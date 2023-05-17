News
Pakistani Ex-PM Khan's Bail Extended; Supporters Face Trial In Military Courts
Pakistan's former prime minister, Imran Khan, has secured an extension to his protective bail until May 31, his lawyer said on May 17, as an official announced people involved in violent protests over his arrest would be tried in military courts. Khan had been given bail by the Islamabad High Court on May 12 following his May 9 arrest, which sparked violent protests across the country that killed at least eight people. The court extended the bail, which had been due to expire on May 17, because the prosecutor requested more time to produce details of the case against him, Khan's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry told Reuters. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
More News
Siberian Journalist Jailed For Anti-War Stance Transferred Far From Her Children
Siberian journalist Maria Ponomarenko, who was sentenced to six years in prison in February on a charge of discrediting the Russian military, has been transferred to a prison in the city of Krasnoyarsk, 1,000 kilometers away from her native city of Barnaul, where her children are staying with their grandparents.
The Telegram channel RusNews reported on May 17 that Ponomarenko arrived at the prison in Krasnoyarsk two days earlier.
Ponomarenko and her supporters have condemned the decision to transfer her so far away from her native Altai region, saying it amounts to a violation of her two children's right to regularly visit their mother.
Ponomarenko was arrested in St. Petersburg in April 2022 and later transferred to Barnaul, where she had worked for the RusNews website.
The charge against her stemmed from her online posts about an attack by Russian warplanes on a theater in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol that is believed to have killed hundreds of civilians, including children.
More than 1,000 civilians were believed to be sheltering in the theater when it was destroyed in an attack in March 2022, weeks after Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in late February.
Russia's military denied that it attacked the theater, which was later razed to the ground after Russian forces captured the port after a brutal siege.
Ponomarenko said in March that she was beaten and humiliated after she was transferred from Barnaul to a detention center in the city of Biisk, where she was kept in a psychiatric clinic for three days, underwent a "psychiatric evaluation," and was forcibly injected with unknown substances when she demanded her personal belongings or hygiene items.
Human rights watchdogs have demanded Ponomarenko's immediate release, saying the psychiatric evaluation of criminal suspects should not include any injections.
China Looks To Strengthen Ties In Russia's Central Asian Backyard
China will for the first time host an in-person summit of Central Asian leaders this week, seeking to cement ties in a region seen as Russia's backyard as its relations with the West sour. President Xi Jinping is expected to discuss deepening economic and security links with counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, former Soviet states that analysts say are eager for alternative sources of investment with Moscow's focus fixed on its war in Ukraine. The two-day summit starts on May 18 in the western city of Xi'an. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Warrants Issued For Two Russian Film Directors Over Anti-War Stance
A Moscow court has issued arrest warrants for noted film directors Aleksandr Rodnyanskiy and Ivan Vyrypayev on charges of "discrediting Russian armed forces" involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The Basmanny district court said on May 17 that it issued the warrants in late April. Rondyanskiy and Vyrypayev, both of whom are currently outside of Russia, have publicly condemned the Kremlin's full-scale aggression against Ukraine launched in February 2022. The Kyiv-born Rodnyanskiy never became a Russian citizen, preserving his Ukrainian citizenship instead. Vyrypayev was born in Russia but renounced his citizenship in May 2022 and became a Polish citizen. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Atlantic Council Confirms Herbst Fell Ill Amid Possible Russian-Linked Poisonings
The Atlantic Council has confirmed that John Herbst, one of its senior staffers and a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning two years ago.
The statement by the Washington, D.C-based think tank followed a report that Herbst was among at least four people who experienced alleged poisonings or break-ins by unknown individuals suspected of being linked to the Russian intelligence services over the past two years.
The May 16 statement said that Herbst, the director of the think tank's Eurasia Center, fell ill in April 2021 and experienced symptoms "that could have been consistent with poisoning, including elevated levels of toxins in his blood."
The statement confirmed a report earlier in the day by the news outlet Agentstvo that cited sources as saying Herbst; Natalia Arno, the U.S.-based chief of the Free Russia Foundation; and a self-exiled Russian journalist, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered similar episodes.
Agentstvo also reported that unknown intruders unlocked a hotel room of Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative journalist with the Bellingcat group, in Montenegro in 2022 and stole his phone.
All of those mentioned in the Agentstvo report have been strong voices in opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and later of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022
The Atlantic Council said medical professionals treated Herbst "effectively at the time but could not definitively conclude there was poisoning involved."
Federal law enforcement was also brought in on the matter, and a blood sample from Herbst was taken, though lab results failed to detect toxic compounds.
"We were in touch with authorities immediately at the time of Ambassador Herbst's illness, but due to the results of the test we decided not to make the incident public," said Frederick Kempe, president and CEO of the Atlantic Council.
Herbst has since returned to full health, the council added.
Arno confirmed on May 16 that there were suspicions she may have been poisoned, "possibly by some nerve agent," after falling ill during a recent trip to Europe.
Arno, who previously kept silent about what she experienced during a trip to Prague in early May, wrote about the ordeal on Facebook after the Agentstvo story on the spate of critics of Putin who have fallen ill after leaving Russia.
"There is a suspicion that during my recent trip to Europe I was poisoned, possibly by some nerve agent, investigated by one (or maybe more) Western intelligence agency, I still have neuropathy symptoms but overall I feel much better," Arno wrote on Facebook.
"Russians who had to leave Putin's Russia, but who abroad continue to fight firmly and decisively against the war, against Putin's regime and for a free and democratic Russia, need to understand that they enemy has long tentacles, that there is the possibility of being exposed to danger outside of Russia, so we must always remain vigilant," Arno wrote.
Agentstvo also reported from sources that a self-exiled Russian journalist experienced possible poisoning symptoms while attending a conference of exiled Russian opposition politicians and activists in Berlin in April. The journalist confirmed experiencing the illness, but did not elaborate further, the investigative media outlet said.
The Kremlin has steadfastly denied any links to several suspicious poisonings involving Putin critics such as opposition politicians Aleksei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza -- both of whom are currently in prison.
Navalny fell violently ill on an airplane in Siberia before eventually being transported to Germany to be treated for what European labs defined as a poisoning using a Novichok nerve agent in 2020.
Kara-Murza fell deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- once in 2015 and again in 2017 -- with symptoms consistent with poisoning. Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
In 2018, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury, England, in an attack allegedly carried out by Russian military intelligence operatives.
Suspected Terrorist Killed In Northern Kyrgyzstan
BISHKEK -- A gunman suspected of terrorism has been killed by police and security forces in Kyrgyzstan's northern Chui Province, the Interior Ministry said on May 17.
According to the ministry, the man, whose identity was not disclosed, was killed during an operation conducted by special units of the Interior Ministry and the State Committee for National Security in the village of Dmitrievka located in the Issyk-Ata district, near the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.
"The suspect actively resisted detention. He as was liquidated by the officers of special units of the Interior Ministry and the State Committee for National Security (UKMK)," the statement said, without giving more details on what happened at the site, where top officials of the Interior Ministry and the UKMK are currently investigating the incident.
The secretary of the Kyrgyz Security Council, Marat Imankulov, told RFE/RL that the situation in the village was "stable" following the incident, without giving further details about the operation.
The Health Ministry said two law enforcement officers were wounded during the special operation, one of whom was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in his pelvis.
The Spiritual Directorate of Kyrgyzstan's Muslims said the special operation took place near the building of a local Islamic school for girls and the village administration offices, adding that all of the students were safe.
Special operations by security forces against alleged terrorists are very rare in the Central Asian country.
At the same time, hundreds of Kyrgyz citizens have reportedly joined the Islamic State and other extemist organizations in Syria and Iraq in recent years.
In 2016, amid reports that Kyrgyz citizens were joining the terrorist groups in the Middle East, Kyrgyz lawmakers approved legislation allowing the authorities to deprive those convicted of terrorism of their citizenship.
Kyrgyzstan is a mostly Muslim-populated country of 7 million people.
Moldovan Climber Dies On Everest
A Moldovan climber died on Everest on May 17, Nepali officials said, taking the toll in the current climbing season on the world's highest mountain to five. "The climber died up in camp three early hours today, we are trying to get more details," tourism department official Yubaraj Khatiwada told AFP. According to local media, Victor Brinza fell ill at South Col -- a sharp-edged pass between Mount Everest and Lhotse. Brinza was part of an expedition run by Himalayan Traverse Adventure. Efforts are under way to bring his body to Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, local media said.
Heavy Fighting Under Way In Bakhmut, Ukraine Military Says, As Russia Keeps Shelling Civilians
Russia kept up the pressure on the eastern city of Bakhmut over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said on May 17, as Moscow's artillery pounded civilian objectives in the south a day after one of its heaviest wave of air attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
Russian forces launched 55 attacks on Ukrainian positions on Bakhmut over the past day, the General Staff said in its daily bulletin, adding that the heaviest fighting continues on the Bakhmut-Avdiyivka-Maryinka front line -- the epicenter of Russia's military push in eastern Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Russia targeted both Ukrainian military positions and civilian objectives with 57 air strikes and launched 96 salvoes from rocket systems over the same period of time, the military said, adding that Ukrainian air defenses shot down 10 Iranian-made attack drones and six reconnaissance drones.
Also on May 17, Kyiv rejected a Russian claim that it had destroyed a Patriot missile-defense system with a hypersonic missile during air strikes on Kyiv the previous day.
"Do not worry about the fate of the Patriot," Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told state television. "It's impossible to destroy the system with some kind of Kinzhal [missile].... Everything they say there should stay in their propaganda archive."
Two unnamed U.S. officials said it was likely the Patriot did suffer some damage but it had not been destroyed and could be repaired.
Russian forces also shelled the southern city of Mykolayiv, wounding one person, Mayor Oleksandr Syenkevych said on May 17. A woman was wounded by shrapnel, while civilian and industrial objectives were damaged, Syenkevych said.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar on May 16 said Ukraine had recaptured some 20 square kilometers from Russian forces on the flanks of Bakhmut but had ceded more ground in the center of the city.
"At the same time, the enemy is advancing to some degree inside Bakhmut itself and is utterly destroying the city with artillery," Malyar said on social media.
Malyar's claims could not be independently verified.
In eastern Ukraine, the head of Russia's private Wagner mercenary group on May 16 said a U.S. volunteer had died fighting alongside Ukrainian troops.
In a video shared by Russian military bloggers, Yevgeny Prigozhin showed the body of what he said was an American laying in the rubble of a building.
The clip shows the Wagner chief walking with his men at night, and explosions can be heard -- but it is not clear where or when it was filmed. Prigozhin shows the camera what appears to be the soldier's identity documents, without giving a full name.
The latest fighting came as Chinese envoy Li Hui, the most senior Chinese official to visit Ukraine, reportedly arrived on a two-day visit to Kyiv. Beijing said Li's trip was aimed at discussing a "political settlement" to the Ukraine crisis.
Li, a former ambassador to Russia, will also visit Poland, France, and Germany on the multiday trip, China's Foreign Ministry said, without providing a detailed schedule.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have agreed to separate meetings with a delegation of leaders from six African countries -- South Africa, Zambia, Senegal, Republic of Congo, Uganda, and Egypt -- to discuss a possible plan to end the war in Ukraine, South Africa's president said on May 16.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said he spoke with Putin and Zelenskiy by phone over the weekend and they each agreed to host "an African leaders' peace mission" in Moscow and Kyiv, respectively.
"Principal to our discussions are efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the devastating conflict in Ukraine," Ramaphosa said.
Meanwhile, South Korea signed an agreement with Ukraine on May 17 on its plan to provide a $130 million financial aid package, a day after visiting first lady Olena Zelenska asked for military assistance.
South Korea's Finance Ministry said Minister Choo Kyung-ho and Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, in Seoul to attend a conference, signed the agreement on the package, which will consist of donations and aid loans.
South Korea, a major producer of artillery shells, has said it was not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, citing its relations with Russia.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Last Ship Leaves Ukraine As Fate Of Black Sea Grain Deal In Russia's Hands
The last ship has left port in Ukraine on May 17 under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, a day before Russia could quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports. The DSM Capella has left the port of Chornomorsk carrying 30,000 tons of corn and was on its way to Turkey, according to data issued by the United Nations. Moscow agreed to extend the Black Sea pact reached in July for a further 120 days in November, but then in March it agreed to a 60-day extension -- until May 18 -- unless a list of demands regarding its own agricultural exports was met. To read the original article by Reuters, click here.
Council Of Europe Summit Seeks To Hold Russia To Account For Waging War In Ukraine
Leaders from across Europe are focused on holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine at a summit of the 46-member Council of Europe, the continent's guardian of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.
The summit, which opened on May 16 in Reykjavik, Iceland, was poised to approve a system that would precisely calculate the damages Moscow would have to pay to rebuild Ukraine and compensate victims.
"There will be no reliable peace without justice," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the summit by video address from Kyiv.
Zelenskiy, who just returned from a tour of European capitals, thanked Europe for the support and underlining the power of European unity.
He also highlighted Kyiv's claims to have shot down Russian hypersonic missiles earlier on May 16 using newly deployed Western military aid.
"A year ago, we were not able to shoot down most of the terrorists' missiles, especially ballistic ones," Zelenskiy said. "And I am asking one thing now: If we are able to do this, is there anything we can't do?"
The launch of the hypersonic missiles showed that Russia is "trying very hard to improve its ability to kill," while Ukraine is "trying very hard to improve the protection of our people," he said.
Russia has denied deliberately targeting civilians in its attacks, but evidence has shown that its forces have repeatedly hit residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.
The summit, the Council of Europe’s first in 18 years, brings together some 30 European heads of state and government. Russia is not among them, having been excluded from the group following the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Belarus, a close ally of Russia, is only represented at the summit as an observer.
By the end of the two-day summit, participants want the outlines of a system in place so Moscow can be held liable for compensation to the victims and allow for Ukraine to start the economic healing process. They are hoping that the United States, which has observer status at the summit, will also back that initiative.
The World Bank in March estimated that Ukraine will need more than $400 billion for reconstruction.
"One of the anticipated outcomes of the Reykjavik Summit is the establishment of a register of damages where all those who have suffered damages, loss, or injury due to Russia's aggression can have them recorded and subsequently redressed, as well as to seek ways to make those who have committed crimes in Ukraine accountable for their actions," the government of Iceland said in a news release at its website.
Zelenskiy said in his video message that the register would lay the groundwork for "a full-fledged compensation mechanism."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for countries to back the register, saying it would "enable us to collectively record the damage caused by the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine" and create a basis for the reconstruction of the country.
Scholz also called for contact with Russia to be maintained in anticipation of the end of the war and the achievement of a just peace.
"Until then, we as the European Council should keep the bridges standing to the representatives of another Russia, another Belarus -- and in this way keep open the perspective of a democratic, peaceful future in both countries -- no matter how unlikely it seems to us today," Scholz said.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, dpa, and AFP
Russia Halts Release Of Iranian Film On Serial Killer Of Sex Workers
Russian authorities have suspended the release of an award-winning film about a serial killer who targets sex workers in Iran. The film Holy Spider was released in Russia on May 11, but less than a week later the Culture Ministry withdrew its distribution license, a representative of the film's distributor confirmed on May 16. The ministry said the decision was made due to “materials containing information” whose dissemination is prohibited under Russian law. The move comes as Russia and Iran are seeking to tighten ties amid Moscow's growing isolation in the West over its offensive in Ukraine. To read the original story on RFE/RL Russian Service, click here.
Bill Banning Uranium Imports From Russia Passes U.S. House Subcommittee
A bill banning Russian uranium imports to the United States gained momentum on May 16 by passing a committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. After Russia invaded Ukraine last year, the United States banned imports of its oil and imposed a price cap with other Western countries on seaborne exports of its crude and oil products, but it has not banned imports of its uranium. The United States imported about 14 percent of its uranium from Russia in 2021, compared to 35 percent from Kazakhstan, and 15 percent from Canada, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Court In Russia's Karelia Sentences Man To Six Years In Prison On Treason Charge
A court in Russia's northwestern region of Karelia has sentenced a 34-year-old man to six years in prison for high treason. The Federal Security Service (FSB) said on May 16 that the man, whose identity was not disclosed, planned to join Ukrainian armed forces fighting against Russian armed forces involved in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The man, who intended to reach Ukraine via Kazakhstan, was arrested in March near the Russian-Kazakh border. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Charges Russian National In Ransomware Attacks On Law Enforcement Agencies, Hospitals
The United States has charged a Russian national with multiple federal crimes related to ransomware attacks in the United States and around the world that netted tens of millions of dollars in ransom payments.
Two indictments unsealed in New Jersey and Washington charged Russian national Mikhail Matveyev with deploying three ransomware variants -- or "strains" -- that were used in numerous high-profile attacks dating back to 2020, the U.S. Justice Department said on May 16 in a news release.
The victims of the ransomware attacks included U.S. law enforcement and other government agencies, hospitals, and schools, the Justice Department said. Matveyev allegedly launched the attacks from his home in Russia, where he resides.
“From Russia and hiding behind multiple aliases, Matveyev is alleged to have used these ransomware strains to encrypt and hold hostage for ransom the data of numerous victims, including hospitals, schools, nonprofits, and law enforcement agencies, like the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C.,” U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger for the District of New Jersey said in the news release.
According to the indictments, Matveyev and his co-conspirators in June 2020 deployed ransomware known as LockBit against a law enforcement agency in Passaic County, New Jersey. A nonprofit behavioral health-care organization based in Mercer County, New Jersey, was hit in May 2022 using a different ransomware variant known as Hive.
In April 2021, Matveyev and his co-conspirators are accused of launching an attack using a third variant known as Babuk against the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington. Matveyev and his Babuk co-conspirators allegedly then threatened to disclose sensitive information to the public unless a payment was made.
“The perpetrators behind each of these variants, including Matveyev, have allegedly used these types of ransomware to attack thousands of victims in the United States and around the world,” the Justice Department said.
Total ransom demands allegedly amounted to as much as $400 million, while total ransom payments amounted to as much as $200 million, the Justice Department said.
All three ransomware variants worked in the same way. The attackers first gained access to a vulnerable computer system, sometimes through their own hacking. They then deployed the malware and used it to encrypt the victims’ data, which the attackers would decrypt only if the victims paid the ransom.
The attackers would often threaten to post the victim’s data on a public website if they refused to pay.
Matveyev is charged with conspiring to transmit ransom demands, conspiring to damage protected computers, and intentionally damaging protected computers. If captured and convicted, he faces over 20 years in prison, the department said.
The U.S. State Department has announced an award of up to $10 million for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Matveyev.
Iranian Protesters Who Received Amnesty Face New Cases, Activist Group Says
Several Iranian protesters who had been detained and then released under an amnesty granted by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in February have been summoned by Iran’s judiciary to face new charges.
The Committee to Follow Up the Situation of Detainees, an informal network of activists inside Iran, said on May 15 that since the announcement of the amnesty, about 21,000 cases against people arrested during mass unrest following the death of a young woman while in police custody for an alleged hijab infraction in September have been closed and the detainees released.
However, the group added in a post on Twitter that "new judicial cases have been filed for some of them and the judicial system is summoning them again with new accusations."
The committee did not give an estimate as to how many people face new charges.
Rights groups and activists have previously downplayed the amnesty, which was first announced in early February.
Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran, has said the “so-called ‘pardon’ is nothing but a shameless public relations stunt that shows the completely arbitrary nature of justice in the Islamic republic, where arrests and releases are at the whim of the state.”
Last September, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country's morality police ignited widespread protests across Iran. The demonstrations drew participants from all sectors of society, marking one of the most significant challenges to the Islamic republic since its establishment in 1979.
The activist news agency HRANA reports that approximately 20,000 people have been detained in relation to these protests, with authorities attributing the unrest to foreign adversaries.
Human rights organizations estimate that the ensuing crackdown has resulted in over 500 fatalities, including 71 minors. The Iranian judiciary has also confirmed the execution of at least four individuals in connection with these events.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Charges Chinese National With Providing Weapons Materials To Iran
The United States has charged a Chinese national with violating U.S. sanctions by providing Iran with materials used to produce ballistic missiles, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on May 16. Xiangjiang Qiao, who works at a China-based company that the U.S. Treasury Department placed on its sanctions list in 2014 for helping Iran buy parts to produce ballistic missiles, is in China and has not been arrested, prosecutors said. Xiangjiang faces charges including sanctions evasion, bank fraud, and money laundering. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Baku Detains Seven Men Allegedly Recruited By Iran To Sow Discord
Azerbaijani authorities said on May 16 that they apprehended a group of individuals allegedly recruited by Iran to disrupt Azerbaijan's constitutional order and establish Shari’a law in the nation. The statement also said the seven men who were detained planned to assassinate Azerbaijani public figures. Azerbaijani authorities said on February 1 that they had detained almost 40 people on suspicion of spying for Iran. That statement came less than a week after a gunman shot dead a security guard and wounded two other individuals at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran. Both Baku and Tehran officially condemned the incident.
Founder Of Czech Group Of Frontline Medics In Ukraine Dies From Wounds
The 38-year-old founder of a group in the Czech Republic that sends volunteer medics to treat Ukrainian soldiers injured during battle against invading Russian forces has died of wounds suffered in March while working on the front lines of the battlefield in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region. The Phoenix Project said on Facebook that the man, who was known only as "Taylor" to protect his family, died on May 15, just over a month after he had been transported to Prague from Ukraine. No further details were given. The Phoenix Project says it has also trained some 5,000 Ukrainians in how to give basic combat medical attention.
Georgian Airways To Resume Direct Flights To Russia From May 20
Georgia's flag carrier, Georgian Airways, will resume direct flights to Russia from May 20, the Georgian Civil Aviation Agency said on May 16, after Russia lifted a flight ban last week. The European Union criticized the resumption, which comes amid a sharp warming in relations between Russia and Georgia, countries that have had no formal diplomatic ties since Russia routed Tbilisi's forces in a brief war in 2008. Tbilisi has in recent months tried to balance rapprochement with its giant neighbor and its aspirations to join the European Union. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Former German Chancellor's Wife Loses Job After Attending Victory Day Event At Russian Embassy
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's wife has lost her job at NRW.Global Business, a trade and investment agency of North Rhine-Westphalia, after she and her husband attended a Victory Day event at the Russian Embassy in Berlin on May 9. The agency announced on May 16 that it was terminating relations with So-yeon Schroeder-Kim, who represented the agency in South Korea. Gerhard Schroeder was chancellor from 1998-2005. He has been known for his involvement with Russian state energy giants Rosneft and Gazprom and with Nord Stream AG, which operates undersea gas pipelines leading to Russia. The links were damaged last year by explosions that are still under investigation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Three Iranian Protesters Facing Execution Have Amnesty Denied, Families Say
The families of three Iranian protesters facing the death sentence have reported that they have been told there is no chance for an amnesty and that the city prosecutor of the central Iranian city of Isfahan "is seeking their execution."
The relatives said they were informed by the Amnesty Commission of the judiciary on May 15 not to return to press their case as a decision had already been made. Later in the evening, Iranian state television rebroadcast parts of "confessions" made by Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi, and Saeid Yaqoubi.
The statements, which the families and human rights organizations say were likely made under duress, had previously been aired and appeared to have been shown to justify the penalties handed to the three, who were implicated in an incident on November 16, 2022, during which two Basij paramilitary force members and a law enforcement officer were fatally shot in Isfahan.
The clash occurred at the height of widespread protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September while she was in police custody for allegedly breaking Islamic hijab rules.
The opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported on May 15 that families of the three have been told that they will be executed "in the next few days."
Somayeh Kazemi, the sister of Majid Kazemi, said in a recent interview with the Tehran-based Shargh newspaper that she and other family members were allowed to meet Majid at the Central Prison of Isfahan on May 15.
"We went to see Majid. His condition and morale were good," she said. "The time of execution is not known. Our lawyer has said that nothing is certain and anything is possible."
On May 12, Amnesty International issued a statement saying the three protesters have been deprived access to their chosen lawyers and were pushed into "forced confessions." Some groups have said the three were tortured while in detention.
Iran has seen a surge in executions in recent months, a trend that has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation.
Amnesty said in an annual report on May 16 that Iran saw executions soar to 576 in 2022 from 314 the previous year. The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group says that, so far this year, at least 243 people have been executed in Iran.
The UN's high commissioner for human rights, Volker Turk, on May 9 called the statistics "frightening" and demanded a halt to executions by the Islamic republic. He said Iran has executed an average of 10 people per week this year.
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to "instill fear" in society rather than to combat crime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kremlin Critic Says She Experienced Possible Poisoning Symptoms; Report Says Others Also Fell Ill
Natalia Arno, the U.S.-based chief of the Free Russia Foundation, says there are suspicions she may have been poisoned, "possibly by some nerve agent," after falling ill during a recent trip to Europe, amid a report that at least two other Kremlin critics have experienced similar episodes since 2020.
Arno, who previously kept silent about what she experienced during a trip to Prague in early May, wrote about the ordeal on Facebook on May 16 after the website Agentsvo published a story on the spate of critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin who have left the country.
"There is a suspicion that during my recent trip to Europe I was poisoned, possibly by some nerve agent, investigated by one [or maybe more] Western intelligence agency, I still have neuropathy symptoms but overall I feel much better," Arno wrote on Facebook.
Agentstvo reported that two journalists who write about Russia, a former U.S. ambassador, and an activist have experienced similar symptoms or have found signs that their residences have been entered by "unknown persons who may be associated with Russian special services" over the past two years.
Arno said she found her hotel room door open after returning from meetings and that she encountered a "foreign and sharp" smell as she entered. That night, she said she felt "strange" symptoms that she chalked up to jet leg, but the illness gained strength and left her in "acute" pain that prompted her to move up her plane ticket home.
Upon arrival in the United States, Arno said that doctors couldn't find a cause of the illness, even though the symptoms were intensifying.
Two weeks later, the illness subsided but has yet to disappear, she said, with "a Western special service" now investigating the ordeal.
"Russians who had to leave Putin's Russia, but who abroad continue to fight firmly and decisively against the war, against Putin's regime and for a free and democratic Russia, need to understand that the enemy has long tentacles, that there is the possibility of being exposed to danger outside of Russia, so we must always remain vigilant," Arno wrote.
According to Agentstvo, the former U.S. ambassador who also suffered a similar illness is John Herbst. Once the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine and Uzbekistan, he is currently the senior director of Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center.
He experienced possible poisoning symptoms several months before Russia launched its unprovoked ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Sources told Agentstvo that an investigation was launched into his situation as well, while Herbst declined to comment.
Agentstvo also reported from sources that a self-exiled Russian journalist, whose identity was not disclosed, experienced possible poisoning symptoms while attending a conference of exiled Russian opposition politicians and activists in Berlin in April. The journalist confirmed experiencing the illness but did not elaborate further.
Agentstvo noted that unknown intruders unlocked a hotel room of Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative journalist with the Bellingcat group, in Montenegro in 2022 and stole his phone. Grozev confirmed the incident to Agentsvo but declined to give more details.
The Kremlin has steadfastly denied any links to several suspicious poisonings involving Putin's critics, such as opposition politicians Aleksei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza -- both of whom are currently in prison.
Navalny fell violently ill on an airplane in Siberia before eventually being transported to Germany to be treated for what European labs defined as a poisoning using a Novichok nerve agent in 2020.
Kara-Murza fell deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- once in 2015 and again in 2017 -- with symptoms consistent with poisoning. Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
In 2018, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury, England, in an attack believed to have been carried out by Russian military intelligence operatives.
Kremlin Says 'Unanswered Questions' Remain Over Ukraine Grain Deal Extension
Russia said on May 16 it was still undecided on the extension of a landmark grain export deal with Ukraine, brokered by the UN and Turkey and due to expire on May 18. "There are a lot of unanswered questions regarding our part of the deal...now we have to make a decision," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. In July, an agreement allowing Ukrainian grain exports to restart was signed, as well as a parallel memorandum on unhindered Russian food and fertilizer exports. Russia has repeatedly threatened to withdraw from the deal, claiming that obstacles remain to its own food exports.
Mines Could Ruin Ukraine Farmland For Years, Red Cross Says
Unexploded bombs, shells, and mines not only threaten human life in Ukraine but also risk rendering swaths of fertile farmland unusable for years, the Red Cross said on May 16. Remnants of the war that has been raging since Russia's invasion in February 2022, as well as the drawn-out conflict that began in 2014 with Russia's annexation of Crimea, have left Ukraine among the most mine-littered countries in the world. The International Committee of the Red Cross warned that mines and unexploded shells in the Ukrainian countryside could have serious long-term implications for agriculture, a vital part of the country's economy.
Belarus Bans Travel Abroad For Persons Facing 'Political Charges,' Top Officials, Police
Belarus has banned citizens facing "political charges," top officials, and law enforcement officers from traveling abroad. The law, made public on May 16, applies to top officials and law enforcement officers immediately, and for those facing charges of disobeying police orders, violation of regulations of holding of public events, and other similar offenses will take force in December. The law also bans persons whose travel abroad "contradicts the country's national security" from leaving Belarus. The details of that category were not immediately available. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Panicking For Real': In Anticipation Of A Counteroffensive, Russia Moves Thousands Of People From Their Homes In Southern Ukraine2
Russia Acknowledges Retreat North Of Bakhmut After Major Advance By Ukrainian Troops3
How Five Bulgarian Spelunkers Made The Cave 'Discovery Of The Year'4
Multiple Russian Jets, Helicopters Reportedly Crash Near Ukrainian Border5
Zelenskiy Returns From European Tour With Weapons Pledges, Hope For Fighter Jet Coalition6
Belarusian Opposition Says Be 'Prepared' Amid Rumors That Lukashenka Is Ill7
Detained Ukrainian Industrialist, Suspected Of Collaboration, Requests Transfer To Russia8
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine9
Dispatches From The Front: Ukraine's Forces Make Battlefield Gains In Bakhmut10
What Happens In Belarus If Lukashenka Dies?
Subscribe