vucic, whom they blame for creating an atmosphere of hopelessness and division in the country that they say indirectly led to the mass shootings.
Opposition politician Srdjan Milivojevic told television station N1 that “this is a battle for survival.” He said: “If the president does not understand his people, it’s time he resigned."
Organizers of the protest also demanded the resignations of Serbian Police Minister Bratislav Gasic and the head of the Serbian Security Agency, Aleksandar Vulin.
In addition, they demanded the cancellation of reality television shows and other programs that they say promote violence.
Vucic previously accused the opposition of politicizing the tragedy. He said the protesters were “harassing citizens,” according to the AP. “What gives them the right to block other people's normal lives?”
The first shooting occurred on May 3 when a 13-year-old boy killed eight of his schoolmates and a security guard. The boy was arrested at the scene and has been placed in a psychiatric clinic.
One day later, on May 4, eight people were killed and 14 wounded after a gunman in a moving car opened fire on passersby south of Belgrade. A 21-year-old suspect has been arrested.
The authorities strengthened security around the schools while police detained more than 10 minors for sending threats or posting disturbing content on social media in the days following the shootings.
The Interior Ministry announced on May 8 that in recent days more than 120 cases of threats to students, as well as posts of "inappropriate" content on social networks, were reported.
Education Minister Branko Ruzic resigned on May 7 in the wake of the shootings. Ruzic said it was the only rational and honorable decision and expressed condolences to the families of the victims. His resignation was one of the demands of protests across Serbia last week.
With reporting by AP
Russian Wins World Judo Gold Under Neutral Flag
Arman Adamian of Russia won a world judo title on May 12 at the first major international team competition to welcome back Russian and Belarusian athletes since last year's invasion of Ukraine. Adamian, competing under a neutral flag, defeated Lukas Krpalek of the Czech Republic in the men's 100-kilogram final. The International Judo Federation (IJF) allowed Russian and Belarusian judokas to take part in the championship as neutral competitors, having previously banned them after the invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine pulled its team from the event in Doha, Qatar, last week over the presence of Russian team members. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
South Africa Denies Approving Arms Sale To Russia After U.S. Ambassador's Allegation
The South African government did not approve any weapons shipments to Russia late last year, the country’s communications minister said on May 12, one day after the U.S. ambassador to South Africa said he was confident that a Russian ship had picked up weapons at a South African port in December.
Mondli Gungubele, who chaired the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC) when the alleged arms shipment to Russia took place, said that if weapons were loaded onto a vessel bound for Russia from South Africa, it was illegal and inappropriate.
"We didn't approve any arms to Russia.... It wasn't sanctioned or approved by us," Gungubele said on South African radio.
Clayson Monyela, a spokesman for South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), also denied there was an approved arms sale, saying on Twitter that the NCACC "has no record” of such a sale “related to the period/incident in question."
Neither Gungubele nor Monyela said whether an unapproved shipment had left South Africa.
U.S. Ambassador Reuben Brigety said on May 11 that Washington was confident a Russian vessel had uploaded weapons and ammunition from South Africa in December.
The weapons were loaded onto a Russian cargo ship that docked secretly at a naval base near Cape Town for three days and then transported to Russia, Brigety said, adding that the United States would like to see South Africa begin “practicing its nonalignment policy.”
State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters that the United States has serious concerns about the docking of the ship, which was under U.S.-imposed sanctions. Washington has raised concerns about the weapons directly with multiple South African officials.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on May 12 declined to talk specifically on the South Africa matter but said "it's a serious issue."
The United States has consistently and strongly urged countries not to provide weapons for use in the war in Ukraine, he said.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's office said an inquiry led by a retired judge would look into the allegation.
The discussion of the alleged arms sale came as the Kremlin said on May 12 that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to deepen ties with Ramaphosa after a phone call between the two presidents.
Putin told Ramaphosa that Moscow had never refused the "diplomatic track" to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin said.
Putin also said he supported Ramaphosa's proposal to involve African leaders in talks regarding a peace process for Ukraine, according to the Kremlin's readout of the call.
He also repeated an offer to deliver Russian grain and fertilizer free of charge to African countries.
Pretoria has faced a diplomatic dilemma since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against Putin in March. Putin is due to attend a summit of the BRICS nations -- a bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa -- in South Africa in August.
South Africa, a member of the ICC, would be expected to arrest Putin if he steps foot in the country. South Africa last month described the international arrest warrant as a "spanner in the works" ahead of the summit.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kazakh President Says It's 'Absolutely Clear' That Taiwan Is Part Of China
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said it is "absolutely clear" that Taiwan is a part of China as the Central Asian nation looks to build ties with its eastern neighbor.
"There should not be two Chinas. Taiwan is part of China. The principle of the territorial integrity of all countries is enshrined in the United Nations Charter and that must be respected," Toqaev said in an interview with China's CCTV television channel that was published on May 12.
"Therefore, I would like to stress again: It is absolutely clear for us that Taiwan is part of China. And we do not have any doubts about it," Toqaev added.
Answering a question about concerns in some parts of the world about the strengthening of ties between China and five former Soviet republics -- including Kazakhstan -- in Central Asia, Toqaev said: "There must be no concerns about that."
"Our intentions are open [and] sincere. The fact is that China is the world's second economy and, therefore, we must recognize China's role, and we have to build very good relations with your country," Toqaev said.
Toqaev's interview comes less than a week before China's two-day summit with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The meeting focusing on strengthening economic and diplomatic ties will be held on May 18-19 in China's historic city of Xi'an on the ancient Silk Road.
China has invested billions of dollars to develop energy reserves in Central Asia.
In September last year, Chinese leader Xi Jingpin traveled to Kazakhstan on his first trip abroad since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The five tightly controlled former Soviet republics were part of the Soviet Union before gaining independence in 1991 and have been traditionally in the sphere of Moscow’s interests since the mid-19th century. Ties with China are on the rise, however, at a time when the Kremlin is also grooming its relations with Beijing as much of the West isolates it over Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Kazakhstan, which along with Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan borders China's northwestern Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, has remained silent over accusations of human rights violations by Beijing targeting mostly Muslim, Turkic speaking Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other indigenous ethnic groups of the restive region.
With reporting by KazTAG, Tengrinews, Nur.kz, and Zakon.kz
Metropolitan Of Ukrainian Orthodox Church Sentenced To Three Years In Prison With Probation Term
A court in Ukraine has sentenced Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) Metropolitan Iosaf (Petro Huben) to three years in prison with a two-year probation term on a charge of premeditated violation of citizens' equal rights. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on May 12 that the 62-year-old vicar of the Kyiv Eparchy pleaded guilty, adding that Iosaf was involved in distributing Russian propaganda materials that praised Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine to parishioners. Although the UOC announced its separation from the Moscow Orthodox Church, Ukrainian authorities have accused it of disseminating material on Moscow's policies against Ukraine.
Iranian Official Says 26 Security Officers Indicted For 'Bloody Friday' Massacre
The head of Iran's Armed Forces Judicial Organization has revealed that indictments have been issued for 26 individuals suspected of having links to the November 30 massacre in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan that saw at least 100 people killed.
The November 30 incident, a day that has become known as "Bloody Friday," was marked by widespread protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander before direct gunfire from security forces mowed down dozens of people.
During a visit to Zahedan, Ahmadreza Pourkhaqan said charges have been filed against 11 security officers for shootings that resulted in death and injury. An additional 15 have been accused of abusing their professional positions.
The province of Sistan-Baluchistan, particularly the city of Zahedan, has been the epicenter of protests in Iran for months.
Last December, in an audio file leaked from a meeting of the Iranian pro-regime Coalition Council of Islamic Revolution Forces, the secretary of the council, Reza Davari, was recorded confessing to the "very egregious mistake" made by security forces during "Bloody Friday."
Molavi Abdolhamid, a spiritual leader for Iran's Sunni Muslim population, had previously said senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during the massacre in Zahedan.
Anger over Amini's death in police custody on September 16 prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Zelenskiy Sanctions Individuals, Entities Cooperating With Russia In Maintaining Occupied Steelworks Giant
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a decree imposing sanctions on 13 individuals and 28 entities that he said have been cooperating with Russian occupying authorities in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region, helping to maintain the Zaporizhstal steelworks giant. Zelenskiy said in his Telegram statement on May 12 that the people and entities named in the sanctions order helped Russia "to sustain control over our facility [and] damaged our economy." Parts of Zaporizhzhya have been under the control of Russian armed forces since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Two Jailed Iranian Educators Launch Hunger Strikes As More Colleagues Detained
Two jailed Iranian educators have launched hunger strikes after authorities detained three more of their colleagues -- bringing the total to 16 -- for supporting nationwide protests over what is seen as the government's trampling of rights and freedoms.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates in Iran said in a statement on May 11 that Atekeh Rajabi, from the city of Mashhad, and Farzad Safi Khanpor, from Sanandaj, commenced hunger strikes in protest of their arrests.
Rajabi, a prominent teachers' union activist, was dismissed from her role in January due to her public support -- conveyed through video messages -- of the recent nationwide protests.
She was arrested by security forces during a rally in front of the Khorasan Razavi Education Department in the city of Mashhad. Shortly after her arrest, security forces raided her home and detained her sister, Arezu Rajabi, for several hours.
In a phone call with her family, Rajabi revealed she was being held in solitary confinement and had begun a "dry hunger strike" since her arrest on May 9.
SPECIAL REPORT: The Protests That Shook Iran's Clerical System
Similarly, Farzadn Safi Khanpor allegedly was arrested violently during a teachers' rally in front of the Kurdistan Education Department in the city of Sanandaj on May 9. Another teacher, Fateh Osmani, was also reportedly violently detained in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj on the same day. Khanpor has since announced a hunger strike to protest his arrest, which he says was illegal.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said in its statement that responsibility for any harm resulting from the hunger strikes of Khanpor and Rajabi, or any other incidents involving the arrested teachers lies squarely with the judicial authorities and the security forces of the Islamic republic.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the protests, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Three Russian Men Who Fought With Wagner Arrested On Robbery, Extortion Charges
Three former fighters of Russia's Wagner private mercenary group who returned to their home region of Volgograd after taking part in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine have been arrested on charges of robbery and extortion. Ivan Zharkov, Aleksandr Sagar, and Denis Russkov were arrested in early May after they allegedly beat and robbed a local businessman, Russkov's former wife said on May 12. All three suspects were recruited to Wagner from prisons where they were serving lengthy terms for various crimes. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistan Ex-PM Khan Granted Two-Week Bail After Freed From Arrest
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 12 was granted release on bail for two weeks by judges in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, a day after the Supreme Court ruled as unlawful his arrest that sparked a wave of deadly unrest across the south Asian nation.
"The Islamabad High Court has given a two-week bail and also ordered (Pakistan's anti-corruption agency) not to arrest Imran Khan during this time," lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told the media after the hearing.
Babar Awan, the head of Khan's legal team, told reporters the former prime minister was now "a free man."
The Islamabad High Court ruled to grant Khan interim bail in one of multiple corruption cases against him as he appeared before judges to learn whether or not he would be rearrested and kept in custody following the Supreme Court's decision on May 10, a day after he was arrested.
Khan has been at odds with Pakistan's powerful military establishment ever since he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April last year.
He has been leading the opposition since his ouster, which he claimed was part of a plot by the current government and the United States. Both deny involvement.
Khan has rejected the multiple corruption cases opened against him as politically motivated.
His arrest on May 9 came a day after he accused a senior army general of being involved in an attempt on his life last year.
The 70-year-old former cricket star-turned-Islamist politician still enjoys huge popularity among Pakistanis as the main opposition leader.
His arrest enraged his legions of supporters, who went on a rampage in several regions of Pakistan, clashing with security forces, attacking military installations, and burning down buildings housing state institutions.
At least eight people have been killed in the unrest and some 2,000 have been arrested for violence since May 9, when he was grabbed from an Islamabad court and detained by the anti-corruption body NAB in an alleged land fraud case.
The government ordered the deployment of troops to quell the turmoil in some regions, including Khan's home province of Punjab and the volatile northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region.
Several senior leaders from Khan's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party were arrested, including Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar, after the military said it held the PTI responsible for the turmoil.
On May 11, a three-judge bench at the Supreme Court heard Khan's petition to be freed and ruled that his arrest had been illegal, ordering his immediate release, but advised the former prime minister to cooperate with the anticorruption agency investigating charges against him.
The elections commission in October disqualified Khan from holding public office for five years after a court established his guilt in a separate case known as Tosha Khana in which he is accused of profiting from state gifts received during his term as prime minister. He rejected the charges.
Khan was wounded in a gun attack in November while leading a political march toward Islamabad. One of Khan’s supporters was killed and several others were wounded in that shooting.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Noted Russian Scientist Placed Under House Arrest On Charge Of Financing An Extremist Group
A court in the city of Pereslavl-Zalessky, about 140 kilometers northwest of Moscow, on May 12 placed noted Russian physicist and mathematician Sergei Abramov under house arrest on a charge of financing an unspecified extremist group. The 66-year-old scientist is a member of the Russian Academy of Sciences. He is known among computer scientists around the world for his contributions to the development of supercomputers. In the past, Abramov's name was mentioned among individuals who support jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Two Women From Karelia Flee Russia Fearing For Safety After Anti-War Posts
Two women from Russia's northwestern region of Karelia, Anna Trusova, 57, and Irina Nippolainen, 59, have fled the country after authorities launched a probe against them in March, accusing them of public calls for actions compromising Russia's national security. The women told RFE/RL that the probe was linked to their online posts condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They said they are currently in an unspecified former Soviet republic but gave no further details. Hundreds of thousands of people have fled Russia since Moscow launched the invasion in February 2022. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Russia's Jailed Former 'Aluminum King' Gets Additional Prison Term In 2005 Murder Case
A court in Siberia on May 12 sentenced jailed businessman Anatoly Bykov to 11 years in prison for his involvement in ordering the assassination of a rival businessman in 2005. Bykov, once one of the most powerful men in Siberia, is already serving a 13-year prison term for ordering the murder of two men in 1994. The court ruled that the two sentences will be served in part concurrently, meaning he will spend 17 years in prison. Bykov, who once co-owned the Krasnoyarsk Aluminum Plant and was a regional lawmaker, had the nickname of Russia's Aluminum King. He calls all charges against him politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Turkey Reports Progress On Ukraine Grain Deal
Turkey says talks to extend a deal allowing grain exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea following the Russian invasion are nearing an agreement before it expires on May 18. "We are heading toward an agreement on the extension of the grain deal," Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement. Akar was referring to talks in Istanbul this week between officials from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations. In addition to the longer extension of the deal, the meeting focused on a United Nations proposal to resume Russia's ammonia exports along the Togliatti-Odesa pipeline, the UN said.
China Sending Special Envoy To Visit Ukraine, Russia
China will send a special envoy to Ukraine, Russia, and other European nations from May 15. Li Hui, China's ambassador to Russia from 2009 to 2019, is the highest-ranking Chinese diplomat to visit Ukraine since Moscow's large-scale invasion last year. From Ukraine to the Middle East, Beijing in recent months has sought to position itself as a mediator with a leading role in solving the world's crises. But while China says it is a neutral party on the Ukraine war, it has been criticised for refusing to condemn Moscow for the invasion. More than a year into the war, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky by phone last month.
Zelenskiy's Office Denies He Made Request For Eurovision Speech
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office on May 12 denied it had requested that he address the Eurovision song contest final scheduled for May 13 in Liverpool, England. The European Broadcasting Union, the organizer of the pan-European contest, said in a statement on May 12 that it had refused a request by Zelenskiy, citing the competition's "nonpolitical nature." "The office of the President of Ukraine did not contact the organizers of the Eurovision song contest to offer Volodymyr Zelensky's online address during the finals or at any other stage of the contest," spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov, wrote on Facebook on May 12. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
U.S., German Officials Discuss Efforts To Counter Russian Sanctions Evasion
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner on May 12, underscoring the importance of working together to counter evasion of Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury said. Yellen and Lindner met on the sidelines of a Group of Seven finance officials meeting in Niigata, Japan, where U.S. officials have called for redoubled support of Ukraine. The United States and a broad coalition of other countries have provided significant economic, security, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, while using sanctions and export controls to impose heavy economic costs on Russia. To read the original story by Reuters. click here.
Erdogan Rival Accuses Russia Of 'Deep Fake' Campaign Ahead Of Presidential Vote
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main election rival of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, issued a warning to Russia, accusing it of releasing fake material on social media ahead of the May 14 ballot. Kilicdaroglu, who has a slight lead over Erdogan according to opinion polls, did not specify the material. A third presidential candidate, Muharrem Ince, withdrew from the race May 11 citing a faked "character assassination" carried out online. Kilicdaroglu accused Turkey's "Russian friends" of responsibility for "the release in this country yesterday of montages, plots, deep fake content. There was no immediate comment from Russia.
